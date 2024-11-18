ROUNDUP: Girls basketball season tips off

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer Lady Comet Tournament

Reed-Custer 42, Grace Christian 22

Reed-Custer picked up a win in the season opener over Grace Christian as hosts of the Lady Comet Tournament. Alyssa Wollenzien led the Comets with 11 points, four rebounds and seven steals. Gwen Steward had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.

No stats were immediately available for Grace Christian.

Morris 56, Wilmington 24

The Wildcats opened the season with a loss to their nonconference rivals Monday. Sami Liaromatis nearly had a double-double with eight points and points rebounds. Skylar Rossow had seven points and five rebounds.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic

Cissna Park 56, Momence 17

Fresh off a third-place finish at state for volleyball, Cissna Park got off to a hot start for basketball with their dominant victory in their home tournament. Addison Lucht led Cissna Park with 22 points. Lauryn Hamrick had 12.

No stats were immediately available for Momence.

Tri-Point 65, Central 50

Central dropped its season opener in tournament pool play Monday. No stats were immediately available.

Regular Season

Donovan-St. Anne 60, Blue Ridge 23

The Wildcats picked up a blowout win Monday to open the 2024-25 season. They led Blue Ridge 19-0 at the end of the first quarter and 41-6 at halftime on their way to a 37-point win. Bailey Henneike had 20 points, Lily Fox had 16 while Laylah Lou Walters and Chloe Ponton each had 11.

Illinois Lutheran 57, Trinity 42

A young Eagles team of all underclassmen took the court for the first time this season. Freshman Macey Moncelli led the Eagles with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Elise Boerema added 14 points.