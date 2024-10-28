CROSS COUNTRY: Wilmington's Flores, Watseka's McTggart lead local pack at regionals

KANKAKEE — Life is moving pretty fast for Wilmington’s Brooklyn Flores.

The senior started the IHSA state series with a strong race in Saturday’s Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional at Kankakee Community College, finishing runner-up to Aurora Central Catholic’s Cecilia Hilby.

Next Saturday, Flores will run in the Lisle Sectional for a chance to return to the state meet in Peoria the following weekend. In between, there’s a recruiting trip to see Tennessee-Martin compete in the Ohio Valley Conference Championships on its home course.

Flores ran 18:45.2 for three miles Saturday in perfect conditions: cool, little to no wind and firm footing.

“I got a PR for this course by about 30 seconds,” Flores said. “I’ve been pretty sick all week, so I’m really glad for that time.”

That sets her up well for next weekend at Lisle.

“I love that course,” Flores said. “And we have pretty good competition.”

The goal is to see even more of that at state, and Flores believes she’s on track to do well on the fast course at Detweiller Park.

“This season, I’ve worked harder, I’ve trained up,” she said.

A better mental approach also has been key.

“If your brain’s giving out, if you’re not confident, you can’t perform well,” Flores said. “I feel like I really had the switch in my brain where I got more confidence racing.”

Four local girls teams advanced to Lisle: Herscher (third, 56), Beecher (fourth, 100), McNamara (sixth, 162) and Peotone (seventh, 166).

Other local runners in the top 10 were Beecher’s Brooklynn Burdick (third, 18:48.2), Herscher’s Kelly O’Connor (fourth, 18:54.3) and Herscher’s Sophie Venckauskas (sixth, 19:35.9). Flores was the only individual sectional qualifier from the area.

In the boys race, Aurora Central Catholic — No. 7 in the Milesplit Heartland Class 1A rankings — beat No. 6 Herscher 19-52 for the title. McNamara (fourth, 132) and Beecher (fifth, 154) also advanced.

Watseka senior Drew McTaggart (fourth, 15:58.8) was the top local finisher behind three ACC runners. He also was one of three local individual sectional qualifiers along with the Peotone duo of Roman Jelinek (24th, 17:37.8) and Aidan Siegel (25th, 17:39.8).

McTaggart went 2-for-2 on his regional goals: “I was hoping to go under 16 minutes and hopefully get top five.”

Aurora Central had five in the top eight and seven in the top 12. McTaggart knew he’d be chasing the Chargers.

The plan, he said, was “pretty much let them pull me through to hopefully (get) my goal time and if I have something in me, beat some of them.

“I got out a little faster than I should have, but that’s kind of typical. And then I was trying to work up from there, gain some spots.”

Herscher was led by junior Jeremy Szepelak (fifth, 16:00.8) and sophomore Jackson Kruse (sixth, 16:06.4). Brayden Shepard (13th, 16:42.9) and Matthew Benoit (15th, 16:48.6) also made the top 15.

“We had a lot of really strong performances,” Herscher boys and girls coach Rob Grosso said.

Sharing a regional with Aurora Central wasn’t what the Tigers were expecting before the assignments came out.

“Yes, I was kind of surprised they got sent down this way when the other regional’s about 20 minutes from them,” Grosso said. “But yeah, it’s good because they’re going to be the favorite coming out of the sectional next week. ... So a phenomenal test, and it’s always nice to find those (opponents’) colors when you get to a bigger meet. That just minimizes what else you’ve got to worry about.”