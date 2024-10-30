BOYS SOCCER: Panthers prevail for sectional championship win over Chicago Christian

MANTENO — After 100 minutes of scoreless boys soccer in the IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional championship Tuesday, Panthers goalkeeper Maverick Kenney could feel his nerves rise before he went back to man the net for penalty kicks.

He was beginning to have an anxiety attack.

But with the help of athletic trainer Mitchell Kuntz and an Eric Eldridge goal in the first round of the sudden death round of PKs, Kenney was able to remain cool, calm and collected to scoop up the save that secured a 5-4 PK victory that gave the Panthers the sectional championship, their first since 2017 and fourth in school history.

“Just confidence. I knew I could do it,” Kenney said got him back in the zone. “I’ve done it before and knew I could do it.”

Tuesday’s battle was the third between the two teams, with all three ending regulation with ties. They took a 1-1 draw at the Herscher Shootout, then after a 1-1 tie in the Rivals Cup, the Panthers emerged in a PK shootout.

As the Panthers improved to 18-3-2 and advanced to Saturday’s Herscher Super-Sectional against Normal Community, the Knights saw their valiant 15-9-3 season come to an end. Manteno head coach Oscar Farfan said in their third meeting with the Knights, the Panthers knew what they’d have to do to emerge victorious, then went out and did it.

“Hats off to Chicago Christian. We’ve played them three times this year, and we knew it was going to be a battle, knew it was going to be a tough game,” Farfan said. “The boys were just able to pull through it.”

The Panthers were able to get their chances during regulation, dominating the possession battle, winning several 50-50 balls and getting several legitimate scoring looks on corners and free kicks, but the Knights’ mighty back line and goalkeeper Josh Sedakis were having none of it.

And as the game went on, and the Knights got the wind advantage in the second half, they had a couple close calls as well, including putting one off the crossbar in the final minute of regulation. But neither team could find the net through 80 minutes, a trend that remained through the two 10-minute halves of overtime.

Kash Goranson was the first player to find the back of the net when he scored on the first attempt of penalty kicks, something Justin Foster, Matthew Ritzke and Maddox Toepper also did in the PK round.

But after the first round of five shots, both teams had four PK goals, which sent the affair to a sudden death round. Eldridge, whose 15 goals on the season are second on the team only to Goranson’s 24, wasted no time finding the bottom right corner of the net and putting the Panthers a Kenney save away from victory.

A miss in the PK round of their Rivals Cup shootout with the Knights is something that still weighed on Eldridge’s mind as he made his steps to the ball Tuesday, something he wasn’t going to let happen again.

“It’s kind of just, as soon as you’re reading the goalkeeper, as soon as he’s moving his feet, you just continue to stare at one spot, commit and hit that spot,” Eldridge said. “ … I knew I was going to come out and not do that again. I knew I could come on and give myself the chance to finish it.”

Knights freshman forward Dylan Lenarz took the next PK, also attempting to go bottom right, but the outstretched arms of Kenney were waiting for the shot, with Panthers players and students ready to greet their goalkeeper within seconds of the game-ending save.

“It’s tough as a keeper, a lot of pressure,” Farfan said of Kenney and the moment he found himself in. “But he was able to handle it, and that’s great for him.”

After a .500 finish last year (10-10-2), the Panthers found a groove early this season and stayed there. They won the Illinois Central Eight Conference, saw six players score double-digit goals in the regular season, when they won nine games by at least three goals and won their first three postseason games that led up to Tuesday by a combined 10-4 margin.

“It started when we started in the summer,” Farfan said. “They were just a group that picked each other up.

“Whatever drill we did, if someone made a mistake or did something, we always picked each other up,” he continued. “That’s something we didn’t have last year; so, this year, this group, from day one, showed they were together, and they were gonna do anything for each other this year.”

The road only gets tougher, as they’ll need to get past the defending state runner-up when they face the Pioneers on Saturday, but with the way they’re playing and the young men on their squad, Eldridge and his teammates are going to keep enjoying the ride, however long it lasts.

“It’s just amazing,” Eldridge said. “The whole team just put in hard work every single day at practice.

“We came in here, did what we did, shut them down and that’s what we came to do,” he went on. “I’m really excited and can’t wait to continue this journey if we can.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Panthers travel to Herscher next, where they’ll face Normal University at 3 p.m. Saturday in the IHSA Class 1A Herscher Super-Sectional. The winner will be one of eight teams that will qualify for this year’s IHSA State Finals.