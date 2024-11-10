FOOTBALL: St. Anne’s historic season ends against top-seeded Pawnee

PAWNEE — There were many games this year when St. Anne had the most dominant player on the field in Chris Link, who entered Saturday’s Illinois 8-Man Football Association quarterfinal at Pawnee as the area’s leading rusher. That was not the case Saturday night.

Pawnee senior running back Carson Wort had an unbelievable night, rushing for 515 yards on 37 carries with seven touchdowns to help dismantle No. 8 seed St. Anne, 64-24. Pawnee, the top-seed in the I8FA Playoffs, improved to 11-0 on the season and will host defending state champion Amboy in the semifinals. St. Anne concluded its historic season with an 8-3 record.

“It was a battle for a while, and then things just didn’t go our way,” head coach Alan Rood said. “That’s how the game of football is sometimes.”

After Pawnee’s first drive of the game stalled, the Cardinals set up shop on their own 26-yard line. From there, Link got the left edge on their first offensive play from scrimmage and scored a 74-yard touchdown run to give St. Anne a 6-0 lead with 7:21 to go in the first quarter.

Less than two minutes later on the ensuing Indians drive, Wort found a hole up the middle and scampered in a 33-yard touchdown of his own. Pawnee converted its 2-point conversion attempt to give the hosts an 8-6 lead midway through the first.

As the momentum was shifting to the home team’s side, junior Matthew Langellier stole it right back on the following kickoff, taking it 85 yards to the endzone to give the Cardinals a 12-8 lead.

“He loves to compete, and that is so wonderful to watch,” Rood said of Langellier. “I can’t wait to watch him again next year, because we have one more year with Matthew.

“He’ll be a big part of our entire team just like he was this year.”

It wouldn’t take long for Pawnee to gain back its momentum as Wort scored another touchdown, this time a run from 22 yards out, to give the Indians a 14-12 lead with 3:18 to go in a back-and-forth first quarter.

The next Cardinals possession saw a fumble and turnover by junior Quinton Thompson around midfield, which turned into yet another rushing touchdown for Wort. His 46-yard touchdown run gave Pawnee a 22-12 lead early in the second.

Both defenses were stout in the second quarter, both forcing either three-and-outs or turnover-on-downs on each other. It was not until 2:42 left to go in the quarter when Wort broke the scoring lull with a 17-yard touchdown run to make it 28-12 Pawnee, which was the halftime score.

The Cardinals were receiving the ball coming out of the halftime break and immediately caught a spark. Junior Grant Pomaranski returned the opening kick 45 yards to set up the Cardinals in immediate plus field position on the Pawnee 30-yard line. Link would capitalize on the field position with a 30-yard touchdown run to make it 28-18 Pawnee just 30 seconds into the second half.

Wort, who continued to be a menace against Cardinals defenders, would go on to score three unanswered touchdowns on the ground in the span of four minutes to give the Indians a commanding 48-18 lead after three quarters.

“He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal player,” Rood said. “... They also blocked well up front and on the outside. They blocked, they executed and [Wort] is a very talented young man. I saw that on film.”

The Cardinals opened the final quarter of play with a punt that was returned 60 yards to the endzone by junior Dakoda Koyne to extend the Indians’ lead to 56-18 less than 30 seconds into the quarter. Koyne would score the final touchdown for the Indians, this time a 77-yard touchdown run, to make it 64-18 in favor of the Indians midway in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals would round out the scoring on their final drive of the game when Pomaranski found Thompson for a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 64-24 with two minutes remaining in regulation. The Indians melted the rest of the game clock away.

Even though the Cardinals season is now over, it’s a season that showed a great deal of growth across the whole program. From the freshmen to the seniors, coach Rood was very pleased with what he saw with the program, which finished just its second season of football.

“Learning how to win, learning different situations in the games, dealing with different experiences, creating memory and how to compete, we’re doing that,” he said. “That is what these guys are building, they are building that experience.

“For next year, we have a lot of experiences that we’re going to be able to build off of and learn from,” he added. “We are going to continue getting better, to be able to execute, and to win more games.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Link ran for 121 and two touchdowns on 15 carries, giving him 2,137 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns for the season. Pomaranski was 5-for-9 passing for 22 yards and a touchdown pass to Thompsen, who also had all 22 of Pomaranski’s yards and ran for 29 more.

Langellier led the Cardinals with 11 tackles. Ben Harpster and Elijah Van Scyoc each contributed seven tackles and Deion Fifer and Pomaranski had five tackles apiece. Gavin Threm contributed three tackles.