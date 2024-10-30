2-Minute Drill: Now the fun starts

The football postseason begins this week, and while there is plenty of time and space in today’s Daily Journal, including in this column, to discuss the area field, it would be quite the oversight to not touch on some of the highlights from Week 9 first, as there were several noteworthy nights had on area gridirons to close out the regular season.

In Crete, Kankakee defeated archrival Crete-Monee in back-to-back years for the first time in two decades to repeat as Southland Athletic Conference champions, doing so in dominant running clock fashion by a 56-14 final. Sophomore sensation Phillip Turner continued to make his case as an all-state talent, as he flung four touchdowns and ran for a fifth while leading a lethal Kays offense.

Scores of miles west of Crete, Coal City put together one of the most impressive local victories of the season, getting a special teams touchdown with a blocked punt return touchdown on the first drive of the game, defensive touchdowns on back-to-back plays early in the second quarter and a balanced, dangerous offensive onslaught that gave them a 49-0 win against Manteno in a battle of state-ranked Class 4A teams that help make the Coalers one of the most feared teams in the postseason field.

Thanks to yet another unbelievable all-around effort from Aidan Podowicz, who ran and threw for two touchdowns apiece, Central was able to complete its required three-game winning streak to end the regular season at 5-4 and qualify for the postseason with a 28-27 win at Salt Fork.

Wilmington put a bow on its 11th undefeated regular season under coach Jeff Reents. There were great wins from Reed-Custer and Bishop McNamara, neither of which will play postseason football but can take some momentum into the offseason. St. Anne continued its stellar streak with a 38-13 win against South Fork as the Cardinals now turn the page to their first playoff appearance in program history.

And as great as Week 9 was for the area, the best is yet to come. Wilmington, Kankakee, Momence, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Coal City, Manteno, St. Anne, Milford-Cissna Park, Peotone and Central will embark on state championship journeys that begin this weekend. Before we go over some of the local playoff outlooks of note, let’s take one last look at the final week of the regular season.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 9:

(6A-4)Kankakee 56, (6A-RV)Crete-Monee 14

Lincoln-Way West 51, (7A-10)Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Bishop McNamara 45, St. Edward 0

(4A-8)Coal City 49, (4A-10)Manteno 0

(3A-2)Wilmington 56, Streator 18

Peotone 35, Herscher 0

Reed-Custer 49, Lisle 12

Central 28, Salt Fork 27

(2A-9)Momence 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12

Hoopeston 36, Watseka 34

Westville 56, Iroquois West 13

St. Anne 38, South Fork 13

Pawnee 42, Milford-Cissna Park 14

<strong>Kays return to Class 6A, where a rematch awaits</strong>

Kankakee ran roughshod on its regular season opponents last year, going 9-0 and winning the Southland for the second time ever each. After finishing a 37-30 Week 1 loss at Nazareth away from another 9-0 season, the Kays did win the Southland again, and now enter the Class 6A Playoffs as one of the most feared teams in the bracket.

The Kays once again head south, where they have the No. 3 seed and host Glenbard South this weekend. They remember well from some stiff competition in what became wins in the first two rounds last year that they can’t overlook anyone at this time of year, but for fans, it’s hard not to do exactly that.

Last year’s magical run went far until they ran into powerhouse East St. Louis in the quarterfinals, one of the top handful of programs in the state and last season’s runner-up in Class 6A. If the Kays handle their business, they’ll get another go at the Flyers in the semifinals this fall.

Head coach Miles Osei hasn’t been shy when it comes to his goal of making the Kays a program in the ilk of programs such as the Flyers, Lincoln-Way East and other programs whose name brand carries weight not just in Illinois but the Midwest and beyond. And to reach that level, they know they have to find ways to win games against those teams and also state championships.

The team has an electric offense that has not just Turner at quarterback but a handful of dangerous weapons he can throw to. The defense didn’t quite match last year’s 42 total points allowed in the regular season, but the 77 they allowed this year is pretty comparable when seeing that several of those points came late in running clock games and helps make the Kays a state threat again.

<strong>Boilers look to navigate manageable Class 7A draw</strong>

There’s no such thing as an “easy” draw in any postseason field, let alone in the state’s second-largest class, and Friday night’s trip to Jacobs will be one of the toughest a team will make this weekend, but relatively speaking, Bradley-Bourbonnais potentially could have a nice path.

