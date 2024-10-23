FOOTBALL: Week 9 capsules

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais (7-1) at Lincoln-Way West (6-2)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> DB Omari Taylor, RB Kyren Edmon

<strong>Preview:</strong> After surviving a 42-39 scare over DeKalb last Friday, the Boilermakers have a chance to etch themselves into a top seed in the IHSA Class 7A Playoff field, and an impressive road victory, in their regular season finale. Edmon has taken more and more workload each week in his freshman season, but he’s one of several talented running backs and receivers that will almost all get chances in both the pass and run game as part of a Bradley-Bourbonnais offense that’s shown to be as dynamic as any, featuring a variety of formations, personnel groupings, shifts and motions that keep defenses off-key. Defensively, Taylor had his second big interception of the season a week ago as one of several sensational juniors on the unit.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln-Way West 23

<strong>Bishop McNamara (3-5) at St. Edward (0-8)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> WR/DB Jackson Kirchner, TE/LB Toby Hansen

<strong>Preview:</strong> With their playoff hopes all but gone as a four-win-at-best team that appears to be low on playoff points, the Fightin’ Irish have the chance to have a victorious bus ride home in what’s likely their final game of the season. After falling on the wrong side of a heartbreaking one-score game to Hope Academy last week, look for a looser Irish bunch to light up the scoreboard early and look to send senior leaders like Kirchner and Hansen out on a high note. Junior quarterback Gavin Antons totaled over 250 yards and three offenses between his arm and legs last week, and although he has a loaded group of receivers he’ll look to continue connecting with, Kirchner will look to find his way into the endzone.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Bishop McNamara 38, St. Edward 7

<strong>Manteno (7-1) at Coal City (6-2)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Manteno — RB/LB Niko Akiyama, WR/DB Tyler Buehler; Coal City — RB/LB Landin Benson, QB Zander Meents

<strong>Preview:</strong> A pair of area Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals who have spent the season state-ranked and are throwing their hats in the ring of a potentially wide-open IHSA Class 4A Playoff field meet in Week 9 to decide the runner-up to Wilmington in the ICE. The Panthers, who steamrolled each of their first five opponents by at least three scores, are looking to turn things back around after a running clock loss to the Wildcats in Week 8 while the Coalers, who have looked like one of the top Class 4A teams over the past seven weeks, went over the 50-point mark for the fifth time of the year against Herscher last week, also scoring their third shutout. Both teams have all-state-worthy running backs in Akiyama and Benson with solid lines blocking for them, but whichever back can break free more often may find their team on top.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Coal City 28, Manteno 20

<strong>Herscher (4-4) at Peotone (5-3)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Herscher — QB/S Tanner Jones, WR/CB Mason Roberts; Peotone — RB/LB Connor Pasch, TE/LB Luke Lalley

<strong>Preview:</strong> While the Blue Devils can rest somewhat easily with their five wins and playoff qualification, the Tigers need a road win to secure their spot in the very same Class 3A field. If Jones and Roberts, can continue their rapport as Roberts has returned from injury in recent weeks, they have the chance to do just that, but it will be tricky business against a Blue Devils defense that’s allowed just 24 points over the last two weeks. Lalley’s seven tackles for loss lead the team and are a spark plug for the unit. Over those same past two weeks, the Peotone offense has exploded for a combined 94 points. Although Chase Rivera and Tucker Cain are the primary options out of the backfield, Pasch will get his opportunities too, and he usually makes the most of them.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Peotone 35, Herscher 24

<strong>Streator (3-5) at Wilmington (8-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> FB/DB Hunter Osipavicius, DB Billy Moore

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Wildcats went into Manteno for a battle of then-7-0 teams last Friday and built an eye-popping 41-0 lead by halftime that turned into a 41-6 win that secured back-to-back ICE titles, continuing a season-long surge that’s seen the double wing offense as efficient as ever, as Osipavicius scored on both of his two touches last week and Ryan Kettman needed just six carries to find the endzone four times. Sometimes lost in the mystique of the work-of-art offensive approach is the Wildcats’ consistency with their defensive dominance, as they’ve yet to allow more than two touchdowns in a game this year. Moore, who started the season at quarterback as well, has emerged as a top option in the secondary for head coach Jeff Reents this fall, one of several impactful juniors on the roster.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Wilmington 42, Streator 7

<strong>Lisle (0-8) at Reed-Custer (0-8)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/LB Landen Robinson, WR/DB Joseph Bembenek

<strong>Preview:</strong> Both teams may be entering Week 9 winless, but the Comets have proven to be much more competitive, with a total point differential of -159 twice as good as the Lions’ -321. In fact, the Comets could easily be playing for an outside shot of making the postseason as a four-win team, as three of their losses have come by a combined 15 points. Robinson’s been a steady presence in the backfield and one of their more capable offensive threats, but as the Comets look to end the season on a high note, expect plenty of his senior classmates, like Bembenek, Collin Monroe, Jeremy Eggleston and Brady Tyree to all get chances to score in their final high school game. After entering the quarterback fold a year earlier than planned due to injury last fall, quarterback Jacob Reardon will look to finish his two-year career as the team’s signal-caller by distributing good looks to as many of his teammates as he can.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Reed-Custer 28, Lisle 7

