ROUNDUP: Cissna Park rallies for regional title; Four teams fall in championship action

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional championship

(1)Cissna Park 2, (4)Gibson City- Melvin-Sibley 1

The top-seeded Timberwolves won the regional title on their home court Thursday. They dropped the first set 25-23 but won the second 25-15 and the third 25-10 to claim the championship and improve to 32-3 on the season.

They will play in the Ottawa Marquette Sectional on Tuesday against Yorkville Christian. Addison Lucht led the team with 20 kills, and Mady Marcott and Ella Schluter each had 18 assists.

IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional championship

(3)Oak Forest 2, (7)Kankakee 0

The Kays fell in straight sets in the regional championship Thursday, putting an end to their season with a record of 17-15. This was the eighth straight season for the Kays with a winning record. No stats were immediately available for Kankakee.

IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship

(2)Westville 2, (3)Watseka 0

Watseka fell in the regional championship to end the season with a record of 26-8. The Warriors dropped the first set 25-23 and the second set 25-17. Ella Smith posted a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs. Noelle Schroeder had 19 digs and Christa Holohan had 21 assists.

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional championship

(1)Seneca 2, (4)Coal City 0

The Coalers fell to top-seeded Seneca in the regional championship Thursday, losing the first set 25-19 and the second set 27-25. They end the season with an overall record of 21-16.

No stats were immediately available for Coal City.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional championship

(6)Yorkville Christian 2, (5)Grant Park 0

Grant Park lost the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-22 to have its season come to an end in the regional championship. The finish with a final record of 13-18.

No stats were immediately available for Grant Park.