FOOTBALL: Playoff quarterfinal capsules

CLASS 6A

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/WR/DB James Stampley, LB/TE Kennyan Chandler

Preview: The Kays saw Stampley score a pair of touchdowns as part of a 27-point scoring surge to get past Bloomington, and as the playoffs go on, the three-year starter will be looked upon more and more in both the pass game and run game. His senior classmate, Zyon Turner, has also transformed into a multi-faceted threat, leading the team with 113 rushing yards and the first touchdown for the Kays last week. Defensively, they’ll look to stop talented Richards running back Myles Mitchell, who scored three times in last week’s 42-14 blowout of Washington. Chandler and Keyandre White were able to fly to the ball against Bloomington’s run-heavy offense last week, and if they can do the same this week, the Kays could be in the semifinals for the first time since they went to state in 2021. It’s easier said than done, as any of the six defenses the Bulldogs have hung 40 or more points will be the first to say, but the Kays are allowing just a touchdown per game themselves.

Pick: Kankakee 28, Richards 20

CLASS 4A

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/K/LB Landin Benson, OL/DL Cade Poyner

Preview: When this year’s playoff brackets were first released, this potential quarterfinal matchup was one of the first mid-size football fans began to clamor for, and now it’s come to fruition. The Dukes have spent the season as one of Class 4A’s top dogs, with a 29-28 loss to Class 3A powerhouse Byron their only hiccup. Meanwhile the Coalers, who saw their two losses come to powerhouses in their own right, Morris and Wilmington, flew a little under the state radar with a pair of regular season losses. But with Benson’s pair of five-touchdown playoff games and the defense’s knack to improve as the game goes on, it’s becoming evident the Coalers have as good a shot as anyone. Fans of brute, physical, smashmouth football will be all over this game, and whichever squad throws the last punch will be the ones in the semifinals. Benson’s offensive skills have been prominently displayed, but his leg could be what sends the Coalers to the semifinals.

Pick: Coal City 31, Dixon 28

CLASS 3A

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: OL/LB Zach Ohlund, DB/RB Nate Cupples

Preview: Even by the lofty standards of quarterfinal football, there aren’t many, if any, matchups between football-loving communities bigger than this one, with two of the state’s most proud fanbases and programs meeting Saturday. It will be a contrast in styles between the Wildcats’ double wing and the Rivermen’s more modern look, but both offenses are potent and filled with playmakers. Kyle Farrell and Ryan Kettman have each run for 18 touchdowns, and a Wildcats win will likely have meant at least one of them got to 20 this weekend. On the other side, Copper Hoffman has put together one of the best small-school quarterback careers in the state in recent memory, with the three-year starter responsible for 44 touchdowns (26 passing, 18 rushing) this season. In a game that will see both defenses continually adjusting to stop a high-powered offense, it’s tough to go against Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents.

Pick: Wilmington 35, Durand-Pecatonica 31