2-Minute Drill: History in the making

Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee head football coaches Mike Kohl and Miles Osei will be the first to say that their teams didn’t get off to the most inspiring starts in their respective second-round home playoff games last weekend. But they’ll also be the first two to say that the start wasn’t as important as the finish, as both coaches and their programs are still alive in this weekend’s quarterfinal round.

Friday night, the Boilermakers had three uncharacteristic fumbles, including two that visiting Whitney Young recovered. But thanks to a defense that was locked in from the jump, the Boilers were able to keep the game knotted at goose eggs until the offense got it going, leading to a blowout 42-0 win over the previously unbeaten Dolphins.

A day later, area history was made when the Kays overcame an early 7-0 deficit — their first time trailing since their 37-30 loss at Nazareth in Week 1 — to score four unanswered touchdowns and get past Bloomington 27-7.

With the victories, the two All-City public schools reached the quarterfinal round of the same postseason for the first time ever, just one season after the two programs won a game in the same postseason for the first time since 1989.

It might be easy to quickly point to Bishop McNamara’s slight decline since hall of fame coach Rich Zinanni retired following the 2021 season as the reason for the Kays and Boilers making their combined history. But with a 2021 appearance in the Class 5A State championship game for the Kays, and even looking back to the Class 7A semifinal run the Boilers made in 2015, followed by an undefeated regular season a year later, this progress has been coming for much longer than that.

The Kays and Boilers finding substantial success isn’t due to what any one school is or isn’t doing. It’s due to the scores of coaches, volunteers and parents, from the youth level on up, who have invested their time, care, and for some, money, into the young people in our area.

I started typing out some examples of those people by name, but truthfully, I had to stop because 1) That list would be longer than this column and 2) I’d have too much embarrassment if I inadvertently left anyone out. But to all of the adults that are doing everything they can by using the game of football to create a better community for us and a better future for our youth, thank you and congratulations on the success you and the kids you care so much about are having.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the aera’s scores from the second round of the postseason:

(17)Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, (1)Whitney Young 0

(3)Kankakee 27, (6)Bloomington 7

(7)Coal City 33, (15)Boylan 10

(2)Wilmington 36, (7)Eureka 0

(1)Pawnee 64, (8)St. Anne 24

<strong>The legend of Landin Benson</strong>

There was no doubt that Coal City senior Landin Benson entered his senior postseason as arguably the greatest running back in program history, eclipsing the career rushing record at the school during the regular season.

Two short weeks later, the arguments may have come to an end.

Benson has scored five touchdowns apiece in each of the first two rounds, helping the Coalers to two wins by a combined score of 74-23. Sure, football is a team game, and the offensive line in front of him as been nothing short of dominant at the line of scrimmage, but Benson deserves nothing less than every ounce of credit a kid can be given for the tear he is on this postseason.

A wrestling state champion and collective four-time Daily Journal All-area pick prior to the start of his senior year, Benson’s dominance hasn’t exactly been a new revelation in these playoffs. But the postseason stage is when stars transcend into legends, and it’s quite clear that Benson is now securely a living legend in that Coaler program.

The Class 4A bracket is perhaps the most wide-open out of the eight classes. Rochester, the class of the field for more than a decade, was sent packing in a shocking first-round loss and Immaculate Conception failed to navigate an insane Chicago Catholic League schedule to five wins. That’s not to say there aren’t great teams, as all eight teams left in the field are state-caliber squads. But the Coalers look to be as good as any of them, and if Benson can even maintain half the touchdown production he’s putting together, they could have the chance to prove that the day after Thanksgiving.

<strong>The Wildcat way</strong>

Death, taxes and the Wilmington football team using its disciplined double wing offense to navigate through the playoffs seem to be the three guarantees in life. After moving up to Class 3A this fall, the defending Class 2A champions have continued their utter dominance, running for 388 yards while the defense shut out a potent Eureka offense in the second round Saturday.

Farrell and Ryan Kettman couldn’t be more of a balanced duo, as they both have run for 18 touchdowns and are separated by just 43 rushing yards this season (1,247 for Farrell and 1,184 for Kettman). Equally responsible for their success is the defense, which, as it usually does under head coach Jeff Reents, has reached another stratosphere in the postseason, allowing one late touchdown in the first round and nothing more.

The defense will have its work cut out for itself against Durand-Pecatonica and star quarterback Cooper Hoffman, but if there’s anything to know about area football, it’s that Reents will have his Wildcats defense more than prepared for whatever is coming its way.

<strong>Cardinals see first playoff run end</strong>

A little over two years ago, it would have been crazy to say St. Anne was a football playoff threat, mostly because the Cardinals hadn’t fielded a team since the 1970s.

But after returning to the gridiron as members of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association last fall, the Cardinals quickly rose to the top of the I8FA this fall. Behind Chris Link’s 2,127 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns, St. Anne made its first playoff appearance and won its first-ever playoff game this season before running into a buzzsaw of a Pawnee team Saturday.

When head coach Alan Rood was hired to usher in the program’s new era in 2022, it was a safe assumption that the Cardinals would become competitive. After all, Rood, a former Bishop McNamara all-state standout, began his head coaching career by creating the program at Von Steuben in Chicago.

But to see the Cardinals go from a football-less school to a state quarterfinalist that boasted a likely all-state star this fast is incredible. And as much credit as Rood deserves, like the success in all of the other schools still playing this fall, the community has gotten behind its kids.

Included in the quick re-installation of the football program was the development of the Russell A. Cotton Athletic Complex, instantly one of the most beautiful athletic facilities in town. Whether it’s folks from St. Anne or other towns in the area, those brand-new stands have been chalk full of people rooting for the Cardinals.

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from the second week of the postseason:

PASSING

Meents, CC: 11-for-13, 141 yards

G. Kohl, BB: 6-for-13, 68 yards, 2 TDs; 56 rushing yards

P. Turner, Kan: 7-for-12, 68 yards, TD, INT; 22 rushing yards

Johnson, BB: 2-for-2, 38 yards; 1-yard rushing TD

Pomaranski, SA: 5-for-9, 22 yards, TD

RUSHING

Benson, CC: 168 yards, 5 TDs; 38 receiving yards

Kettman, Wil: 132 yards, 2 TDs

Link, SA: 121 yards, 2 TDs

Z. Turner, Kan: 113 yards, TD; INT

Farrell, Wil: 95 yards, TD

RECEIVING

McHugh, CC: 46 yards

Sherrod, Kan: 39 yards

Brown, BB: 29 yards, TD

Stampley, Kan: 26 yards, TD; 56 rushing yards, rushing TD

Natyshok, CC: 23 yards