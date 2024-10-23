GAME OF THE WEEK: Kankakee at Crete-Monee

<strong>Kankakee (7-1) at Crete-Monee (6-2)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Kays</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB/DB Phillip Turner, LB/TE Kennyan Chandler

<strong>Kays on offense: </strong>The Kays inserted some new pieces and kept their offense operating at a high caliber this season, scoring 40 or more points six times through their first six eight games. Turner's brought the sizzle in both the pass and run game as a sophomore, orchestrating a Kankakee team whose 42.8 points per game are third in the area. He's got no shortage of options to get the ball to, with James Stampley perhaps the most versatile and dangerous operating out of the backfield and the slot. Ethan Hunt will get his share of carries as well, and the brotherly rapport Turner has with big brother Zyon Turner will be looked to early and often. An up-tempo approach from head coach Miles Osei will look to keep the Warriors off-balance and create mismatches.

<strong>Kays on defense: </strong>Death, taxes and a stout Kankakee defense seem to be the three guarantees of life. The Kays once again boast one of the most feared defenses in the state, averaging an area-best 7.9 points per game with four shutouts and seven games allowing 13 points or less. Chandler, an Eastern Illinois commit, is the heart and soul from his linebacker position, but the unit is overflowing with playmakers up front, at linebacker and in the secondary. Chandler's senior classmate Byron Wills has stepped up as of late, including an interception return in last week's 41-0 win over Thornton. The Warriors will offer the most lethal offense the Kays have seen arguably all year, and definitely since a Nazareth team that handed them their only loss in Week 1.

<strong>Warriors</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB Derrin Couch, DB Jayden Marshall

<strong>Warriors on offense: </strong>Couch has been nothing short of phenomenal this season, highlighted by an eight-touchdown first half against Thornridge earlier this month. The Kays have both the secondary to halt the pass game and the pass rush to prevent it from even starting, but Couch's mobility to both throw on the run and tuck and run make that task easier said than done. Dorian Patterson will be his top target out wide, a player that defensive backs Zeke Sherrod and Zyon Turner will most likely give the most attention to, but Keyandre White, Cedric Terrell III and Stampley will give him their fair of attention as well. After an 0-2 start, the Warriors have won six in a row, scoring at least 50 points in all six contests, including 60 or more points in four of their five Southland Athletic Conference games.

<strong>Warriors on defense: </strong>Known for defenses that are big, fast and nasty under longtime head coach John Konecki, the Warriors bring more of the same to the table this fall, pitching four shutouts in Southland play and allowing just six points in the other (Thornwood). Just like the Kays' dominant defense, Crete-Monee will see an offense as good as its seen since early in the season, needing to account for a strong, disciplined Kankakee offensive line that gives Phillip Turner plenty of time to throw and Stampley and Hunt plenty of holes to run through. Marshall, a junior with early scholarship offers from Miami (Ohio) and Toledo, will join fellow talents like Joshua Hill in a talented secondary that proves one of the more difficult back lines of defense to come across.

<strong>Pick: </strong>For the sixth straight season, the winner of this showdown will earn the Southland title. Both are Class 6A state title contenders, but they both want this one first. <strong>Kankakee 28, Crete-Monee 20</strong>

