FOOTBALL: Kankakee dominates Crete-Monee to win Southland

CRETE — The Southland Athletic Conference football title was on the line Friday night when Kankakee traveled to play Crete-Monee. These two rivals both entered the game with 5-0 conference records, having spent much of the season dismantling the rest of their conference opponents with relative ease.

But it was Class 6A No. 4 Kankakee that emerged as the preeminent power in the Southland on Friday, beating Crete-Monee 56-14 and claiming the conference crown.

The Kays finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-1 after winning their final eight games in a row. The Warriors fell to 6-3 overall with the loss. Both teams will be participating in the IHSA Playoffs in Class 6A.

Kankakee head coach Miles Osei said he felt the team was able to focus throughout the week and really headed into the game prepared, which helped them pick up the conference title and a little bit of a milestone in their longstanding rivalry with Crete-Monee.

“It’s a big deal for these kids to win conference, and it’s been a great rivalry between Crete and Kankakee over the years,” he said. “This is the first time, I believe, since 2004 that Kankakee has beaten Crete two years in a row. These kids have set that standard now.”

The Kays followed up last season’s 42-0 win over the Warriors by putting up that many points by halftime on Friday. They began the game with possession at their own 49-yard line after an onside kick attempt from Crete-Monee and scored five plays later.

The third play of the drive was a 48-yard pass from Phillip Turner to Cedric Terrell III that set up the Kays on the 2-yard line. Ethan Hunt then had consecutive one-yard runs, with the second putting Kankakee up 7-0.

Their next possession took a little longer, consuming around four-and-a-half minutes, covering 60 yards and ending on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Turner to James Stampley.

Crete-Monee responded with an 85-yard touchdown drive, their most effective possession on the night by far, to cut the Kankakee lead to 14-6 with 3:32 left in the first quarter. The Kays then drove 51 yards on the ensuing drive and went up 21-6 on another nine-yard touchdown pass by Turner, this time to Terrell III.

In the second quarter, Crete-Monee would punt on its first two possessions and Kankakee would answer by scoring on the first play from scrimmage after both punts. The first was a on a 50-yard connection between Turner and Stampley and the second was a touchdown from Turner to Zeke Sherrod, who streaked down the sideline for 85 yards.

Those touchdowns put the Kays up 35-6 with 9:32 still on the clock before halftime and had them firmly in control of the game.

They would punt on their next drive, the only punt of the game for the Kays, but then got the ball back with good field position at the Warriors’ 35-yard line and just over two minutes left in the second quarter. Soon facing a fourth-and-11, Turner found Sherrod for 12 yards and then ran for 13-yard himself on the next play. Terrell III ran for an 11-yard touchdown on the play after that to put Kankakee up 42-6 at the half.

Each team would only possess the ball twice in the second half of the blowout. Kankakee scored on its first drive of the half. With Turner banged up and out of the game, Terrell III dropped back and hit Stampley for a 48-yard touchdown to make it a 49-6 game and start the running clock.

Before coming out of the game, Turner was 9-of-16 passing in the game for 252 yards and four touchdowns while also running for a team-high 48 yards on six attempts. Stampley’s touchdown catch from Terrell III gave him three catches, all for touchdowns, and 107 yards.

On the ensuing Warrior possession, a wild snap sailed over the quarterback’s head and rolled back toward the end zone. Players from both teams struggled to gather the ball, but after more than 20-yards of loose-ball mayhem, Mike Washington scooped up the ball for the Kays and ran it 20 more yards for a touchdown.

Crete-Monee scored on the next possession to make things a bit closer, but Kankakee ran out the final nine minutes of running clock to pick up the 56-14 win.

Osei said that the high level of execution on offense, and the fact that multiple players were able to make big plays on both sides of the ball, came down to the players understanding their individual assignments.

“We talked to the kids, saying ‘you’ve got to win your one-on-one and attack,’” he said. “It came down to that, and the kids did a good job of buying into it.

“The kids did a good job on the defensive side buying into all the formations and different things, and staying focused all the way through.”

The 2024 season was the fifth straight full season in which the Kays won eight or more games, excluding the shortened spring 2021 season. It was also the third time in the last four seasons they were crowned Southland champs.

But with bigger goals still ahead and the playoffs looming, Osei said that the team needs to remain focused on continuously improving over time.

“We can’t be satisfied and we’ve got to progress,” he said. “Us as a staff, we’ve got to progress and be able to adjust on the fly, and just get better as a program.”

As for the team’s approach heading into the postseason, where the season is on the line every week, he said they are just going to aim for keeping things going for as long as possible.

“It’s extending the life of your team,” Osei said. “Talking with the seniors, it’s now week-to-week. Being able to focus, being able to take care of academics and football, everything matters.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Quarterback Phillip Turner was 9-of-16 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the team with 48 rushing yards on six carries. Zeke Sherrod had three catches for 115 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown. James Stampley had three catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 36 yards.

Cedric Terrell III had four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Stampley and had three carries for 13 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Hunt had the Kays’ other offensive touchdown on a one-yard run. Mike Washington had a fumble recovery, the only turnover for Kankakee, and ran it back for a touchdown.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will begin their playoff run as the No. 3 seed in the IHSA Class 6A south bracket. They host (14)Glenbard South (6-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.