ROUNDUP: Central, Momence advance in Class 2A volleyball postseason; Grant Park, St. Anne move on in Class 1A

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 2A Wilmington Regional quarterfinals

(8)Central 2, (9)Reed-Custer 0

Central advanced in IHSA Class 2A Wilmington Regional play with a 2-0 win against Reed-Custer, taking the first set 26-24 and the second 25-23. Reed-Custer’s season came to an end with a record of 3-30-1. Central’s win snapped a 17-game losing streak to improve the team to 4-25 and a trip to the regional semifinals.

No stats were immediately available for either team.

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional quarterfinals

(6)Momence 2, (10)Southland College Prep 1

Momence stayed alive in the IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional with a three-set win. They won the first set 25-13, lost the second 25-18 and then cruised 25-10 in the third. The team improved to 16-9 on the season with the win.

No stats were immediately available for Momence.

IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional quarterfinals

(10)Hoopeston 2, (11)Iroquois West 1

Iroquois West dropped its opener in the IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional on Monday, winning the first set 25-19 but then losing the next two by scores of 25-16 and 25-17, respectively. The Raiders ended the season with a 1-26 record.

No stats were immediately available for Iroquois West.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional quarterfinals

(5)Grant Park 2, (9)Horizon-Southwest Chicago 0

Grant Park advanced in the IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional with a two-set win, taking the first 25-8 and the second 25-15. Taylor Panozzo led the Dragons with nine kills and also had four aces. Claire Sluis and Natalie Smiley each had four kills.

(6)Yorkville Christian 2, (7)Grace Christian 0

Grace Christian won the first set 25-8 to open the IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional but dropped the next two 26-24 and 25-17 to have the season come to an end. The Crusaders wrapped the season with a record of 10-13.

No stats were immediately available for Grace Christian.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional quarterfinals

(13)St. Anne 2, (9)Milford 1

St. Anne stayed alive with a 2-1 upset win in the IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional against Milford. The Cardinals improved to 4-20 with the win, and the Bearcats saw their season come to an end with a 7-24 record.

No stats were immediately available for either team.

(10)Tri-Point 2, (12)Donovan 1

Donovan had its season come to an end with a close loss in IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional. The Wildcats lost the first set 25-21, won the second 25-23 and then dropped the third 25-23. They ended the season with an overall record of 8-18 and conference record of 2-7.

Layne Heffelfinger had 12 kills, four digs and three aces. Laylah Lou Walters had four kills, four digs and three aces. Chole Ponton had three kills and three digs.