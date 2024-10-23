2-Minute Drill: Old memories, new memories, future memories

Some of my earliest memories were made in the home bleachers along the west side of Rich Zinanni Stadium and what used to be a makeshift parking lot in the south end zone, memories made long before the school attached the name of its football coaching legend to it, just like the ones I made during my time as a student there.

As I’ve now spent eight football seasons covering local prep football, I’ve gotten to add plenty more to the memory bank, including the night in 2019 that the stadium was officially renamed to honor Zinanni. Yet there are many people with magnitudes more memories of the magic that’s transpired at McNamara’s football field over the past six decades and change.

While the memories made in the stands and locker room below them will remain, the physical structure won’t. By next fall, the current stadium will be no more, replaced with a brand new football facility on Brookmont Blvd. And as exciting as it is whenever something new comes, there’s also going to always be a bit of sadness when saying goodbye to something so familiar and comfortable.

I can’t imagine the feelings from people like coach Zinanni, who, along with his family, literally helped build a stadium that was home to a handful of state champions and countless more timeless games. On one hand, a modern facility will put a nice, new shine on the campus, but before that can happen, the current structure will first become rubble. That’s perhaps a metaphor for a program that will see a three-year playoff drought for the first time in program history, but is also confident about the future with the highest participation at the lower levels in almost two decades.

The Fightin’ Irish are just the latest program to go through a significant face lift since the COVID-19 pandemic. Central, Coal City, Herscher, Momence and Reed-Custer and have all installed a new playing surface and/or upgraded their facilities in the last handful of years, while St. Anne built an entirely new complex and Kankakee just unveiled an entire community center earlier this year.

All of those upgrades look fantastic, and I’m sure the same will be able to be said about McNamara by next fall. And to the old structure that is in its final days, I speak for plenty when I say thanks for the memories.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 8:

<ul><li>(6A-4)Kankakee 41, Thornton 0</li><li>(7A-10)Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, DeKalb 39</li><li>Hope Academy 33, Bishop McNamara 25</li><li>(3A-2)Wilmington 41, (4A-5)Manteno 6</li><li>(4A-7)Coal City 55, Herscher 0</li><li>Peotone 42, Lisle 10</li><li>Streator 18, Reed-Custer 13</li><li>(2A-9)Momence 38, Watseka 14</li><li>Central 41, Iroquois West 0</li><li>Martinsville 50, Milford-Cissna Park 30</li><li>St. Anne 51, Oblong 6</li></ul>

<strong>Boilers represent at inaugural girls flag football state finals</strong>

The IHSA held the first-ever Girls Flag Football State Finals over the weekend, and thanks to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ week of wows, the area was included in the historic weekend.

After besting All-City rival Kankakee in the sectional semifinal round, the Boilermakers erased a 14-0 deficit in the sectional championship and 16-0 deficit in the state quarterfinals to make it to the final day of the season Saturday, where they returned to Kankakee County with the state fourth-place trophy.

While they bare the same name and use the same ball, the girls flag football game is much different than the tackle variety. With no blocking, speed and athleticism reins supreme, as does agility and hand-eye coordination. The Boilers had all of those attributes by the barrel, but what they had the most was fun.

There’s not been a team in any sport that I’ve seen cheer so passionately for their teammates than the Boilers did in girls flag football this year, treating a standard flag pull with similar enthusiasm to an 80-yard touchdown. Sure, winning as much as they did made it easier for them to enjoy, but for the Boilers, Kays and more than 1,000 girls at 153 other schools, another opportunity was provided by the IHSA.

Kudos to both of our local teams, and the IHSA, for another thrilling season to cover.

<strong>One last regular season playoff outlook</strong>

As the regular season nears its end this week, the margin for error is tightening for teams across the state, whether it be teams competing for conference championships, playoff berths, the record books or anything else.

