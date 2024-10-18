Up and Adam: Meet the latest addition to the Daily Journal sports staff

I have only been a part of the Kankakee area sports community for a few short weeks, but already I can see that it is a large and strong community. As the newest addition to the staff of the <em>Kankakee Daily Journal</em>, I am looking forward to getting to know this community better and better.

I am from Lockport and have been covering sports in some capacity since my days at Joliet Junior College. Unsure of what I wanted to do after high school, I went there hoping to find an answer. Once I began writing for the student newspaper there, I felt like I found one.

After attending JJC part time and working on the paper for several years, I transferred to Eastern Illinois University to pursue an education in journalism on a full-time basis.

While there, I joined the staff of the school’s student newspaper the Daily Eastern News, eventually being lucky enough to serve as both the sports editor and editor-in-chief of the paper.

I then began my professional life in June of 2022, moving out to rural northeast Missouri to become the sports editor of the Kirksville Daily Express, where I covered local high school and college sports. I spent two years in Kirksville, learning and growing both professionally and personally. But best of all I got to make a living covering sports, something I do not plan on ever taking for granted.

While I enjoyed my time in Missouri, I still hoped to be closer to home. I left this past May, and after a few months of searching was fortunate to land in Kankakee. Being in an area that is close to where I grew up is comforting in a way. Instead of being in a different state and going to towns I had never heard of, I will be spending my time some towns that I have already been to throughout the years and others that I had driven by many times on my trips down I-57 to EIU.

I am very much looking forward to getting to know the area much better and starting to truly become a part of it. It is somewhere I hope to be for years to come. I cannot wait to get to know all of the athletes, coaches, parents and readers, and for all of you to get to know me.

I have already been lucky enough to meet new people at each sporting event I have attended so far, and everyone I have spoken to has been welcoming. It has been a great introduction to this community and I greatly appreciate it.