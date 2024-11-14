BEARS: Brisker to IR; Injury updates for Wright, Jenkins, Sweat and more

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears placed safety Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve on Thursday. Brisker has been out since Oct. 6 with a concussion.

By going on IR, Brisker must miss at least four games. Head coach Matt Eberflus had previously announced that Brisker would not play Sunday against Green Bay.

“He’s still going through the concussion protocol there and working through with the trainers,” Eberflus said of Brisker on Monday. “We’ll see where that goes in terms of week-to-week.”

For Brisker, this is the third diagnosed concussion he has dealt with over his three-year NFL career. He handed out a vicious hit against Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble during an Oct. 6 game at Soldier Field. Tremble went into concussion protocol immediately. Brisker, however, passed sideline protocols, returned to the game and played the remainder of the afternoon.

Not until the following day did Brisker report concussion-like symptoms. He has not played or practice since then. At the time, the Bears elected not to put Brisker on IR, but he has now missed four consecutive games and will miss at least four more.

The Bears drafted Brisker with a second-round pick in 2022. He has started 35 games over three seasons with the Bears.

<strong>Thursday’s injury report: Bears offensive line</strong>

Things continue to trend in a positive direction for the Bears’ offensive tackles. Both left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright practiced for the second day in a row on Thursday at Halas Hall. Both were listed as limited participants on the team’s injury report.

The news has not been so good for guard Teven Jenkins. Jenkins sat our practice for the second day in a row due to an ankle injury.

Jenkins injured his ankle during Sunday’s loss against the New England Patriots. A Patriots defender landed on Jenkins’ leg from behind and Jenkins fell awkwardly. Jenkins has not missed a game this season, but he appears to be in doubt for Sunday’s matchup with Green Bay.

The Bears could definitely use some help on the offensive line. Jones and Wright both sat out Sunday’s game against New England, when the Patriots sacked Bears quarterback Caleb Williams nine times.

“Been playing this game for years now and I want to play every week and be able to help my team in any way I can,” Jones said this week. “But yeah, it’s tough not being able to go out there, but things happen. This is football. You’re going to go through injuries.”

Additionally, Brisker (concussion), offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) sat out practice Thursday.

Defensive back Tarvarius Moore (concussion), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), defensive end Montez Sweat (ankle) and defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee) were limited participants. Sweat returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday.