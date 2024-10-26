FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Central wins by one to qualify for playoffs; Wilmington completes perfect regular season

(Friday)

Central 28, Salt Fork 27

In a game they needed to win to qualify for the IHSA Playoffs, the Comets got a late one-yard Aidan Podowicz touchdown run and converted a 2-point conversion to give them a thrilling one-point win. Both teams finished the regular season 5-4 and 5-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.

Podowicz accounted for all four Comets touchdowns. He ran for two himself and tallied 121 rushing yards on 13 carries and also threw two, going 8-for-18 passing for 141 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Kaden Neveu (57 yards) and Derek Meier (28 yards) each scored and had two catches. Meier also had an interception.

The Comets are the No. 15 seed in the Class 1A north bracket and visit (2)Lena-Winslow (9-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

(3A-2)Wilmington 56, Streator 18

The Wildcats completed their 11th undefeated regular season under head coach Jeff Reents, a 9-0 mark and 7-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference record after taking early control with five touchdowns in the second quarter.

Lucas Rink threw touchdowns on both of his pass attempts, a 76-yarder to Joseph Van Duyne and a 15-yarder to Kyle Farrell. Farrell’s 90 rushing yards were second on the team to Hunter Osipavicius, who had an 80-yard touchdown run and totaled 95 yards on two totes.

Ryan Kettman had two carries for 25 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kick 72 yards for a touchdown. Shawn James ran for a five-yard touchdown and Floyd McKendrick had a two-yard touchdown run.

The Wildcats, seeded second in the Class 3A north bracket, host (15)Stillman Valley (5-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Peotone 35, Herscher 0

The Blue Devils dashed the Tigers’ playoff hopes with a shutout Friday. Peotone ended the regular season 6-3 and 4-3 in the ICE. The Tigers wrapped up their season 4-5 and 3-4 in the ICE.

Chase Rivera turned a dozen carries into 136 yards and a touchdown, as well as 81 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. Tucker Cain also went over the century club with 107 yards on three touchdowns and seven carries. Abel Cano’s nine tackles led the defense.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Tigers.

Peotone is the No. 10 seed in the Class 3A north bracket, earning a visit to (7)Eureka (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

(2A-9)Momence 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12

Momence capped its regular season with an 8-1 record and 8-1 VVC mark. Erick Castillo opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run before connecting with Brogan Halpin for three touchdowns. Castillo was 11-for-21 for 210 yards and the three scores and added 35 rushing yards and a fourth touchdown. Halpin had six catches for 127 yards and his three touchdowns.

Marchello Draine ran for 63 yards, had 13 receiving yards and intercepted a pass. Dakota Lewke ran for 59 yards on seven carries. Mitchell Taylor hauled in a pair of passes for 49 yards. Calvin Mitchell totaled a team-high 11 tackles (six solo).

Momence is the No. 5 seed in the northern bracket in Class 2A and will host (12)Dwight (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln-Way West 51, (7A-10)Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

The Boilermakers finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and 3-1 mark in the green division of the SouthWest Valley Conference.

No individual stats were immediately available.

Bradley-Bourbonnais is the No. 17 seed in Class 7A and visits (16)Jacobs in a battle of 7-2 teams at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bishop McNamara 45, St. Edward 0

The Fightin’ Irish were dominant in their season finale, finishing the year 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. No individual stats were immediately available.

Reed-Custer 49, Lisle 12

The Comets were able to end the season on the high note with a running clock win, ending the year 1-8 and 1-6 in the ICE.

Jacob Reardon was efficient in the pass game, finishing 10-for-14 for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he also ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Landen Robinson ran for a team-high 104 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and had a pair of catches for a team-high 68 yards and a touchdown.

Hudson Cook had a pair of one-yard touchdown runs. Jeremy Eggleston ran for 29 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Emery had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Robinson and Brady Tyree had interceptions and Dhane Debelak and Lucas Thompson recovered fumbles.

Hoopeston 36, Watseka 34

The Warriors saw their season end in a two-point heartbreaker to the Cornjerkers, their year ending at 3-6 and 3-6 in the VVC.

No individual stats were immediately available.

Westville 56, Iroquois West 13

No individual stats were immediately available for the Raiders, who ended the season 0-9 and 0-9 in the VVC.

(Saturday)

St. Anne 38, South Fork 13

The Cardinals wrapped up their best regular season in school history with a 7-2 record behind 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 Chris Link carries. Deion Fifer ran for a pair of touchdowns and 94 yards on four attempts and threw a 35-yard completion to Matthew Langellier, who had a team-high 75 receiving yards on three catches and snared an interception. Grant Pomaranski ran for 31 yards and a touchdown on five carries and was 12-for-14 passing for 128 yards.

St. Anne is the No. 8 seed in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association Playoffs and will host (9)St. Thomas More (7-2) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pawnee 42, Milford-Cissna Park 14

The Bearcats were dealt their third loss of the season to finish the regular season at 6-3. Pawnee completed a perfect 9-0 regular season.

No individual stats were immediately available.

Milford-Cissna Park earned the 12-seed in the I8FA Playoffs and will visit Martinsville (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.