GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Wilmington claims regional title with 2-1 win over Peotone

The Wilmington girls volleyball team got to celebrate a regional title on its home floor on Thursday night. The Wildcats took down Peotone 2-1 to clinch the IHSA Class 2A Wilmington Regional title and advance to sectionals in Manteno next week. Wilmington improved to 26-8 on the season, and the Blue Devils finished the season at 18-16.

Thursday was the third time these two teams met this season, the third time they played a full three sets and the third time Wilmington came out on top. After Peotone won the first set 25-17, the Wildcats rebounded to take the second set 25-13 and the final set 25-19.

Wilmington head coach Kelly Van Duyne said she was expecting another tough test and was happy with the way her team rallied after dropping the first set to win the next two.

“This is our third time playing them and it’s really hard to beat a team three times,” she said. “Every time we played them, we won in three, so I didn’t expect anything less.

“We would’ve liked to get that first one under our belt but the way they persevered and bounced back to win those next two, hands down it’s a great feeling.”

Wilmington senior Maggie Lindsey said that the team was able to avoid getting down on themselves after dropping the first set, and also the team’s regular season success and perfect run through their conference schedule helped them feel like a regional title was in reach.

“I’m really happy, and I’m happy that everyone could come together after we lost in the first set and keep the energy we had from the second set into the third set,” she said. “Going 14-0 in conference I think really helped us build up the confidence to come out with this regional title.”

Peotone, looking to avenge losses in two of those conference games to Wilmington, managed to grab a 5-4 lead in the opening set after some early ties and lead changes. They would not trail again in the set. They led by as many as nine points before Wilmington pushed back a bit to cut the lead to 20-16. But Peotone closed out the set on a 5-1 run to win 25-17.

Wilmington came out strong to open the second set, and after going up 14-4 would maintain a double-digit lead for the rest of the set, eventually winning 25-13. The only time the Wildcats trailed in the third set was at 1-0, although the score would be tied 12-12, 13-13 and 14-14. After that latest tie, Wilmington snapped off a quick 4-0 run and would maintain control from there. The Wildcats won the set 25-19.

Despite the loss, Peotone head coach Kathy Barger said she was pleased with how her team fought through the third set after struggling in the second, truly giving it their all before ultimately coming up a bit short.

“I was very proud of the way they played,” she said. “They gave it everything they had; they left it all on the floor, and that’s all I can ask.

“We got down in that second set a little bit and had a couple of calls that didn’t go our way, and kind of took us out of the game mentally,” she added. “But we were able to regroup and push back in that third set.”

The Blue Devils had a relatively small senior class this season at just three players. This year’s team managed to improve on a disappointing 2023 season, winning six more games. They also finished the 2024 campaign with a winning record for the fourth time in the last five seasons, with the 12-21 finish last season being the lone exception.

With a large group of the team’s top contributors set to return next season, Barger said she expects the team to continue to build on what they did this season.

We had a much better season than we did last year, and I would say we’re going to be way more competitive next year,” she said. “I think being so close in this game is going to make them hungry for that.

“They know that they’re there and they just need to finish,” Barger continued. “I think that’s going to be their motivation for the offseason to get them where they need to start the season next year.”

For Wilmington, there is a brief break over the before the postseason resumes. The Wildcats will face Chicago University in Manteno at 6 p.m. Tuesday to open sectional play. The Maroons are 15-16 on the season but cruised through regional play, winning all four sets they played by double figures.

Now that the Wildcats are entering the part of the season where they will be facing unfamiliar teams, Van Duyne said it is important for them to focus on what they can control.

“We’re going against some Chicago schools that we haven’t seen play, so we just need to focus on our game and do what we know is best for our team,” she said. “Just the diversity in our hitters, we can switch them up to the right side, outside or anything. As long as we play our game, we’ll see what the Chicago schools can do against us.”

One of those hitters, junior Rachel Smith, said that if the team continues to play as a unit like they did throughout the season, they have a chance to stay alive for a while longer.

“I think we can accomplish a lot,” she said. “As long as we stick together and play together, we want this really bad, and I think we can go far.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Peotone was led by a trio of juniors in the game. Mia Connolley led the team with 20 kills. Ella Stupegia had 16 digs while Allie Werner had 24 assists.

For Wilmington, Molly Southall had 25 digs, 24 assists and nine kills. Lindsey had 10 kills and four blocks while Smith had 14 digs, seven kills and four blocks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Wilmington will begin the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Sectional semifinals Tuesday. The Wildcats will play Chicago University at 6 p.m.