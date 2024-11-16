FOOTBALL: Longtime official Longtin enjoying final season

After 46 seasons on the job, Tom Longtin’s time as a football official is nearing an end. While he had already decided that the 2024 season would be his last on the gridiron, he did not know until recently that he would be finishing things up on the biggest stage.

Last week, Longtin, a Bradley resident, learned that the crew he is part of will be officiating an IHSA State Championship game on Thanksgiving weekend, making his final game one to remember.

He will be calling the game alongside crew chief Hollice Clark, Hollice’s sons Ben and Sam Clark, and Dale Lehnus. When he takes the field, Longtin said that one thing will be top of mind.

“I’m mostly happy for being the teacher and mentor for the younger guys on our crew, and the ability to watch them enjoy the excitement of their achievement,” he said.

Serving as a teacher for newer officials is something that has always been important to Longtin. It is something he did nearly a quarter-century ago for Hollice, who in addition to being a benefactor of Longtin’s generosity, said he saw Longtin share his expertise with Ben, Sam and many others over the years.

“Tom was a great mentor to me, and also to other officials,” Hollice said. “The one thing I can take from Tom is that he helped anybody. Anybody that wanted to be a football official, Tom would take the time and work with them and get them better.

“He would be critical, but fair,” Hollice added. “I have two sons that are officiating, and he has helped them along the way in a big way.”

Retirement had been on his mind for a while, but Longtin said that Ben and Sam joining the crew also helped him decide to stick around a little longer with the hopes of getting appointed to a state championship game. The crew was fortunate enough to get this opportunity in their final season together.

“I probably would’ve given it up at least two years ago if not three, and then we got [Hollice’s] second son (Sam) on the crew,” he said. “Then I realized that I’ll go one more year and maybe the state would be nice to us, I’ll go one more year and maybe the state would be nice to us, blah, blah, blah. And doggone it, they’re finally being nice to us and we’re going all the way.”

Hollice said that he could not think of a better way for Longtin to wrap up his football officiating career.

“His last game will be calling a state final,” he said. “How fitting to end a 45-year career.”

The decision to retire was difficult for Longtin to make, but it had become evident to him in recent years that he could just not keep up on the field as well as he needed to.

“I watch myself on film and I’m not the equivalent of the rest of my crew,” he said. “I run like an old man, and when I go to take off, three seconds later I’m finally 10 yards down the field. Nothing like the 25 to 35-year-old guys, and definitely nothing like the 17-year-old kids.”

He still plans to continue officiating junior high basketball games, particularly girls basketball, and softball games in the spring, but his time with football is coming to an end.

This will not be the first state championship game for Longtin. He has called two previous finals, with the first being in 2004. The second game was the Class 5A Championship in 2011, a game that many fans of Illinois high school football may remember. Longtin certainly does.

“The state championship football game with Joliet Catholic and Montini, that was really big,” he said. “It set like nine state records, with pass receptions, touchdowns, points scored, and it totally wore us out. That was a really big game.”

Montini came out on top in that game by a score of 70-45, winning its third-straight state title. The 115 points scored, 16 touchdowns and 1,644 total yards of offense and 1,013 rushing yards shattered state records.

Joliet Catholic running back Ty Isaac broke the title game for rushing yards by halftime. He finished with 515 yards, still the fourth-most in any game in IHSA history, and six touchdowns on 26 carries. Montini receiver Jordan Westerkamp set a title game record with 331 receiving yards on 11 catches.

Being a part of that historic game is something that Longtin will never take for granted. In general, being able to share the field with countless legendary players and coaches over the years is something that means a lot to him.

One player that stands out is a former T.F. South star that went on to play at the University of Illinois and eventually a major role in Super Bowl XLIV for the New Orleans Saints, Pierre Thomas.

“I just remember working with some of the legends of coaching, and working with some of the high school players and small college players that went on to the pros,” he said. “Pierre Thomas out of TF South. I reffed him twice and quite a marvel and quite a runner.”

Thomas ran for 5,552 yards in high school, the 18th-most in IHSA history. He went on to a successful college career at Illinois, where he ranks sixth in program history with 2,545 yards. He then put up 6,501 scrimmage yards and 40 total touchdowns across nine NFL seasons with New Orleans, San Francisco and Washington.

Many football careers have come and gone over the last 46 seasons, many featuring quite a bit less success than Thomas’. Football itself has changed quite a bit in that time, but Longtin said he does not believe his job has changed a whole lot on a practical level. Also, despite popular belief, he thinks something that has remained mostly the same over the last 46 years are the players themselves.

“The safety is much better, the equipment is much better and the facilities are better with more turf and everything,” he said. “But I will say that the kids are pretty much the same. There’s always been real good kids in the sports programs, and when people say kids aren’t what they used to be, that’s not true.

“There’s a lot of good ones in the sports programs, and the only highlights that seem to come out of it are the bad things. There’s a lot of great kids that are really class acts that aren’t getting credit.”

While the kids have mostly remained the same in his eyes, Longtin said that he has seen things get a bit tougher for newer officials. He believes the younger officials have usually gotten a bit harsher treatment than the veteran ones, but in recent years the younger officials seem to have had a harder time dealing with it.

He said they just need to be prepared to deal with some abuse from coaches and make sure they can keep their composure.

“I think that’s made it tougher for some of the young referees coming into the business as opposed to just 20 or 25 years ago,” he said. “You might be a 24-year-old guy that’s been doing this since you were 14, so you can have 10 years already in, and they will completely insult you. They’ll insult the old, gray-haired people, but frankly not as much.”

Longtin’s transition from an oft-abused, fresh-faced official to a gray-haired elder statesman nearing the end of his career is complete. As he prepares to take the field in the state championship, the only thing that matters to him is channeling a storied career’s worth of experience into doing the very best job he can for the kids one final time.

“I’m going to be looking forward to the satisfaction of trying to do a cracker-jack job for these high school kids,” he said. “Just doing 46 seasons for these kids, and doing something like 110 or 115 playoff games for them, and just doing a really good job.”