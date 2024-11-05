VOLLEYBALL: Furious second-set rally punches Cissna Park's ticket to sectional finals

OTTAWA — All signs were pointing toward a decisive third set in the IHSA Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Sectional semifinal between Cissna Park and Yorkville Christian on Tuesday. Cissna Park had taken the first set 25-20, but the Timberwolves soon found themselves down 19-6 to the Mustangs in the second set.

At that point, a Cissna Park timeout seemed to get the Timberwolves back on track as they then scored 11 straight points to cut the deficit to 19-17. Yorkville Christian managed to hold them off a bit longer, with the score being tied at 22-22 and 23-23, but Cissna Park pulled ahead for a 25-23 win to clinch the game and a spot in Thursday’s sectional final against Lexington.

The Timberwolves improved to 33-3 on the season while Yorkville Christian, coming off its first regional title in program history, ended the season at 13-23.

The Cissna Park timeout that preceded the pivotal run in the second set was simply an attempt to get the team headed in the right direction before a likely third set, said head coach Josh Landon.

“In that timeout, every intention was just to try and build a little bit of momentum,” he said. “We needed to chip away, take whatever points we could and start building toward a third set.

“I said, ‘If anything else happens out of this so be it, but we need to start putting some things together to gain confidence and make sure Yorkville Christian knows we’re still ready to play on this side of the net.’”

Immediately following the timeout, Cissna Park got a kill from Sophie Duis to snap a 4-0 Mustang run. With Timberwolves freshman Ella Schluter now serving with the team trailing 19-7, Duis got another kill to keep the momentum moving forward. She had two more kills during the 11-0 run, finishing with five kills in the second set and eight for the game.

Addison Lucht led Cissna Park with nine kills and also served on the final two points of the game, the first being an ace and the second leading to a game-ending hitting error from Yorkville Christian.

Landon said that his team’s ability to fight through that second set, and to not give up when backed up against the wall, was great to see.

“I’m almost at a loss for words with it, but it’s the way they were able to keep composure,” he said. “A freshman is behind the service line, our passers are picking up tips and things they were able to pick up throughout that run to close the gap to two and then finally push to the end, it’s just amazing.”

While the loss for Yorkville Christian was certainly tough to swallow, the 2024 season was a landmark one for a program that is less than a decade old. Despite losing nine of their final 11 regular-season games, the Mustangs gutted out close three-set wins in the regional quarterfinals and semifinals, their first-ever postseason wins. They then beat host Grant Park in two sets to win their first-ever regional as a heavy underdog and No. 6 seed.

Despite the tough loss, head coach Alyssa Ferchen said the team should be proud of what they were able to do during the year, even if she thinks the players did not necessarily believe they could come this far at the beginning of the season.

“I thought they could, but I don’t think they believed in themselves,” she said. “I think for them to come back and win a regional game, our first-ever regional win, I think it was really exciting for us to even get this far.”

For Cissna Park, a second straight sectional title will be on the line against Lexington on Thursday evening. Lexington beat sectional host Marquette in straight sets in the semifinals to improve to 29-7 on the season.

Landon said the Timberwolves will have to play a clean game Thursday against a battle-tested opponent if they want to survive and advance, with their ultimate sights set on making it back-to-back Class 1A State Finals appearances.

“They’re a Heart of Illinois Conference school that plays tough competition throughout the whole year,” Landon said of Lexington. “It’s going to be one of those games where you have to make plays.

“At some point a ball is going to bounce the right way and another one that’s going to go the wrong way, and it’s going to be how we’re able to handle ourselves and make sure we’re doing our part to control the things we’re able to control.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Cissna Park was led by Lucht with nine kills and Duis with eight. Schluter led the team with 11 assists and three aces while finishing second with four digs. Mady Marcott had a team-high five digs to go with nine assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Cissna Park will play Lexington in the IHSA Class 1A Ottawa Sectional Championship at 7 p.m. tonight at Marquette High School in Ottawa.