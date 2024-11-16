BEARS: Jenkins out Sunday; Weekend injury report

Bears guard Teven Jenkins has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Jenkins suffered an ankle injury against the Patriots on Sunday and didn’t practice all week.

Friday’s injury report had mixed news for an injury-plagued offensive line. Rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie will miss his third straight game with a calf injury while starting tackles Braxton Jones (knee) and Darnell Wright (knee) were both full participants during Friday’s practice and had no designation.

Jones hasn’t played since the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Commanders while Wright has been out since Week 9 against the Cardinals. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Ryan Bates will step in for Jenkins.

The Bears depleted offensive line allowed rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to get sacked nine times against the Patriots with Jones and Wright both out of the lineup. Eberflus was excited to bring back their experience.

“It’s huge,” Eberflus said. “Those guys have a bunch of experience. The continuity is there, working with each other, next to each other. So I think it’s important that you have that. Those guys have played well.”

Defensive end Montez Sweat (ankle) and safety Tarvarius Moore (concussion) were both ruled questionable for Sunday. Eberflus said he was “very optimistic” that Sweat would play.

Defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) were both full participants in Friday’s practice after being limited earlier in the week. Tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) was a full participation as well.

Eberflus also addressed the team placing safety Jaquan Brisker on the injured reserve list Thursday with a concussion.

“We tried to get him past the protocol but he kept having setbacks,” Eberflus said. “We just feel like it’s best for us to take a step back and it’s always about the player’s health and safety. That’s why we did it and that’s where it is. We’re hopeful that he’ll improve as we go.”

Brisker has been out since Oct. 6 with his injury. He’ll be forced to miss at least the next four games because of his placement on IR.

For Brisker, this is the third diagnosed concussion he has dealt with over his three-year NFL career. He handed out a vicious hit against Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble during an Oct. 6 game at Soldier Field. Tremble went into concussion protocol immediately. Brisker, however, passed sideline protocols, returned to the game and played the remainder of the afternoon.

Eberflus said Friday that it wasn’t uncommon for players to come into team facilities reporting symptoms the day after they passed concussion protocols. He emphasized the importance of player safety and said Brisker could still find ways to be involved with the team while away from the field.

“He’s going to have to put that passion into study once he feels good, stay inside of it,” Eberflus said. “Stay inside football and stay in his growth, in terms of the growth mindset. Study the game, look at the games, look at our games, our scheme and how we perform during the week.”