BOYS SOCCER: Manteno claims regional title with 4-3 win over Coal City

MANTENO — The Manteno and Coal City boys soccer teams played a thriller on Tuesday night with the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Regional title on the line. Manteno carried a 2-0 lead into halftime, but the Coalers tied things up 2-2 in the first 15 minutes of the second half to set up an epic finish between Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals.

The Panthers then got a late goal from Eric Eldridge with just under seven minutes left in regulation and an insurance goal from Maddox Toepper with just over four to go, allowing them to survive a final-minute Coal City goal and escape with a 4-3 win.

Manteno improved to 16-3-2 on the season with the win, and as sectional hosts, will head back home to begin sectional play on Friday. The loss for Coal City team put an end to a resurgent season for the Coalers with a final record of 17-7-1.

Manteno head coach Oscar Farfan said that the effort the team has put forward throughout the season resulted in this regional title.

“They just worked hard all year, bought into our system and the way we wanted to play,” he said. “I think it showed all year, the consistency they had since day one. I think it showed today in the regional that it’s a group that’s together.”

On the Coal City side, head coach Steven McCleary said he was pleased with the fight his team showed, coming back from a two-goal halftime deficit and pushing hard when down two goals again late in the game.

“I just loved the way we were able to battle back,” he said. “We’re a very resilient group, and even though we were down early we found a way to get ourselves back in the game and make it an interesting game. I’m proud of the effort that they gave.”

Manteno seized an early lead Tuesday, scoring just under three minutes into the game, when Giovanni Zuniga gathered the ball off of a throw-in and found the back of the net. That goal was the only one until the final minutes of the half when Mikey Foster stole the ball near the Coal City net and scored.

Coal City’s response began with 33:40 left in the second half, which is when Coaler goalkeeper Carter Nicholson got a save on a corner kick and booted it deep to Carter Hollis, who had a two-on-one with Adrian Dames. Hollis gathered the ball and sent it to Dames, who netted the team’s first goal.

About eight minutes later, the Coalers got the equalizing tally when Dane Noffsinger scored on a free kick from a few feet outside of the box.

Manteno had several chances to take the lead over the next 15 minutes or so. With around 17:40 to go, Eldridge had a shot on an open net after Nicholson had vacated to play the ball, but had his chance glance off the far post and bounce away harmlessly. Then with just over 10 minutes left, Giovanni Arrigo had a potential go-ahead goal bounce off the crossbar and up over the net.

Eldridge would get another chance with 6:59 to go, this time scoring from a pass by Mikey Foster. The Panthers then scored what would prove to be necessary insurance when Toepper headed the ball into the net off of a corner kick from Kash Goranson.

Coal City’s Colton Lemmons made things interesting with a goal with 59 seconds remaining in the game, but Manteno managed to run out the rest of the clock without the Coalers getting another solid scoring chance.

Toepper said that scoring the game-winning goal was a good feeling, and that preparation throughout the season helped the team come through in big spots.

“It feels great,” he said. “We’ve been working hard lately in practice, watching film. And we just came out tonight and took the win.”

Eldridge said he felt the team really came together down the stretch, and their bond as a team played a big part in that.

“It felt awesome, just putting the team under pressure and then taking that pressure off and just finishing as hard as we could,” he said. “We all played great as a team that second half and it’s just great to come out with the win.”

That ability to play as a team has been a key focus for the Panthers. Farfan said that the he and his fellow coaches have been stressing to the team that playing together as a unit will lead to success, and that togetherness has now resulted in the biggest win of the season so far.

“We went up 2-0, faced some adversity when they came back and tied it 2-2, but we were just able to stick together and play as a family,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing we talk about is playing as a family.”

For Coal City, the season-ending loss will likely sting for a while. But the 2024 season was a big step forward for the Coalers. After winning just three games in 2022 and five last season, the team increased that 2023 total by 12 wins.

McCleary said that the players from last year’s team truly wanted to be better that in the last few years, and put in the work necessary to make that a reality.

“I’ll give a lot of the credit to the boys, because their effort to work on their games individually and to come out and work together as a team allowed us to make this jump,” he said. “Seventeen [wins] from five is an awesome thing, and I know they’re going to be even hungrier to try to boost that up again next year.”

Looking ahead to next season, a large percentage of this year’s resurgent squad will presumably be back. Sam Sterba was the lone senior on the 2024 roster, and the team’s 14-player junior class will give them a large and formidable senior class in 2025.

McCleary said that Sterba’s growth over the last four years into a leader and dependable player helped the team greatly. He also said he expects the returning group to head into next season looking to wash the sour taste of Tuesday’s loss from their mouths.

“After a game like this, I think there will be some hunger you’re going to see out of them next season,” he said. “It’s some motivation to be able to be on the other side of this kind of game so they can feel that victory.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

For Manteno, goals were scored by Giovanni Zuniga, Mikey Foster, Eric Eldridge and Maddox Toepper. Mikey Foster and Kash Goranson each had an assist. Coal City’s goals came from Adrian Dames, Dane Noffsinger and Colton Lemmons. Carter Hollis had the team’s lone assist.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Manteno is now set for IHSA Class 1A Sectional play. They will host the sectional, which begins on Friday, and play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Universal and Carver in the Illinois Lutheran Regional.