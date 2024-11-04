ROUNDUP: Manteno's soccer season ends in supers; Hercher's teams lead cross country state qualifiers

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Super-Sectional

(1)Normal University 5, (2)Manteno 0

The Panthers saw their deepest postseason run in seven years end a game away from a trip to state, running into a buzzsaw in the defending state runners-up. Manteno’s season ended with an 18-4-2 record.

CROSS COUNTRY

IHSA Class 1A Lisle Sectional

Herscher’s boys and girls teams both qualified for next weekend’s IHSA State Finals at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The girls finished second (143 points), led by Kelly O’Connor’s 11th-place finish (19:45.20). Sophie Venckauskas (21st), Laylah Kent (37th), Lily Tucek (47th), Brandi Palmateer (51st), Gianna High (66th) and Fabienne Houberg (82nd) will join O’Connor in the Tigers’ bid for gold.

Beecher’s Brooklynn Burdick finished ninth (19:25.90), and Wilmington’s Brooklyn Flores finished 15th (20:11.70) to qualify individually.

The Tigers also tallied 143 points on the boys side, good for fifth place, with Jackson Kruse’s ninth-place finish (16:36.20) leading the charge. Joined by Kruse were Brayden Shepard (26th), Matthew Benoit (35th), Jeremy Szepelak (39th), Owen Damptz (45th) and Ezekiel Houberg (55th).

Watseka’s Andrew McTaggart qualified individually with an 18th-place finish (17:07.10), as did Bishop McNamara’s David Quigley, who finished 36th (17:41.00).

IHSA Class 2A Metamora Sectional

Manteno’s team bid to qualify for state might have come up short with an 11th-place finish, but the Panthers saw their freshman star Klarke Goranson take home the bronze, finishing third individually to qualify for state (17:10.51). She’ll be joined by teammate Lyla Nevel, who finished 23rd to qualify as an individual.

On the boys side, Kankakee’s Caleb Haut finished 66th as the lone local runner.

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Sully Westover was the lone local representative in Normal Saturday, finishing 37th overall.