<strong>Salt Fork (5-3) at Central (4-4)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/WR/DB Aidan Podowicz, OL/DL Brody O’Connor

<strong>Preview:</strong> One of the most competitive matchups on the local schedule this weekend is also one the Comets need to find themselves into the Class 1A Playoff field as they look to end the regular season on a three-game winning streak and in full gear just in time for the postseason. Podowicz made his first start at his former quarterback position last week, throwing for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’ll once again look to get involved in the pass, run and receiving games as one of the most area’s dangerous all-around offensive weapons, with O’Connor and a junior-heavy offensive line growing weekly. The Storm won their first four games by an average margin of 25 points per game, but have hit a skid, going 1-3 in their last four.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Central 42, Salt Fork 35

<strong>Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-7) at Momence (7-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> RB/S Dakota Lewke, WR/LB Mitchell Taylor

<strong>Preview:</strong> After a loss to Vermilion Valley Conference leader Bismarck-Henning in Week 7, Momence rebounded in a major way with a 38-14 win over Watseka last week. Taylor went over 100 receiving yards and caught one of three Erick Castillo touchdown passes, one half of a scary senior tandem of receivers with Brogan Halpin and his area-high 10 receiving touchdowns. Lewke has seen more responsibility as the season has gone on, joining Marchello Draine and Castillo to give the offense a trio of capable ballcarriers. While the team’s goal of a VVC crown is likely to come up a game short, the real goal of winning a state title can begin in good shape with a win in the regular season finale that would end the season at 8-1 and give the team a first-round home game for the second straight season.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Momence 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

<strong>Watseka (3-5) at Hoopeston (2-6)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/LB Andrew Shoemaker, RB/DB DaVincci Lane

<strong>Preview:</strong> Last week’s loss to Momence took just about all the wind out of the Warriors’ sails on their quest to a playoff bid, but they’ll fight like crazy on the road in Week 9 in hopes of finding a way in as a four-win team. Shoemaker and Lane are two of several three-year starters that have helped reshape the program after some trying times, and they’re now arguably the two biggest pieces of an offense that’s looking to reclaim its early-season rhythm that saw them average 33 points per game on the way to a 3-0 start, but just 10 points per game over their current five-game losing streak, meeting a Cornjerker team that’s allowed at least 42 points in all six of their losses. The Watseka defense will also look to feast on a Hoopeston offense that’s yet to score more than 20 points in a game this year.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Watseka 35, Hoopeston 14

<strong>Westville (5-3) at Iroquois West (0-8)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> OL/LB Kobie Hendershot, QB/LB Izzy Alvarez

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Raiders will look to score the home upset and earn their first win of the 2024 season in their finale this Friday, a task easier said than done against a solid Westville program headed to its fourth straight postseason and 17th since the turn of the century. Hendershot was asked to sacrifice stats for team by moving from receiver to tackle this season, but in Week 9, might get a chance to make a play or two with the ball in his hands. That’s the same position Alvarez finds himself in after starting the season at quarterback and moving around the offense. Several youngsters have been asked to step up for the under-manned Raiders this fall, experience that will suit them in years ahead. But on Friday, look for the seniors to take the spotlight.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Westville 28, Iroquois West 14

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park (6-2) at Pawnee (8-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 1 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> OL/LB Preston Janssen, WR/DB Skylar Estay

<strong>Preview:</strong> One of two local Illinois 8-Man Football Association matchups featuring two playoff teams, the Bearcats will look to rebound from a 50-30 loss to Martinsville last week by hitting the road and becoming the first team to top the Indians this season. Janssen spends most of his time on the offense blocking on the line, but took a pair of handoffs in from one and two yards out last week, a big goal line weapon head coach Clint Schwartz can use in different ways on both sides of the ball. As Dierks Neukomm continues to use the pass game effectively, tied for the area lead with 14 touchdown passes, Estay’s turned into one of his most consistent weapons. A road upset would give the Bearcats more momentum than anyone else in the I8FA, but it’s tough sledding against an Indians team that’s won every game by multiple scores.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Milford-Cissna Park 30, Pawnee 28

<strong>St. Anne (6-2) at South Fork (5-3)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 1 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/DB Grant Pomaranski, DL/TE Ben Harpster

<strong>Preview:</strong> The Cardinals have been one of the most intriguing stories of the I8FA this season, making their case as a state title threat in just their second season. While Chris Link and his area-best 1,533 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns are the primary offensive reason for that case, Pomaranski’s shown the passing game can be impactful too, tossing multiple touchdowns in each of the past two weeks. As long as he can make the plays he’s asked to, defenses won’t be able to stack the box the way they’d like and Link will continue to have opportunities to flip the course of the game with a single touch. That impact is something Harpster has as well, especially defensively, where his four sacks lead the team.

<strong>Pick:</strong> St. Anne 36, South Fork 26