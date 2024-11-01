GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: McNamara comes back to down Beecher for fourth straight regional title

BEECHER — After losing streaks of eight and five matches that were separated by two wins during the regular season, the Bishop McNamara girls volleyball team knew that it had to change its approach if it wanted to win its fourth straight regional championship.

And exactly what the Fightin’ Irish did.

After dropping the first set 18-25 to host Beecher in Thursday night’s IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship, the Irish got a 25-18 win of their own in the second set and came out on top 25-21 in a back-and-forth third set to give them a 2-1 win and fourth regional crown in as many years.

McNamara (9-14) advanced to next week’s Manteno Sectional with the win as the Bobcats saw yet another strong season come to a painful end at 24-11. As the No. 5 seed in their sub-sectional, the Irish won the crown with their second upset in a row, advancing to the championship game by avenging a loss in the regular season finale to (3)Manteno in Tuesday’s semifinal before scoring the upset against the No. 2 Bobcats.

“I don’t know,” senior Kenna Brosseau said changed. “It’s a different feel, but I think we’re all super excited to be here and just want to play for each other at this point in the season.

“There’s nothing else we can do and that’s when we play the best.”

Eleven different teams defeated the Irish during those two losing streaks, but as Irish head coach Ryan Thomas tells it, most of those losses came from beating themselves. But that didn’t happen this week.

“I would have told you that we would probably beat ourselves, which we did a lot this season,” Thomas said. “Tuesday and today, we didn’t allow ourselves to beat ourselves.”

It was Brosseau’s younger sister, sophomore Gianna Brosseau, who sealed the deal with an ace that wrapped up a 5-0 run that saw the Irish turn a late 21-20 deficit into that 25-21 win in the decisive third set for a resilient McNamara group.

“I just jumped up with excitement,” junior Journey Slone said. “I was seeing stars when I jumped up and was just so excited to see that ball touch the ground.”

As the Irish jumped for joy, the Bobcats consoled one another in the immediate aftermath of an emotional ending to a season that saw them go undefeated in the River Valley Conference for the fifth straight season and reach the 20-win mark for the third time in the last four seasons, with a 15-0 COVID-19-shortened season precluding that run.

And although the final scoreboard didn’t come out the Bobcats’ way like it usually did this season, head coach Jon Herron thought it was some of the best volleyball they played all year.

“That was some of the best volleyball we’ve seen, best volleyball we’ve played all year,” Herron said. “I’m very proud. I’m not OK with losing, but I’m OK with losing the way we did.

“They played their hearts out and we had a lot of fun.”

They had control early, scoring the first five points on the night on their way to a relatively comfortable 25-18 win in the first set that saw them out-perform the Irish at the service line, defensively and at the net.

But the script flipped in the second, where the Irish jetted out to a 5-0 start and never looked back with their own 25-18 win that forced the third set.

“The first-set loss definitely brought us down, but it’s the mentality that the score resets to 0-0 and you have another shot,” Kenna Brosseau said. “Everything is wiped, and nothing matters at that point. It really was a mental game.

“Playing offense instead of defense was a huge part of what Ryan said to do, and it worked really well for us.”

The third set was back-and-forth early, but after Leigha Brown put the Irish up 7-6, the Bobcats found a rhythm. Powered by a pair of Elena Kvasnicka aces, Beecher scored 10 of the next 12 points to claim a 16-9 lead, but thanks to some timely, powerful kills from McNamara middles Kate Dole and Jersey Slone, the Irish rallied back and eventually tied things back up at 16 apiece with Kenna Brosseau at the service line.

They deadlocked at 18, 20 and 21, but a Dole block put the Irish up 22-21 and put McNamara back at the service line. After Kenna Brosseau’s kill made it 23-21, a Bobcats hit went out of bounds to make it 24-21 before Gianna Brosseau’s ace was the final point on a wildly competitive night.

As one of the senior leaders and one of two seniors, along with Brown, to see the floor Thursday, Kenna Brosseau wasn’t just happy to see her career continue, but also to see her little sister step up.

“Go [Gianna],” Kenna Brosseau said was the first thought that went through her mind when Gianna’s ace hit the ground. “I’m so happy for her and she has so much going for her in these next few years.

“Even though I’ll be leaving the program soon, I know she’ll do super well without me and it’s super cool to see her flourish as a player.”

As the Bobcats began to come to terms with their season ending, Herron noted how difficult it was to look past the pain of Thursday’s defeat to appreciate all of the good that came with their stellar campaign.

“They grasp what’s here and now,” Herron said. “We know we’ve been successful over the course of the season, done well in some tournaments and in the RVC. We’re always looking for more.”

And as tears filled the eyes of several Bobcats in the aftermath, they also started to fill Thomas’ eyes when asked how proud he was of his team for never giving up on the season.

“Very proud,” Thomas said before taking a second to let the emotions set in. “You see how bad they wanted it.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

McNamara will see a familiar face in the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Chicagoland Christian Conference rival Chicago Christian. The two squads faced off at Chicago Christian on Sept. 26, a match the Knights won 201.