With defending champion Mt. Carmel joined by other private powerhouses such as Fenwick, Brother Rice and St. Rita and public powers such as Batavia and Downers Grove North, as well as the two Lincoln-Way West and Central teams that handed the Boilermakers their only two losses, all set to face one another before the Boilers, there could be worse draws.

That doesn’t mean anything is a win, and, in fact, the Boilers are probably underdogs this week, but the No. 17 seed in Class 7A is right there with Jacobs, and both potential round two opponents, Whitney Young and Kenwood. A rematch with Lincoln-Way Central could await in the quarterfinals to give the Boilers a chance at revenge. It gets tougher each week, and again, this week alone is pretty tough, but don’t count out this Boilers team full of talented juniors that have kept growing as the year’s gone on.

<strong>Wilmington ready for Class 3A competition</strong>

For the past few years, eyeballs around the state have been glued to the weekly IHSA Playoff Outlooks to see if Wilmington would end up in the Class 2A or 3A field. Thanks to a couple of upsets in Week 9, the defending Class 2A champs went from one of the largest 2A teams to one of the smallest in 3A.

Although the road figures to be significantly trickier, including a semifinal clash of titans against either Byron or Montini, if there’s anything to know about the Wildcats, it’s that they’re ready to take their double wing offense into any matchup and like their chances.

<strong>Coalers primed for run in wide-open Class 4A</strong>

The new football field at Coal City is insanely gorgeous, and the new lights and video board help create one of the best Friday night experiences in the area, but there’s not a team in Class 4A that wants to visit it this fall or host the Coalers at their place.

After going up 49-0 in the first half of a battle of state-ranked teams with Manteno, the Coalers appear to be clicking on all cylinders, finishing the regular season outscoring opponents 390-77. They played Wilmington closer than anyone else this year by a wide margin, falling 21-14 and, after falling to Morris 31-12 in Week 1, likely would be favorites if the two met again this week.

Class 4A might be the most wide-open playoff bracket in the state this fall and not because of the lack of elite teams. If anything, it’s because there are so many incredibly talented teams, such as Dixon, St. Laurence, Wheaton Academy, Breese Central and Rochester.

But whenever one mentions any of those teams, they have to put the Coalers right there with them.

<strong>Cardinals eager to make statement in maiden playoff voyage</strong>

Outside of the hallways at St. Anne, there might not have been too many people who expected the Cardinals to put together a successful 7-2 record in their second year of I8FA play after a nearly 50-year break from football, but thanks to Chris Link’s area-leading 1,736 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns, that’s exactly what happened.

They get to play their first playoff game at home Friday night against the same St. Thomas More team they defeated 59-28 in Week 3. Since then, the Sabers won six in a row to close out the regular season, including one via forfeit, and have scored at least 40 points in four of those games and are one of the hottest teams in the I8FA field.

But so are the Cardinals. It will be the opposite of easy to defeat the Sabers for the second time this year, and a trip to undefeated Pawnee is likely in round two if they do advance, but with arguably the I8FA Player of the Year in the backfield and a ton of improving standouts around him, why not St. Anne?

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 9:

PASSING

P. Turner, Kan: 9-for-16, 252 yards, 4 TDs; 48 rushing yards

Castillo, Mom: 11-for-21, 210 yards, 3 TDs; 35 rushing yards, rushing TD

Reardon, RC: 10-for-14, 168 yards, 2 TDs; 82 rushing yards, rushing TD

Neukomm, M-CP: 8-for-16, 157 yards, 2 TDs

Meents, CC: 7-for-10, 151 yards, 2 TDs; rushing TD

RUSHING

Link, SA: 184 yards, 3 TDs

Rivera, Peo: 136 yards, TD; 81 receiving yards, receiving TD

Podowicz, Cen: 121 yards, 2 TDs; 8-for-18 passing, 149 yards, 2 passing TDs, INT

Cain, Peo: 107 yards, 3 TDs

Robinson, RC: 104 yards, TD; 68 receiving yards, receiving TD

RECEIVING

Halpin, Mom: 127 yards, 3 TDs

Neveu, Cen: 117 yards, TD

Sherrod, Kan: 115 yards, TD

Stampley, Kan: 107 yards, 3 TDs; 35 rushing yards

Terrell III, Kan: 78 yards, TD; 13 rushing yards, rushing TD, 48-yard passing TD