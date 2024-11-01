FOOTBALL: Farrell, Benson look to continue historic careers with deep playoff runs

The Wilmington and Coal City football teams are both coming off of successful regular seasons and are eyeing big things as the playoffs get underway. Both teams also have senior running backs who not only helped lead them to those successful seasons but also are putting the finishing touches on storied careers.

Wilmington’s Kyle Farrell and Coal City’s Landin Benson will be leading their teams on hopeful postseason runs as the new all-time leading rushers at their respective schools. The pair have combined for 7,527 rushing yards and 111 touchdowns in their careers, with both hoping to add to those totals as their senior seasons near an end.

<strong>Farrell’s focus, work ethic lead to multi-sport success</strong>

Wilmington has played a lot of winning football during the past three seasons, and Farrell has been an integral part of that success. After seeing limited time as a freshman, running for 28 yards across two games for a Wildcats team that went undefeated and won the IHSA Class 2A State championship, Farrell became a major contributor starting in his sophomore season.

The Wildcats went 9-2 that season, following it up with a 13-1 2023 season in which they won the IHSA Class 2A State title. Farrell ran for 2,229 yards that season as a junior, setting the single-season rushing record for the Wildcats and leading the area. His 30 touchdowns also topped the area leaderboard.

He entered the 2024 campaign in fourth place on the all-time rushing list, just 252 away from record-holder Owen Weaver. Farrell tied Weaver’s record in the Week 2 game against Sandwich, breaking it the next week against Lisle. With 1,049 yards (third in the 11-Man area) and counting as a senior, he now owns the record by about 800 yards.

With that milestone in the rearview mirror, Farrell said he would not have been able to find as much success as he has if not for the efforts of the entire program.

“I don’t try to put too much emphasis on it, but it’s certainly an accomplishment that is nice to have,” he said. “I think it’s a tribute to my coaches and my teammates to get me there, because I could never get there without them.

“Everybody that’s fought for me and put me in a position to get those yards, it’s an accomplishment for them, too.”

Something else that Farrell credits with helping his football performance is staying active in multiple sports throughout the year. He helped propel the basketball team to a 19-10 record last season and in baseball was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team as a junior, when the Wildcats earned a third-place finish in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals. He said staying busy helps prepare him to hit the ground running as football starts up.

“Playing basketball and baseball, constantly doing something all the time is something to be proud of,” he said. “We put a lot of work in in the weight room as a team together with coaches and everything.

“Doing all that has definitely helped,” he added. “All those things kind of come together and gel, so when we get into the season, I’m ready to go.”

Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents has coached a lot of talented ballcarriers throughout his three-decade tenure with the Wildcats. He said that Farrell’s willingness to work hard and improve has helped him become the player he has, as has his ability to gain yards by any means necessary.

“There were multiple times where I would see Kyle working out on his own during the summer, in the heat of the day,” Reents said. “So, one, his work ethic is outstanding. Secondly, he has a great understanding of our offense.

“One thing he does is he’s patient running the ball. He can find daylight and has great vision,” Reents added. “He can find daylight if he needs to. If there’s going to be contact, because of the weight room work, he can be a physical runner.”

Looking ahead, Farrell said he wants to keep playing sports in college, although at this point in the process he has not quite settled on where he will go or which sport he will play. But there is still football to be played, and Farrell said he is hoping to enjoy playing these final games as much as he can, and hopefully end the season on a win for the second-straight year, although the Wildcats are playing up in Class 3A this postseason.

“Playoff football, that’s what I’m looking forward to, honestly,” he said. “It’s enjoyable, the big games and everything, playing with my teammates and just enjoying it. It’s just a lot of fun out there.”

<strong>Benson the latest in long line of top-notch Coaler football players, wrestlers</strong>

The last year has been a big one for Coal City senior Benson. In wrestling, he was crowned the IHSA Class 1A State champion at 165 pounds. He then came into this football season at 2,411 rushing yards, 623 yards shy of the program record.

By the end of the Coalers’ Week 5 matchup with Peotone, the record was his.

Benson finished this regular season with 3,448 rushing yards for his career, putting him clear of the previous record held by Daniel Jezik, another state champion wrestler, by 414 yards.

He burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2022, running for 967 yards and 13 touchdowns, 11 rushing and two receiving. He improved on that his junior season, running for a career-high 1,444 yards and 26 touchdowns, both the second-most among players in the area only to Farrell.

In the regular season as a senior, Benson tallied 1,037 yards and 16 more touchdowns to pass up the remaining players who were ahead of him on the program’s rushing list, including current assistant coach Jack Dibble. His second straight 1,000-yard season, like Farrell’s in Wilmington, came despite being out of the game by halftime most weeks thanks to comfortable, running clock leads.

Now sitting atop that list, Benson said it feels good to have made his mark on Coal City football, while also crediting his coaches and teammates for helping him improve year after year.

“Obviously it’s a huge accomplishment under my name and for the program, and I’m proud that I could reach my goal of doing that and I’m looking forward to playoffs,” he said. “Most of it is the coaches, working hard with them every day and learning from mistakes. Also my teammates that push me in practice every day.”

Coal City Francis Loughran said that given the lengthy, rich history of Coaler football, anyone who was going to surpass the names on the rushing list would have to be committed to putting in the work. Benson has proved willing and able to do so.

“We saw the talent early on, and he’s got a lot of natural ability,” Loughran said. “Taking a look at the history of Coal City running backs, it’s a pretty big accomplishment. Part of the reason why he’s been able to do that is the work he’s done in the offseason and weight room. Also being a multi-sport athlete helps. I think that makes him a well-rounded athlete.”

Competing in both wrestling and football has certainly been a challenge for Benson. The quick turnaround between the two sports presents some difficulties for athletes that do both sports, but Benson said that things start to get a bit easier as wrestling season progresses.

“The transition is pretty hard, between what I think are the two hardest sports through high school,” he said. “Gaining weight [for football] and losing all of that for wrestling, it’s pretty hard in the beginning of the year but gets easier throughout the season.”

There are also plenty of benefits to doing both sports. Benson said that there are some skills that he has picked up in each sport that have proven valuable in the other.

“Agility on the mat and cutting on the football field, all of that helps on the mat,” he said. “Keeping my feet driving on the field helps in wrestling, so they both work well together.”

Once his senior football and wrestling seasons have come to an end, Benson said he hopes to continue competing in college. His focus is on playing football at the next level, but with the recruiting process ongoing, has yet to make a decision.

Before those decisions need to be made, he said that he and his teammates are committed to finishing up this football season as strong as they can in the Class 4A field.

“I’m looking to make it all the way and for the team to keep getting better every week and working together, being good at all three phases of the game,” he said. “We’ll see how we do.”