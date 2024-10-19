FOOTBALL: McNamara loses heartbreaker in final game at long-time stadium

KANKAKEE — After serving as the home of Bishop McNamara football for the last 65 years, Rich Zinanni Stadium hosted its last Fightin’ Irish game in its current iteration on Friday night, one that didn’t give the Irish quite the late-game luck they were looking for.

The Irish had some late chances to tie the score against Hope Academy in a pivotal matchup for both teams’ playoff hopes, but ultimately came up a few plays short in a 33-25 loss. McNamara fell to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference, and also had any remaining playoff hopes all-but-dashed. The Eagles kept their playoff chances alive at 4-4, 4-2.

After playing catch up for much of the game, the Irish found themselves down 27-19 late in the fourth quarter. A touchdown with just over two minutes remaining gave them a chance to tie the score, but the pass on the two-point conversion was batted down.

Hope scored again with 34 seconds left instead of just running out the clock, but the Eagles missed the extra point to keep the lead at just eight points. McNamara got the ball back with a chance to tie, but with no timeouts remaining and time running out, were unable to reach the end zone.

McNamara head coach Bob Kelly said the loss is certainly tough to swallow, but tough losses like this can help build character and teach important lessons.

“I stress to them on a daily basis how great of a parallel football creates with life itself,” he said. “I don’t have anything to say that’s going to make it better.

“I hope it hurts, because if it doesn’t hurt you’re not doing this for the right reasons.”

Hope grabbed an early lead after a three-and-out from McNamara’s offense to open the game. The Eagles scored on a 43-yard touchdown run, and after forcing another Irish punt on the ensuing possession, scored on a 19-yard run.

Things nearly got much worse, when after a missed field goal from McNamara, Hope appeared to score on an 80-yard run that was called back for offensive holding. Still, the Eagles began to move down the field only to be intercepted by McNamara junior Gavin Antons with 10:23 left in the second quarter.

Also the starting quarterback for the Irish, Antons helped orchestrate touchdown drives of 80 and 60 yards on the team’s next two possessions to tie things up before the half.

After going just 1-of-5 passing for seven yards prior to that point, Antons went a combined 5-of-6 on those two drives for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 42-yard run on the first scoring drive to set up a one-yard touchdown run from Tucker Inman, who caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Antons on the second scoring drive.

Hope reclaimed the lead 20-13 with a lengthy drive to open the third quarter, and McNamara was able to respond with a drive later on that bridged the third and fourth quarters. The drive began with the Irish backed up at their own 15-yard line but ended with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Antons. The extra point that would’ve tied the score was blocked once again.

The Eagles quickly extended their lead after getting excellent field position on the ensuing possession, scoring from 31 yards out on the first play to go up 27-19. But McNamara responded again on their next drive, with the big play being a 27-yard gain on a pass from Antons to Coen Demack that was pitched back to Deshaun Whiters.

Antons then found Julius May in the end zone for a touchdown with 2:07 left, but Hope turned away the potential game-tying conversion. Getting the ball back once more, trailing 33-25 with 31 seconds left, the Irish had time run out on their comeback attempt.

Kelly said that the team had some opportunities that they were unable to cash in on throughout the game, something that has happened in a few close games this season and has left the Irish on the outside of the playoff picture.

“I hope it is a reminder that when the opportunity is offered, you’ve got to take it,” he said. “Not just tonight, because we’re going to end the season not in the playoffs with three games that were decided by one score or less. That’s a killer.”

This means that next week’s regular season finale on the road against St. Edward will now be the final one for the team’s senior class. Kelly said that he felt this class has done a great job making their mark on the program over the last four years.

“I commend our seniors,” he said. “We have a small group but we have a special group of guys that have given a ton to our program and have led our program in a positive direction. They really have bought into what we’ve tried to do and the culture we’ve tried to instill. I do think we took a huge step forward this year from where we were last year.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Antons was 18-of-29 passing in the game for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for a team-high 70 yards and a touchdown and had an interception to account for the game’s only turnover. Inman had four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown and also had a one-yard rushing touchdown. Richie Darr had four catches for 41 yards, May had seven catches for 57 yards and Demack had three catches for 47 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara will wrap up the season on the road against St. Edward in Elgin. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

Friday’s loss for the Bishop McNamara football team also served as the end of an era for the Irish. It marked their final game at the current version of Rich Zinanni Stadium, which has served as the team’s home since 1959.

Former head coach Rich Zinanni, who coached the team to 371 wins and five state titles over his 48 historic seasons leading the program, had the stadium named after him in 2019.

He said that being present for the stadium’s final game was a reminder of his long tenure at the school. He also said that the community surrounding the football program was a huge part in getting the stadium built, as they were for getting the upcoming stadium project off the ground.

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“I’m just so appreciative of the fact that I got to teach and coach here for a long time, and the stadium is a testament to that,” he said. “Our parents club, which is what we live on here at McNamara, they were great then and they’re great now.{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}”They do everything for us. It took them three years to build this stadium. It was a bunch of guys who did it after work and on weekends.”{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Francis Smith was a senior on that 1959 team, the first group to call the stadium home. Thanks to his time playing for the Irish, the years his sons played for Zinanni during the program’s run of state appearance and titles in the 1980s, and the decades since as a supporter of the program, Smith has been present for many of the stadium’s most memorable moments. {/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“A lot of happy memories,” he said. “My boys played here, both played on state championship teams, and the semifinal games were all played here to get them to state.”{/span}

{span}He said the one memory that sticks out the most was a thrilling win in the 1983 semifinal game, which the Irish won on their way to the program’s first state championship. {/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“I can’t remember the team, but it might have been Batavia,” he said. “They had the ball on the 1-yard line, and if they score they win the game.{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}”Time is running out … we broke through the line and tackled the kid for a loss and McNamara ended up winning the game,” he added. “That was one of the biggest memories I have in the 65 years I’ve been around.”{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The program now looks toward a future spent making new memories at a new home. Zinanni said that the support and fundraising for the construction means the upcoming stadium means it is something the entire community had a part in making a reality. {/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“It’s going to be a brand new football stadium, and something we can all be proud of,” he said. {/span}