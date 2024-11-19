BEARS: What to know from Sunday's loss to Packers

CHICAGO — The Bears had a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers on a last-second field goal Sunday at Soldier Field. But the kick was blocked as time expired, handing the Packers a 20-19 win, their record 11th straight against the Bears. Here’s what you need to know.

<strong>Three moments that mattered</strong>

1. Just a touch: After giving up the lead late, the Bears put themselves in a spot to win the game in the final seconds. They drove 42 yards down the field to give Bears kicker Cairo Santos a shot at a 46-yard field goal with three seconds left in the game. But the Packers’ Karl Brooks got a hand on the ball and blocked it to give the Packers a shocking win.

2. Oh no: With the Packers trailing 19-14 in the fourth quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed a deep pass that eventually led to his team taking the go-ahead lead. Love found Christian Watson for a 60-yard pass to put the Packers at the Bears 14-yard line. Love went on to give his team a 20-19 lead with 3:12 left in the game when he scored on a 1-yard win.

3. Breaking through: After not scoring on 25 straight possessions, the Bears offense finally came through late in the second quarter. Running back Roschon Johnson broke through on a 1-yard run to give his team a 10-7 lead with seven seconds left in the second quarter after coming close to breaking the plane the previous play. The Bears hadn’t scored an offensive touchdown in their previous two games.

<strong>Three things that worked</strong>

1. Spreading the wealth: New Bears offensive coordinator Thomas Brown wanted to give a jolt to the offense by getting the ball to his playmakers in space more. That plan worked for the most part Sunday, with six different Bears finishing the game with at least a reception while four Bears ran the ball. Running back D’Andre Swift led the team with 71 rushing yards and a touchdown while Rome Odunze caught six passes for 65 yards.

2. Another game, another takeaway: The Bears defense continued its strong season by forcing another turnover. Cornerback Terell Smith picked off a Love pass that was high and went straight to him at the Bears 1-yard line with 5:49 left in the second quarter. The Bears went on to score a touchdown after the turnover. They’ve also forced at least one turnover in nine games this year.

3. Run, Caleb: A week after being sacked nine times against the Patriots, Caleb Williams took advantage of the open space in front of him when facing pressure. He ran for a career-high 70 yards on nine carries, prolonging plays and picking up first downs on both scrambles and designed runs. The Packers sacked Williams three times and had six quarterback hits.

<strong>Three things that didn’t</strong>

1. Undisciplined play: The change in offensive coordinator and more urgency after losing three straight games didn’t result in more disciplined play Sunday. The Bears still committed penalties that derailed offensive drives or gave the Packers better field position after a special teams penalty. They finished the game with seven penalties for 50 yards while the Packers had three for 25 yards.

2. Making it look easy: Despite a few defensive stops, the Packers made it look easy going up and down the field at times. Love bought himself time against a slow Bears pass rush, finishing with 261 passing yards, while the Packers had 106 rushing yards on 25 carries. The Packers only had five third downs and went 3-for-5 in the red zone.

3. Stop it, Jacobs: Packers running back Josh Jacobs made life tough on the Bears defense both as a rusher and as a receiver. He led the team with 76 rushing yards off 18 carries and a touchdown but also caught four passes for 58 yards. That was the most receiving yards he’s had in a game all season with the Packers.

<strong>What’s next?</strong>

The Bears will play their second of three straight NFC North games when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field.