FOOTBALL: Kays stunned by Richards in one-point quarterfinal loss

OAK LAWN — For the most part, the Kankakee football team was able to follow its gameplan in Saturday’s IHSA Class 6A Football Playoffs quarterfinal at Richards. The Kays were playing complimentary football, allowing their defense to contain the Bulldogs and star running back Myles Mitchell to a relatively pedestrian afternoon by their lofty standards while leaning upon their own ground game offensively.

But the Kays saw a few big moments slip away while the Bulldogs (11-1) made the big plays when they needed them, stunning the Kays (10-2) 21-20 to advance to next weekend’s semifinal and end Kankakee’s 10-game winning streak with a quarterfinal exit for the second straight year.

Like last week’s 27-7 win in the second round over Bloomington, the Kays were able to quickly erase a 7-0 deficit. Richards running back Myles Mitchell found the endzone first, a 3-yard score just over seven minutes into the first quarter to give the hosts a 7-0 lead, but the Kays were able to respond when James Stampley scored his first of three touchdowns, a 19-yarder, to knot the game at 7 apiece with 10:28 remaining in the first half.

Stampley paced the Kankakee backfield with 128 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, an effort head coach Miles Osei said was evidence of Stampley’s drive.

“He’s incredible,” Osei said of Stampley. “He has a motor that doesn’t stop and he played his butt off. He did a really good job.”

The Kays capitalized on a short field when Keyandre White recovered a Richards fumble deep in their own territory, allowing Stampley to score his second touchdown just three minutes later, a 5-yard run that made it a 14-7 affair with 7:24 left in the half.

That lead would hold until the closing minutes of the third, when the Bulldogs took advantage of a Kays miscue and turned it into a touchdown. After a fumbled handoff exchange, Kays senior Zyon Turner attempted to scoop the ball off the turf, but after a wild bounce as he went to scoop it, Bulldogs junior defensive back Emmanuel Mahonie grabbed the loose ball and returned it 45 yards for a game-tying touchdown with 1:30 left in the third.

As the Bulldogs began to seize momentum with their defensive score, the Kays were able to quiet the noise when Stampley made it a hat trick with a 3-yard plunge to paydirt, with a missed Elijah Cunningham PAT attempt leaving the Kays with a 20-14 lead with 5:38 left.

And just 20 seconds later, that lead was gone.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Noah Escobedo found junior wideout Jaiden Henry wide open for a 73-yard touchdown, with Anthony Sanchez’s extra point putting the hosts up 21-20 with 5:18 on the clock.

It was Henry’s first and only catch on the day and the only Bulldogs completion of the day more than five yards down the field. But it couldn’t have come at a better time for them.

“We’ve had a lot of tough games this year so it was leading up to this moment,” Henry said. “We knew it was our drive, knew it was now or never and had to get into the endzone. Our coaches put confidence in the players and we made plays.”

The Kays had time to reclaim the lead again, but saw their drive stall out when Zeke Sherrod made a tremendous leaping catch on a 4th-and-7 pass from Phillip Turner that would have been good enough for a first down, but Sherrod wasn’t able to get a foot down in bounds, leading to a turnover on downs with 2:47 left, with the Bulldogs able to run out the remaining clock.

By and large, the Kays were able to execute the way they wanted to. Their running game was solid, as they ran for 229 yards as a team and saw all three of their touchdowns come from Stampley on the ground. They held Mitchell, a North Dakota State commit, relatively in check. After a three-score game in the second round, he found the endzone just once against the Kays and needed 30 carries to get 113 yards.

But the few mistakes they made were all capitalized on by the Bulldogs, who are in their third semifinal under head coach Tony Sheehan and eighth in program history while the Kays saw their playoff exit come in the quarters for the second time in as many years.

“It’s a game that I think we did a good job of preparing for,” Osei said. “We just ended up on the short end. ... It’s tough, but that’s the game of football.”

Several two and three-year starting seniors played their final Kankakee football game Saturday, a senior group that Osei inherited ahead of their junior seasons last year. Since Osei took over the program two years ago, week-by-week growth has been his main message for the players, and that’s not something that will change now that their prep football careers have ended.

“Every week we talk about progressing. That’s the name of the game, to progress,” Osei said. “It’s not just a football goal but a life goal. That’s the next goal, to progress them to the next level.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Stampley had 128 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and caught all three of Phillip Turner’s completed passes, which tallied 18 yards. Zyon Turner added 92 yards on 22 carries, and he and Stampley both intercepted Richards passes. Jyheir Sutton had a sack and two additional tackles for loss. Kennyan Chandler had a pair of tackles in the backfield, as did Elijah Faulkner. White recovered a fumble.

Mitchell had 30 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown, and was also 0-for-1 passing with an interception. Escobedo was 7-for-11 passing for 104 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Henry’s 73-yard touchdown was his lone catch, and he also had three rushes for 29 yards. Kamari Separa had three catches for 13 yards. Austin Synoga ran for 37 yards on a fake punt.