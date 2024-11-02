FOOTBALL: St. Anne scores first-ever football playoff win

ST. ANNE — When the St. Anne football team needed to come through to keep its season alive, it came through in the clutch to make school history.

With 24.2 seconds left in Friday’s Illinois 8-Man Football Association first-round playoff game in St. Anne, St. Thomas More was lined up on the Cardinals’ 19-yard line, looking to take the lead with a touchdown. On fourth down, Sabers senior quarterback Reid Craddock dropped back, ran for his life against an onslaught of Cardinals rushers and threw a pass for junior receiver Marty Devaney that, if caught, would have given the Sabers the lead.

Not on Matthew Langellier’s watch.

The junior cornerback swatted the pass attempt away from Devaney and secured the first-ever football playoff win in St. Anne history with a nail-biting 22-20 win against the Sabers. The Cardinals improved to 8-2 overall with the win and will face the winner of Pawnee and Metro-East Lutheran next week.

“[Craddock] makes a nice throw, Matthew’s right there [to make a play],” St. Anne head coach Alan Rood said. “And the reason why is because Matthew has become more experienced. We’ve been in certain situations where he wasn’t there, and he’s learned from that.

“And here you go, when you learn from something, and you get to utilize it and execute it, that helped us to the victory.”

It was a very back-and-forth first quarter, with both teams trading possessions early on. It was not until midway through the first when the fireworks began to set off as Chris Link scored a 90-yard touchdown run to give St. Anne an 8-0 lead.

The senior has asserted himself all season long as one of, if not the most dominant player in Illinois 8-Man football. He made his presence felt by scoring all of three the Cardinals’ touchdowns, including two more than 60 yards out. He finished with 247 yards on 20 carries.

“I don’t know to be honest, it’s just in my genes,” Link said of his big-play ability. “My [offensive] line had great blocks for me to get great runs, my line played very good. I’m proud of my line.”

The Sabers would answer back as Craddock marched his troops down the field and ended a more than five-minute drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior James Schmitt to make it an 8-6 game, which would be the score after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Cardinal defense continued to do a great job against Craddock. The unit made life tough on the Sabers quarterback, especially senior edge rusher Ben Harpster, who recorded three sacks on the night to lead all Cardinals.

“Being motivated to help my team win and help my team do the best we can, to keep going and extend my senior season as far as I can,” Harpster said of his motivation for his production.

Harpster might have felt some extra motivation Friday, but Rood saw the same motor he’s seen from his senior leader for two years now.

“He is relentless on the field, man, he never quits,” Rood said of Harpster. “It may not work out for him every play, but he never quits.”

Link scored his second long run touchdown, this time from 65 yards out, to give the Cardinals a 15-6 early in the second quarter. The Sabers would answer back with a long touchdown run of their own. A 26-yard touchdown run by Craddock made it 15-12 Cardinals and that was brought into halftime.

After a Sabers drive stalled coming out of halftime, the Cardinals first offense drive resulted in points as Link scored a two-yard touchdown run to make it a 22-12 St. Anne lead halfway through the third quarter.

The following St. Thomas More drive saw the Sabers answer back with another Craddock touchdown run, this time from 5 yards out, to make it a 22-20 game after three quarters of action.

The fourth quarter saw no scoring but a lot of defense. The Sabers’ first drive of the quarter lasted more than six minutes, but with untimely penalties, their drive stalled, and the Cardinals got the ball back. Link fumbled the ball back to the Sabers and with more than four minutes to go, St. Thomas More had a chance to grab a late lead.

But thanks to the St. Anne defense, the Sabers were unable to do so, and they left St. Anne empty-handed for the second time this year, and the folks in St. Anne were as happy as ever to see their hometown Cardinals get this monumental win.

“We’re creating history, man,” Rood said. “Cardinal culture baby, that’s what we are creating, Cardinal culture. Cardinal Culture is Ben O’Brien’s vision, our principal. And you know what? We are doing that. We’re creating the Cardinal culture.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Link had 247 yards on the ground from 20 carries. Grant Pomaranski was 5-for-6 passing for 39 yards. Elijah Gibbs had 13 yards rushing from four carries. Deion Fifer had two catches for 6 yards. Langellier, Trevor Van Pelt, and Elijah Van Scyoc each had catches for 7 yards, 9 yards and 17 yards, respectively.

Harpster led all Cardinals with three sacks and also had three tackles. Langellier had 10 tackles, which led the team; Pomaranski had eight tackles; and Van Scyoc had seven tackles. Gavin Threm and Quinton Thompsen each had four tackles, and Thompsen also chipped in a sack.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cardinals will play the winner of Pawnee and Metro-East Lutheran in the quarterfinals next weekend.