FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Peotone's upset bid comes up slightly short; Bearcats downed by Martinsville

Friday

IHSA Class 3A Playoffs

(7)Eureka 29, (10)Peotone 22

The Blue Devils ran for 282 yards on 56 carries, but their upset bid came up a touchdown shy, leaving them to end the season with a 6-4 record. Nick Cronin paced the backfield with 105 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Chase Rivera added two touchdowns. Alex Chenoweth’s 11 tackles led the defense.

I8FA Playoffs

(5)Martinsville 52, (12)Milford-Cissna Park 22

The Bearcats saw their season end with a 6-4 record Friday night. No individual stats were immediately available.

Saturday

IHSA Class 1A Playoffs

(2)Lena-Winslow 70, (15)Central 32

The Comets saw their season end at 5-5 at the hands of a Lena-Winslow program that’s won four of the past six Class 1A state championships. No individual stats were immediately available.