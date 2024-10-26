FOOTBALL: IHSA, I8FA Playoff pairings revealed

The Illinois High School Association and Illinois 8-Man Football Association Playoff fields have been determined and announced, with a total of 10 football teams from the area reaching the postseason.

Eight of those teams will play in the IHSA Playoffs. The IHSA takes the top 256 teams, based on wins, and divides them into eight 32-team brackets that create Classes 1A-8A.

Wilmington (9-0), Kankakee (8-1), Momence (8-1), Bradley-Bourbonnais (7-2), Coal City (7-2), Manteno (7-2), Peotone (6-3) and Central (5-4) all qualified for the postseason. There were 255 teams that reached five wins for playoff qualification, with Chicago Kenwood earning the 256th spot at 4-5. In the I8FA, St. Anne (7-2) and Milford-Cissna Park (6-3) give the area a total of 10 playoff teams.

Bradley-Bourbonnais narrowly missed out on hosting a first-round playoff game in consecutive years. The Boilermakers are the 17-seed in Class 7A and visit (16)Jacobs in a battle of 7-2 teams in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday (Editor’s note: Classes 7A and 8A are seeded 1-32 rather than two 16-team geographic brackets). A first-round win would give the Boilers a home game against the winner of (1)Whitney Young (9-0)/(32)Kenwood (4-5) in the second round.

Kankakee will look to build upon its run to the Class 6A quarterfinals last season, drawing the No. 3 seed in the south. The back-to-back Southland Athletic Conference champions host (14)Glenbard South (6-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first round and have a potential second-round game between the winner of (6)Bloomington/(11)Lemont.

The Kays could get the chance for revenge against defending state runner-up East St. Louis, who defeated them in last year’s quarterfinal round, in the state semifinals this fall.

A pair of Illinois Central Eight Conference teams are in the Class 4A field as the two No. 7 seeds. Coal City is the seven-seed in the north and will host (10)Johnsburg (6-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Manteno drew the No. 7 spot in the south and will host (10)Normal University at 7 p.m. Friday in the Panthers’ first playoff game since 2019.

With first-round wins, the Coalers would take on the winner of (2)South Shore/(15)Boylan Catholic and the Panthers would take on the winner of (2)Richland County/(15)Kewanee.

Defending IHSA Class 2A State champion Wilmington will look for another state championship this year, but in Class 3A, where the Wildcats are the second-smallest team in the field. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the north and host (15)Stillman Valley (5-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Wildcats, back-to-back ICE champions, completed their 11th undefeated season under head coach Jeff Reents Friday and are looking for their fourth championship in program history this fall, with the previous three won by Reents.

And the Wildcats could take on a familiar face in the second round, as Peotone earned the No. 10 seed in the north, with the Blue Devils headed to (7)Eureka (7-2) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday. The winners of the two games will meet in the second round, a game that would be held in Peotone should the two ICE schools emerge from the first round.

The Blue Devils will play in their fifth straight postseason, the longest such streak in school history.

<p dir="ltr">In Class 2A, Momence will open the playoffs with a home game for the second straight year. The team drew the No. 5 seed in the north and will host (12)Dwight (6-3) to renew a former area rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday. Dwight is a co-op with another area school, Gardner-South Wilmington.

<p dir="ltr">After winning his first career playoff game last fall, head coach Wayne Walker will look to guide the program to first-round wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in a decade. The winner will face the winner of (4)Elmwood-Brimfield/(13)Oakwood.

<p dir="ltr">The first local team announced in the IHSA field Saturday was Central, who got its fifth win with a thrilling 28-27 win over Salt Fork Friday, continuing head coach Brian Spooner’s streak of never missing consecutive postseasons since he took over in 1998. The Comets are the No. 15 seed in the northern bracket and will visit (2)Lena-Winslow (9-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

<p dir="ltr">The Panthers have made four straight state title games, including three straight championships from 2019-2022 (Editor’s note: There was no postseason during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19). They’ve won a total of six state titles, all since 2010.

<p dir="ltr">The winner will face the winner of (7)Princeville/(10)Stockton in the second round.

In the I8FA, St. Anne (7-2) qualified for the program's first-ever postseason appearance and drew the No. 8 seed in the 32-team field. The Cardinals will host (9)St. Thomas More (7-2) next weekend. St. Anne defeated the Sabers 59-28 in Week 3. The winner will face the winner of (1)Pawnee (9-0) and (16)Metro East Lutheran (5-4).

Milford-Cissna Park (6-3) continues its streak of making every I8FA postseason, earning the 12-seed. They'll visit Martinsville (8-1) in the first round, a rematch of a 50-30 Martinsville win in Week 8. The winner will take on the winner of (4)Amboy (8-1)/(13)West Central (6-3).