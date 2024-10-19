GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Boilermakers take fourth at inaugural IHSA State Finals

VILLA PARK — The first-ever IHSA Girls Flag Football State Final is in the books, and while they ultimately come up short of a state title, Bradley-Bourbonnais will forever have been a part of that historic event.

The Boilermakers girls flag football program did not even exist a few short months ago, but on Saturday found themselves one of four teams left standing in the state final at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park. They dropped a semifinal game to eventual state champions Fremd by just two points, and later fell to Whitney Young by a score of 35-8 to end the season with a fourth-place finish.

Head coach Tremaine Turner is in his first year at Bradley-Bourbonnais and first season as a head coach of any sport. He, along with assistant coaches Mark Kohl, Alyssa Carl and Brooke Peterson, had to construct a team and start to build the program from scratch over the summer. Things had to come together quickly if the team was to find success, and come together things did.

“It was like a special recipe where you didn’t know what you were going to get, but when you took a bite out of it, it tasted great,” he said. “This was a great season. Everyday was successful for us.

“We won both jamborees, we won regionals, we won sectionals,” he added. “Did we win another one at state? No, but we’re still in the top four. There aren’t many other teams that can say that.”

After cruising through regional and sectional play, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 136-34 in four games, the Boilermakers advanced to the semis with a 22-20 win over Chicago Perspectives in the state quarterfinals Friday, one they snuck out in the game’s final seconds.

Saturday’s semifinal game against Fremd saw the Boilermakers fall behind after an interception and turnover on downs on their first two possessions turned into 16 points for their opponent. But on their first play after the second Fremd touchdown, Bradley-Bourbonnais sophomore Nevaeh Brown ran for an 80-yard touchdown to get the Boilermakers on the board.

The two-point try was unsuccessful, but the defense got a key stop to send the game to halftime still trailing just 16-6. Bradley’s defense got another stop to open the second half, forcing a punt and getting the ball back at its own 20-yard line.

Brown broke free for a 34-yd run on the drive to keep things moving forward. Soon after she scored from five yards out on a pass from freshman quarterback Elise Munsterman, who then connected with senior Suttyn Hop for the 2-point conversion to cut Fremd’s lead to 16-14.

On the ensuing Fremd drive, Bradley senior Leah Swilley intercepted the ball to give the Boilermakers one more shot on offense. But they were soon faced with a 4th-and-18, and after coming up short of the first down, the Vikings got the ball back and ran out the clock.

Brown had eight carries in the game for 205 yards and a touchdown while also having two catches for five yards and a score. Munsterman was 6-of-10 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Swilley had five flag pulls to tie for the team lead with Sophia DeCarlo and Avery Moutrey. She also had the team’s lone interception.

The third-place game against Whitney Young was not as close, with the Boilermakers falling behind 22-0 at halftime and 29-0 early in the second half before finding the end zone. Early in the scoring drive, Munsterman converted a key 4th-and-19 with a 19-yard run, Three plays later, she found Bristol Schriefer for a 24-yard gain, which was followed two plays later by a 24-yard run by Brown to set the Boilermakers up with a 1st-and-goal from the 13. Then on 4th down from the five, Munsterman found Hop in the back of the endzone for the touchdown. On the two-point attempt, Hop threw the ball to senior Addison Adams for the conversion.

That was the last time Bradley-Bourbonnais would touch the ball, as Whitney Young scored a little over four minutes later to end the game early (a 20-point game as the 2-minute mark approaches).

After the game, the team celebrated a successful season with the large number of family and friends that made the trip north. With the players now reflecting on their first year of football, Swilley said her involvement with the team started off as a decision made on a whim, but soon she felt that there was something special getting put together.

“I started this as a senior with my two best friends saying, ‘let’s just go, have fun and be on the same team,’ and then we started to win,” she said. “We were just dancing at practice, just an amazing team unit. It was a great time.”

Hop said that this unit began to build chemistry early in the season, which helped them improve rapidly and truly play as a team.

“It wasn’t just a bunch of random girls playing together,” she said. “We were all family, we were all sisters, and we went this far. So it worked.”

Brown concurred that the relationships the team managed to build this season were a major factor in their success.

“Our bond was just impeccable,” she said. “They’re fun to be around and honestly it made this season even better.

“I feel like that’s the reason why we got here now, because of our bond.”

That bond got put to the test this weekend against the toughest group of competitors the team had faced all season. DeCarlo said that even when things were looking bad, and a season-ending loss became imminent, the team’s support for each other never wavered.

“I just could not have asked for a better team to play with,” she said. “I think even though we weren’t the best team out here today, we were definitely the best teammates.

“We never, ever once yelled at each other or got mad at each other, even when we were losing,” she added. “I think the family we’ve made and the friendships we’ve built is what made us successful this year.”

This group of players managed to set a firm foundation for a new program that found itself on the biggest stage just months into its existence. With the program now established, Turner said the coaches and players are excited to keep the momentum moving forward and try to build something sustainable with the young core of returning players.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “Our quarterback Elise Munsterman, she’s a freshman. Nevaeh Brown, our rockstar, she’s a sophomore. On defense we’ve got Avery Moutrey coming back, a shutdown corner. Audrey [Conradi] is a great safety that can move around. We’ve got Lilly Argylean.

“We’re looking forward to next year and actually having an offseason to go through offensive plays, go through defensive plays,” he added. “We’re looking to have a strong year. We know where the bar is and we’re ready to keep performing.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Game One

Brown led the team with 205 rushing yards on eight carries. She had an 80-yard touchdown run and two catches for five yards and a touchdown. Munsterman was 6-of-10 passing for 47 yards, a touchdown and an interception. She also ran the ball three times for 33 yards. Brown, Hop and Schriefer had two catches apiece with Hop’s 27 receiving yards leading the team. DeCarlo, Moutrey and Swilley led the defense with five flag pulls each. Swilley also had an interception.

Game Two

Munsterman was 7-of-17 passing in the game for 54 yards and a touchdown. She also ran the ball four times for 39 yards while Brown led the team with 49 rushing yards on five carries. She also had one catch for 11 yards. Hop had three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown but Schriefer led the team with 32 receiving yards, also on three catches. DeCarlo led the defense with four flag pulls while Moutrey, Argylean, Kate Greenlee and Cortlynn Ninis each had three.