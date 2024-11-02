Shaw Local

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Peotone's upset bid comes up slightly short; Bearcats downed by Martinsville

By Daily Journal staff report

Friday

IHSA Class 3A Playoffs

(7)Eureka 29, (10)Peotone 22

The Blue Devils ran for 282 yards on 56 carries, but their upset bid came up a touchdown shy, leaving them to end the season with a 6-4 record. Nick Cronin paced the backfield with 105 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Chase Rivera added two touchdowns. Alex Chenoweth’s 11 tackles led the defense.

I8FA Playoffs

(5)Martinsville 52, (12)Milford-Cissna Park 22

The Bearcats saw their season end with a 6-4 record Friday night. No individual stats were immediately available.

Saturday

IHSA Class 1A Playoffs

(2)Lena-Winslow 70, (15)Central 32

The Comets saw their season end at 5-5 at the hands of a Lena-Winslow program that’s won four of the past six Class 1A state championships. No individual stats were immediately available.