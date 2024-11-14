FOOTBALL: Four teams prepare for quarterfinal weekend

Three months ago, 15 area schools began the journey through the 2024 prep football season, and as the IHSA Football Playoffs reach the quarterfinals this weekend, four teams are among the 64 teams left in Classes 1A to 8A.

In Class 7A, Bradley-Bourbonnais has pulled off a pair of upsets as the No. 17 seed, earning a 34-27 win at No. 16 Jacobs in the first round before handing No. 1 seed Whitney Young its first loss of the season in impressive 42-0 fashion at Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium last Friday. The Boilermakers are home again in the quarters, hosting the same No. 24 Lincoln-Way Central team they lost to in New Lenox earlier this season at 6 p.m. Friday.

A class down, Kankakee’s continued its season of dominance, cruising past Glenbard South 42-0 in the first round before a 27-7 win over Bloomington, both home games at Jess C. Gathing Track and Field. The No. 3 seed in the south will hit the road for the first time this season with a 2 p.m. game at No. 2 Richards on Saturday.

Coal City has muscled its way through the first two rounds as the No. 7 seed in the northern bracket of Class 4A. Landin Benson’s scored five touchdowns in each of the Coalers’ first two games, setting up a showdown with No. 3 Dixon at 1 p.m. Saturday in Coal City.

They may have moved up to Class 3A, but the defending Class 2A State champion Wilmington Wildcats have shown no signs of slowing down through the first two rounds in the northern bracket of 3A. Like the Kays, they enjoyed their home turf for the first two rounds, handing Stillman Valley and Eureka losses by a combined 78-7 margin at Jeff Reents Stadium. The No. 3 Wildcats head to No. 2 Durand-Pecatonica.