ROUNDUP: Kays girls volleyball sweeps rival Rich Township; Watseka bests Milford in straight sets

(Thursday) GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Rich Township 0

The Kays won a comfortable 25-18 first set before emerging victorious in a 28-26 battle in the second set to end the regular season at 17-14 and 10-2 in the Southland Athletic Conference, good for second in the Southland. No individual stats were immediately available.

Watseka 2, Milford 0

Watseka wrapped its regular season by beating Vermilion Valley Conference foe Milford, winning the first set 25-8 and the second 25-20. Watseka ends the regular season with an overall record of 25-7 and conference record of 10-2. Milford dropped to 7-23 overall and 3-9 in conference with the loss.

Watseka was led by Lauren Tegtmeyer with six kills and four aces. Ella Smith and Megan Martin each had five kills. Christa Holohan had 22 assists and Noelle Schroeder had 12 digs.

No individual stats were immediately available for Milford.

Serena 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Gardner-South Wilmington had its regular season come to an end with a 2-0 home loss to Serena. The Panthers lost the first set 29-27 and the second 25-14 to drop to 15-17 overall. Alison Howard had three kills and a team-high 10 digs. Liv Siano had five assists and two aces.

(Wednesday) BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional championship

St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Watseka-Milford 2

The Warriors’ best season in school history ended with a 17-5-2 record and regional championship appearance. Owen Avelar and Narciso Solorzano each scored. Santiago Solorzano had nine saves. Jason Moore tallied five saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Beecher 2, Momence 0

The Bobcats won their fourth straight River Valley Conference with a 25-14, 25-12 win. No stats were available for either team.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0

A 25-14, 25-18 sweep gave the Panthers a third-place RVC Tournament finish, a 15-6 record and 10-2 mark in the RVC. Nina Siano had five kills, six digs and an assist. Liv Siano had two kills, three aces, six assists and two digs. Maddie Simms and Madison Wright each added four kills, with Simms also adding two aces, seven assists and a dig and Wright adding a block.

Natalie Smiley had three kills for the Dragons (10-17, 6-5). Camryn Karstensen had a pair of kills. Ava Desiderio and Emily Lenczyki each had nine digs.

Donovan 2, Illinois Lutheran 1

The Wildcats scored a 17-25, 27-25, 28-26 victory to move to 8-16 and 3-9 in the RVC. Layne Heffelfinger totaled eight kills, five blocks and three aces. Chloe Ponton added five kills and an ace.

Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 0

The Coalers earned a 25-6, 25-20 win over their Illinois Central Conference rivals to finish the regular season with a 20-15 record and 10-4 mark in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. The Comets finished 3-29-1 and 0-14 in the ICE.

Emma Rodriguez had nine kills and a pair of digs, followed by seven kills and a block from Abby Viano. Sydney Larson tallied 16 assists and a pair of digs. Naomi Rodriguez had eight assists and a dig. Keristen Gabehard had six digs and a kill. Lilly Feisley served up an ace and added a pair of digs.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.