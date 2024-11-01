FOOTBALL: Dwight/GSW fends off Momence for first playoff win since 1983

MOMENCE — More than four decades after their first IHSA Playoff victory, the Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington football team finally got No. 2.

The Trojans (7-3) emerged victorious in their IHSA Class 2A first-round Playoff game at Momence (8-2) Friday, riding their three-headed rushing attack to a 41-13 win. The 41 points on the scoreboard couldn’t be more fitting, as the win snapped a 41-year playoff win drought.

“Magical,” sophomore running back and linebacker Ayden Collom, who scored twice Friday, used to describe Friday night’s win. “For something that hasn’t happened in 41 years and my group to be the ones to do it, it’s amazing.”

Trojans head coach Luke Standiford, who tied Norm Eash with a program-high third career playoff appearance, also joined Eash as the only coaches in program history to earn a postseason win.

After a 3-0 start was followed by a three-game losing streak over the middle third of the season, the Trojans put together another three-game winning streak to end the regular season before growing that streak to four Friday.

And it’s that same determination and resilience the team showed during the middle of the season that Standiford saw again Friday.

“I think it just goes back to how the season has gone,” Standiford said. “We picked up three straight wins to start the year, then had a tough stretch in the middle of the year where we lost three, and now we’ve come back and won four straight.

“It could have been really easy for our guys after that three-game losing streak to fold the cards and be done with the season, but they just kept coming to practice and preparing like they do every week,” he added. “They were able to turn things around and that shows a lot about their character.”

The opening scenes of the game didn’t indicate the Trojans would run away with things, as Brogan Halpin blocked a Dwight/GSW punt on the first drive of the game and then caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Erick Castillo to give Momence an early 7-0 lead with 3:31 left in the first quarter.

But the Trojans quickly responded, marching 60 yards to find paydirt in five plays, with Collom’s seven-yard rushing touchdown pulling the visitors to within a point at 7-6 with 53 seconds on the first-quarter clock.

On the ensuing drive, Castillo was knocked out of the game with an injury when he attempted to convert a 4th-and-2 with his legs but fumbled upon hard contact that took him out for the rest of the night.

The Trojans appeared as if they were going to take their first lead of the night by promptly marching into the red zone, highlighted by an insane 37-yard, one-handed catch by Joey Starks. But on a 4th-and-4 from the Momence 8-yard line, Halpin was able to snag his seventh interception of the season to half the Dwight/GSW momentum and give Momence a 7-6 lead at the half.

And to open the second half, Halpin struck again. With freshman backup quarterback Greyson Cantwell under center, Halpin took a slant on 3rd-and-11 and zoomed 77 yards to the house to grow the Momence lead to 13-6 just more than 90 seconds into the third quarter.

Momence head coach Wayne Walker praised Halpin’s talent, work ethic and mind for the game and said he embodied the 13-deep senior class that played their last football game together Friday.

“He’s a really good football player; one of the best to come through here, I truly believe that,” Walker said. “Offensively, defensively … he’s nonstop and so intelligent, and that goes with this group.

“We never had any grade problems with these kids or anything like that, and that goes with playoff football,” he added. “You’ve gotta have good, athletic kids that buy into the program and are smart kids. It’s just a really good group of kids we’re gonna miss.”

Much like they did after Halpin’s first touchdown, the Trojans quickly punched right back on Evan Cox’s 20-yard touchdown catch from Collin Bachand that was followed by a Cox 2-point conversion that made it a 14-13 affair a little less than five minutes into the half.

And the lead only grew from there.

After forcing a Momence 3-and-out, Dwight/GSW marched 63 yards in 11 plays, the 11th play a 1-yard QB sneak by Bachand on the second play of the fourth quarter to make it 21-13.

The Trojans quickly forced another 3-and-out and then quickly found paydirt again when Collom muscled in from six yards out to make it 28-13 with 7:45 left. After senior Dylan Crouch put the exclamation point on with a 16-yard rushing scamper, Bachand left little doubt when he tucked and ran in a 23-yard touchdown that made it 41-13 with 1:18 to play.

He may just be a sophomore — part of a talented group that includes other talents like Starks, Collom and several linemen, including Graham Meister and Will Anderson, who both had sacks Friday — but the Trojans’ signal-caller sure understood what Friday meant for the Dwight/GSW football program and community.

“Everybody is excited on the team, the fans are excited,” Bachand said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been here, and it feels great. It’s awesome.”

The Trojans’ physical style of play out of the Wing-T allowed them to wear Momence down as the game went on, as evidenced by the 203 yards they ran for as a team, highlighted by 75 yards from Collom, 60 from Cox and 49 from Crouch.

“That’s what we hang our hat on, just to try and wear defenses down and stick with the three-back attack,” Standiford said. “We’re not a one-man show, we like to spread the ball around.

“ … It makes it hard for opponents to gameplan for us because you never know who’s gonna get the ball in the Wing-T system.”

As the Trojans celebrated ending their drought, one of the most talented senior classes in Momence history took in their final moments on the gridiron together. Powered by the likes of Halpin, all-state guard and linebacker Nick Charbonneau, running back/cornerback Marchello Draine and a handful of other three-year starters, Momence went 16-2 in the regular season over the past two years and earned back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in a decade.

And while they may be moving on after high school, Walker said the impact they’re leaving behind won’t go anywhere anytime soon.

“It’s big for how they worked in the offseason and bought in for us, how they turned it around that way and showed the younger guys what to do to get back to this spot again,” Walker said. “They’re gonna be a part of this legacy we can hopefully keep building on.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Collom turned 13 totes into 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns and had a nine-yard catch. Cox added eight carries for 60 yards and two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Crouch ran for 49 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and Starks had a team-high 37 receiving yards. Bachand was 4-for-6 passing for 84 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go along with his 23-yard scoring scamper.

Halpin tallied 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven catches, had an interception defensively and also blocked a punt. Castillo was 5-for-6 passing for 53 yards and a touchdown to go along with 36 rushing yards on six carries before his injury. Cantwell was 8-for-18 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell Taylor had four catches for 34 yards. Draine ran for 25 yards on nine attempts and had a 14-yard catch.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Trojans, the 12-seed in the northern bracket in Class 2A, will host (4)Elmwood-Brimfield (9-1) in the second round at a time and date to be determined.