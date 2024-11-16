GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cissna Park overcomes first-set loss to take Class 1A third-place match

While last season’s fourth-place finish at state was certainly no small feat, the Cissna Park volleyball team came into this season’s IHSA Class 1A State Finals looking to finish higher.

A loss in the semifinals to eventual state champion Hardin Calhoun on Friday morning dashed the Timberwolves’ championship hopes, but they managed to bounce back Saturday to beat Hartsburg-Emden in three sets to clinch a third-place finish. They end the season with a record of 36-4, their third-straight season with 30 or more wins.

Head coach Josh Landon said the team was able to remain as focused on the final day of the season as they had all year, and after losing in the semifinals and then dropping the first set of the third-place game, showcased the fight that allowed them to come this far.

“We just stayed in the approach that we’ve had all year of trying to control what we could control,” he said. “We were resilient when we needed to be, and that has basically been our postseason strength for that stretch run the last three weeks.

“Obviously we came up a bit short of what our goal was in that semifinal against Hardin Calhoun on Friday morning. But their ability to come back today with a positive mindset, getting defeated in set one and then rallying around each other, they just showed that resiliency and their will to win today.”

In the loss to Hardin Calhoun, the Timberwolves dropped the first set 25-16 before falling 25-23 in a heartbreaker of a second set. Calhoun then beat 25-17 and 25-16 on Saturday in the championship. Cissna Park dropped the first set to Hartsburg-Emden 25-16, but then won 25-16 and 25-21 to win the match. It was only their 10th match out of 40 this season to go three sets.

Junior Sophie Duis had six kills in the semifinals and 10 in the third-place match, finishing second on the team in both games. She said that being able to end the year with a victory is something the team can enjoy, especially since they were able to battle back to get the win.

“I’m glad we got to end our season on a win, because not many people get to do that,” Duis said. “It was really amazing to have that three-set comeback. I’m just so happy to be able to do it with these teammates too, because we’re all so close.”

Junior Josie Neukomm, who led the team with three aces in the third-place match and finished third on the team with eight kills, said that the team’s bond helped them keep their heads once they fell behind on Saturday.

“We just really rallied around each other and were able to look to each other for support,” Neukomm said. “We knew we had to keep playing our game and not worry about anyone else.”

The junior class on the 2024 Timberwolves made up a majority of the roster, nine of the 17 spots. Already with last season’s state finals under their belts as well, they now will head into their senior seasons with a wealth of experience.

One of those juniors, Addison Lucht, led the team 13 kills in each match this weekend. She said that the team will be ready to put these last two season on valuable experience to work next season as they look to take another step forward.

“I think it’s really great to have this experience, especially having it sophomore and junior year,” she said. “We’re really going to miss our seniors and we’re going to celebrate this one with them… But I think that this experience is really going to help us and make us even more hungry to do even better next year.”

The team had just two seniors on the roster this season in Savannah Kaeb and Sarah Chatterton. Neither player was needed to necessarily inhabit a starring role with such a talented core of younger players around them, but Landon said that both of them were consummate team players that contributed greatly to the team’s success.

“They’ve been instrumental in just being leaders from the top down, in terms of putting the team first over themselves,” he said. “That just shows the kind of players that they are, the kind of people that they are. They wanted to be successful.

“Savannah Kaeb was a rotation player just in the front row. She was working hard on her serve all year, but we decided to go another route with senior Sarah Chatterton. So she came in as a spot server for us. Everyone wants to be on the floor doing all of the things, but for them to put the team first over themselves was huge and basically set the tempo for us for the whole season.”

While both seniors will be missed, Landon said he expects the returning players to work hard to keep improving and give the team a solid, sizable senior core heading into next season. They will take time to enjoy their success, and many will head straight into basketball season. But once it is time for volleyball again, he said he expects that competitive fire to keep burning.

“We walked about making sure you enjoy this one because you never know when these opportunities are going to come around,” Landon said. “These girls are all driven, and they’ve been driven since I’ve had them as fourth and fifth graders.

“Some of them will venture off into the club volleyball scene, so they’re always looking to improve their skill set. To say that we’re excited about what’s going to potentially take place next season in an understatement. But we’re going to enjoy this one while we can.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Semifinals: Lucht led the team with 13 kills while Duis finished with six. Mady Marcott had 14 assists to Ella Schluter’s 11. Schluter also had six digs, tying for the team lead with Kendyl Neukomm.

Third-Place Match: Lucht led the team once again with 13 kills. Duis had 10 and Josie Neukomm had eight. Duis also had four blocks. Marcott had a team-high 15 assists and Schluter added 13.