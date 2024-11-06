GAME OF THE WEEK: (6)Bloomington at (3)Kankakee

<strong>(6)Bloomington (8-2) at (3)Kankakee (9-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>2 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Purple Raiders</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>LB/TE Kenner Bye, RB/LB Rob Lanier

<strong>Purple Raiders on offense: </strong>With quarterback AJ Codron throwing for 1,520 yards and 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions, there's no doubt the passing game of Bloomington can't be overlooked. But Lanier and the ground game are where the Purple Raiders can truly make a difference, as the senior running back has gone over 100 yards in five different games and totaled 17 rushing touchdowns. The proof was in the pudding when Lanier took 30 carries against Lemont last week and turned them into 172 yards and a score. However they try and move the ball, it will be easier said than done against a Kankakee defense that has five shutouts and hasn't allowed more than two touchdowns in a game since Week 1.

<strong>Purple Raiders on defense: </strong>They have proven to be vulnerable at times, allowing 44 points to Normal Community and Peoria in their two losses this season, but as evidenced by its 8-2 record, the Bloomington defense has found a way to do what's needed to win games. Bye is a big part of that from the middle of the defense, leading the unit with a dozen tackles for loss this season, and will look to keep the Kays' explosive offense in check. That's a task easier said than done after Kankakee got three passing and rushing touchdowns apiece last week, but if they can get another two-sack performance from Justin Robinson like they did last week, they may be able to throw the rhythm off Kankakee's fast-paced approach.

<strong>Kays</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB/WR/DB Cedric Terrell III, DB Keyandre White

<strong>Kays on offense: </strong>Down quarterback Phillip Turner in round one, Terrell III filled in the playoff opener for the second year in a row, firing a trio of touchdowns to Zeke Sherrod in their 42-0 win over Glenbard South. James Stampley had arguably his best day on the ground in that one, going for over 160 yards and three scores, and will definitely be a focal point again as perhaps the primary offensive threat on an offensive full of them. Zyon Turner, who spent most of the season at receiver, saw several backfield snaps as well last week, and with all of the interchangeable pieces and diverse skillsets on the offense, good luck to any defense trying to prepare for what all head coach Miles Osei has dialed up on any given week.

<strong>Kays on defense: </strong>Included in Kankakee's shutout last week was a rather impressive goal line stand on the Raiders' first drive of the second half, holding them from a yard out three plays in a row. That toughness in the trenches and in close-yard situations can go a long way towards keeping Lanier contained, which in turn makes it much easier to focus on the Purple Raider passing attack in long down-and-distance situations. White, listed as a defensive back whose been a familiar face in the back end of the secondary, proved lethal at linebacker last week in blitz packages, stopping the run and being the same lockdown defender he's always been in the pass game. As long as the defensive line keeps allowing those backers to roam, their defensive dominance will continue.

<strong>Pick: </strong>If the transitive property could be applied, the Kays would run away, as they defeated the same Normal team that got Bloomington by 30 points by 13 themselves. It's always tighter in the playoffs, but this Kays team is darn good. <strong>Kankakee 28, Bloomington 13</strong>

