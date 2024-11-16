GIRLS SWIM & DIVE: Boilers' Zirbel wins another gold, four total medals at state

Daily Journal staff report

Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Savannah Zirbel made what has become a routine trip to the IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals for the fourth time this weekend, with the Boilermakers great ending her terrific career with 16 state medals, including 11 golds.

Zirbel claimed four medals at this year’s state meet at Westmont’s FMC Natatorium, earning the gold in the 100-yard breaststroke in the Athletes with Disabilities division, winning the race with a time of one minute, 31.08 seconds, shaving over a second off of the state-record time she won the race in last year (1:32.37).

In addition to her first-place finish, Zirbel also earned silver in both the 100-yard freestyle (1:06.68) and 200-yard freestyle (2:26.67), finishing second to Stevenson freshman Daniella Berger in both events. She also took home bronze in the 50-yard freestyle (31.51 s), also won by Berger.

Zirbel, who lost most of her left leg and part of her left arm in a lawnmower accident when she was a toddler, as one of the most decorated swimmers in local history.