As the postseason goes, eight 11-Man teams are in the last IHSA Football Playoff Outlook that was released Monday, with a total of nine 11-Man teams still in the outlook, another couple that need miracles and St. Anne and Milford-Cissna Park both secure in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association field to give the area.

Six schools have clinched automatic berths with at least six wins — Wilmington (8-0, Class 2A), Bradley-Bourbonnais (7-1, Class 7A), Kankakee (7-1, Class 6A), Manteno (7-1, Class 4A), Momence (7-1, Class 2A) and Coal City (6-2, Class 4A). Peotone has reached the five wins needed to qualify at 5-3, and is pretty secure in the final 256 teams regardless of its outcome against Herscher Friday.

While they’ve looked for most of the season like they’d remain in the Class 2A field to defend their title, the Wildcats are trending towards jumping up to Class 3A. They are currently the second-largest team in the Class 2A field, but will need to root for the bubble teams larger than them to outperform the 4-4 teams smaller than them in Week 9 to stay there.

The rest of the field looks pretty set, although Momence is the third-smallest school and has a slight potential to end up in Class 1A with enough upsets Friday while Bradley-Bourbonnais is the sixth-smallest in Class 7A and has the tiniest chance to end up in the Class 6A field with Kankakee.

Herscher is 4-4 and can get into the Class 3A field with an upset of the Blue Devils Friday. Central is currently the last team out in Class 1A, and Bishop McNamara (Class 2A) and Watseka (Class 1A) will need miracles to sneak in as four-win teams if they can get Week 9 victories.

There are 150 teams that have clinched playoff spots with either six wins or a conference championship and 72 playoff-eligible teams with five wins, accounting for 222 of 256 playoff spots. With 60 4-4 teams in action this weekend and 34 spots up for grabs, there is a chance of a few four-win teams making the playoffs.

Playoff points, combined wins of a team’s opponents, will play a factor in determining those final spots. Currently teams with 37 playoff points and four wins are in the field, but that number will climb into the 40s after winners are determined this weekend. The next tiebreaker is combined wins of opponents a team has defeated, and as the action unfolds, don’t be surprised if those are used to sort out team 256.

Out of the four teams that could end up at 4-5 locally, Herscher’s 39 points lead the pack, followed by Watseka (37), Central (36) and Bishop McNamara (33). Should both the Warriors and Comets end up at 4-5, they’ll have the same playoff points due to playing in a locked Vermilion Valley Conference. The Comets won the head-to-head matchup, giving them the second-best chance to get in at 4-5 behind the Tigers.

But of course, the Comets and Tigers could both make it easier for themselves if they win Friday.

Here are the area’s passing, rushing and receiving leaders from Week 8:

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}PASSING{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Neukomm, M-CP {/span}{span}18-for-28, 317 yards, TD; rushing TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Meents, CC {/span}{span}10-for-13, 207 yards, 3 TDs, INT{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Podowicz, Cen {/span}{span}12-for-19, 207 yards, 2 TDs; 59 rushing yards, rushing TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Antons, Mac {/span}{span}18-for-29, 200 yards, 2 TDs, INT; 70 rushing yards, rushing TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Castillo, Mom {/span}{span}9-for-15, 174 yards, 3 TDs, INT; rushing TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}RUSHING{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Kettman, Wil {/span}{span}212 yards, 4 TDs{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Benson, CC {/span}{span}154 yards, 2 TDs{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Lane, Wat {/span}{span}145 yards, TD; 45 receiving yards{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Cain, Peo {/span}{span}140 yards, 2 TDs{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Link, SA {/span}{span}139 yards, 2 TDs; 22 receiving yards, receiving TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}RECEIVING{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Natyshok, CC {/span}{span}107 yards, TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Taylor, Mom {/span}{span}105 yards, TD; kick return TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Estay, M-CP {/span}{span}95 yards, TD{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Meier, Cen {/span}{span}66 yards, TD{/span}

{span}{span}L. Edmon, BB {/span}{span}65 yards, TD; punt return TD; 13 rushing yards{/span}{/span}