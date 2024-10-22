ROUNDUP: Momence soccer scores playoff upset; One of five to advance to regional finals

(Saturday) BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Momence Regional semifinals

(8)Momence 3, (1)Beecher 2

After losing to the Bobcats twice by a combined score of 13-1 in the regular season, Momence upset its River Valley Conference rivals in the regional semifinal round to advance to Tuesday’s championship against Reed-Custer at 6 p.m. in Momence. No individual stats were available. Momence improved to 7-10 while Beecher’s season concluded with a 20-6 record.

(4)Reed-Custer 1, (7)Grant Park 0

The Comets improved to 11-10-2 on the season, and more importantly, advanced to the regional championship thanks to Matthew Kuban’s goal with five minutes remaining. The Dragons ended the season 12-10-2.

IHSA Class 1A Coal City Regional semifinals

(2)Manteno 1, (6)Peotone 0

The Panthers (15-3-2) got a Kash Goranson goal to advance to Tuesday’s regional championship game at 6 p.m. at Coal City.

No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils, whose season ended with a 5-15 record.

(3)Coal City 5, (5)Herscher 1

Dane Noffsinger’s hat trick powered the Coalers (17-6-1) past the Tigers Saturday and into Tuesday’s championship game. Julian Micetich and Carter Hollis also scored, with Hollis and Dylan Fatlan providing assists.

Luis Parra scored a goal that was assisted by Rowan Keigher for Herscher, who ended the year 15-7-1.

IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional semifinals

(3)Watseka-Milford 6, (5)Central 2

The Warriors (17-4-1) kicked past the Comets and into Wednesday’s regional championship game against St. Joseph-Ogden at 6 p.m. Owen Avelar scored a pair of goals. Narciso Solorzano scored and notched three assists. Jose Tobar scored the go-ahead goal and had an assist. David Moore and Brian Morales-Macias each scored. Jason Moore recorded four saves.

Julian Martinez assisted Central goals by Ashton Reiniche and Erick Gutierrez. The Comets’ season ended with a 9-14 record.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais Moldenhauer Classic

Bradley-Bourbonnais advanced to the championship match of its host tournament, where the Boilermakers were defeated 12-25, 25-19, 15-17 in a tight three-set tilt with champion Belleville West. Wilmington earned a third-place finish, joined by seventh-place Kankakee and eighth-place Momence to give the area half of the eight placing teams.

Half of the all-tournament team was local as well, with six of the 12 selections hailing from the area. Bradley-Bourbonnais was represented by Emilee Fitzgerald and Ana Pignatiello, with Wilmington also earning a pair of picks in Rachel Smith and Molly Southall. Kankakee’s Annika Van Heemst and Momence’s Jaliyah Wright were also named to the all-tournament team.

Seneca Invite

Manteno finished third over the weekend in Seneca, going 2-1 in pool play before defeating Morris 26-24, 25-20 in the third-place game. Brynn Nikonchuk earned all-tournament honors after recording 38 kills, 24 digs, five aces and two blocks over the four-match stretch.

FOOTBALL

St. Anne 51, Oblong 8

The Cardinals improved to 6-2 with their running clock win Saturday. Chris Link ran for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just four carries to go along with two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. Deion Fifer added 90 yards and two scores of his own. Dyrain Ellis had two carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. Grant Pomaranski was 4-for-5 passing for 69 yards and two touchdowns, with Matthew Langellier recording two catches for 47 yards and a score.

St. Anne concludes the regular season at South Fork (5-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

(Monday) GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Central 0

The Timberwolves scored a 25-13, 25-14 nonconference win to improve to 28-3. Sophie Duis and Addison Lucht had eight kills apiece, with Duis adding three aces, matching Sarah Chatterton’s effort from the service line. Josie Neukomm had six kills. Ella Schluter and Mady Marcott each had 11 assists.

No individual stats were available for the Comets (3-22).

Tri-Point 2, Donovan 0

The Wildcats were dealt a 25-23, 25-13 loss in River Valley Conference action to fall to 7-16, 2-8. Lily Anderson had a pair of kills, six assists and an ace. Jenna Schermann added three digs, two aces and a block.