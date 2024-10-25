FOOTBALL: Coalers control Panthers in shutout win

COAL CITY — Ahead of Friday night’s regular season football finale at home against Manteno, Coal City head coach Francis Loughran told his team that Friday’s game was the start of their postseason and that the Panthers would provide a playoff-like test.

It’s safe to say the Coalers passed with flying colors.

In a matchup of IHSA Class 4A AP Poll state-ranked teams, the No. 8 Coalers scored on offense, defense and special teams to go up 49-0 by halftime against the No. 10 Panthers, earning a win by that same score to finish the regular season 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. The Panthers finished the regular season at 7-2, 5-2.

“Coming out in all three phases: offensively, moving the ball, putting it in the endzone, defensively, getting those turnovers and scoring and special teams getting in on the action, it was a complete team win,” Loughran said. “And that’s what you want, everything clicking coming into Week 10.”

The special teams touchdown came first as a punctuation to the first drive of the game. After a Manteno three-and-out, Cade Poyner blocked a punt, but a flag that was presumably running into the kicker came out. As the blocked ball trickled on the turf without anyone actively chasing it, Coalers punt returner Brody Widlowski sprinted up from his deep return position, picked the ball up near the 15-yard line and ran into the endzone.

After a brief conference, the officials picked up the flag and Landin Benson’s extra point gave the Coalers a 7-0 lead 94 seconds into the game on a play that was the prime example of playing until there’s a whistle.

“Just playing smart football,” Widlowski said. “You’ve gotta have your head in the game at all times, and in situations like that you’ve gotta know what to do.

“If no one’s around the ball, you’ve gotta go get it.”

The next Panther drive came to a premature end when Connor Harrod’s pass was deflected and plucked in the air by Jake Cerutti, who returned the pick from near midfield to the Manteno 26-yard line.

Four plays later, Benson scored from six yards out to make it a 14-0 affair just over the first quarter’s halfway point. Benson, the Coalers’ career rushing leader and a state champion wrestler, said Friday’s win in a battle of state-ranked teams was a statement to anyone still doubting the Coalers’ quality.

“It was amazing,” Benson said. “We played a 7-1 team and really proved a lot out there to everyone that was doubting us. It was huge.”

If Loughran were to speak on all of what he appreciates about Benson, he might still be standing on the field and giving his list.

“I could be here all night [talking about him],” Loughran said of Benson. “From day one as a sophomore, he’s stepped into the role and taken hold of it.

“I couldn’t be prouder of him, he’s really grown as a player and a young man.”

That 14-0 score held until the second quarter, where the Coalers went on a 35-point explosion that included defensive touchdowns on back-to-back plays and three touchdowns in a four-play span.

The outburst started when Logan Natyshok caught a Zander Meents pass in the flats and cut it upfield for a 38-yard score that made it 21-0 a minute into the frame. On the second play of the ensuing Manteno drive, a Niko Akiyama fumble bounced perfectly into the hands of Gabe McHugh, who turned and ran 35 yards to the crib to put the Coalers up 28-0 two minutes into the second.

And on the first play of the Panthers’ next drive, Widlowski cut off a Harrod pass and zoomed 62 yards to the endzone to break the game open at 35-0 with 9:50 left in the first half.

Loughran said that the defensive side of the ball had several spots up for grabs in the offseason, but those holes quickly filled for a unit that allowed just 77 total points in nine regular season games and scored its sixth and seventh defensive touchdowns on Friday.

“We had some spots to fill, and those guys grew up fast,” Loughran said. “You see them now, they have some confidence and we’ve got some athletic guys. “When we get a chance at a turnover, those guys swarm to it, and it’s fun to watch.”

With almost 10 minutes to still play in the half, Meents and the offense took center stage by the half. The senior signal-caller displayed tremendous elusiveness by hitting back-to-back spin moves on his way in for a seven-yard rushing touchdown and also hit Dylan Young for a 16-yard touchdown pass by the time the game reached halftime.

After breaking his hand in the Coalers’ Week 1 tilt at Morris, Meents returned to the lineup in Week 7 in midseason form, throwing for 438 yards and six touchdowns since then. On Friday, he was 7-for-10 for 157 yards and his two touchdown passes.

“I feel so grateful,” Meents said. “I thought my season was over as soon as I broke my hand, but came back, went to work, iced everything up and just came back to work.”

Whether it was Meents and the passing game or Benson and the rushing attack, and whether it was Friday night or any of the other Coal City games this fall, Benson knows none of the points the put up would be possible without consistent play from the offensive line.

“You’ve got [Sean] Viles, dog. You’ve got Cade [Poyner], dog. You’ve got Brody [Dorazio], dog. You’ve got Wyatt [Koehn], dog. You’ve got [William] Johnke, dog,” Benson said. “It’s pretty huge, a big o-line. They make some holes for me.”

As the Coalers and Panthers turn their attention to the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs, the Coalers will be doing so as one of the hottest teams in the field and a final nine-game tally of 390 points (39.3 per game) and 77 points allowed (8.6 per game). With that string of success, Meents said nothing will change other than buckling down even tighter.

“Same thing. Just focus up and we’re in a whole different atmosphere in the postseason,” Meents said. “We’ve gotta just keep doing what we’ve been doing. This team means so much to all of us and I don’t want it to end early.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Meents was 7-for-10 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran in a seven-yard score. Benson had eight carries for 68 yards and a touchdown as well as a 24-yard reception. Young had two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown, two more yards than Natyshok, who also scored and had two catches. McHugh had a 32-yard reception and his interception return touchdown.

Widlowski found the endzone twice between his punt return and interception return. Mason Garner had a team-high 11 tackles (10 solo), including three for loss. Poyner blocked a punt, had a sack and added two tackles for loss.

Akiyama had 10 carries for 39 yards for Manteno. Harrod completed 5-of-21 passes for 29 yards and two picks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams earned seven-seeds in the IHSA Class 4A Playoff bracket. The Coalers are the No. 7 team in the north and host (10)Johnsburg (6-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Manteno is the seven-seed in the south and hosts (10)Normal Community (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.