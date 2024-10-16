GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Boilers erase early deficit, top Hillcrest for trip to state

RICHTON PARK — Midway through the first half of Wednesday’s IHSA Rich Township Girls Flag Football Sectional championship, Bradley-Bourbonnais found itself in quite an unfamiliar position to Hillcrest, a two-score deficit.

But thanks to a Nevaeh Brown touchdown, a pair of interceptions on defense and two Elise Munsterman touchdown passes, the Boilermakers (16-2) stormed back to claim a 20-14 halftime lead that turned into a 42-22 win, giving them a sectional championship and IHSA State Finals berth in the first season of the sport.

“When I saw 0-14, I looked into the eyes of each and every one of those student-athletes to see if they had the desire to fight, and they did,” Boilers coach Tremaine Turner said. “That’s all I needed to see.”

Tthe Boilers got the outcome they wanted, and the same they had when they best the Hawks 36-20 in the regular season, with a resilient effort on both sides of the ball, one that started with a Nevaeh Brown nine-yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the half, followed by Elise Munsterman’s 2-point conversion pass to Amber Melchor.

On the first play of the ensuing Hillcrest drive, Avery Moutrey snared a tipped pass and nearly returned it for a touchdown, having her flag pulled at the Hawks’ 14-yard line. Two plays later, Munsterman found Suttyn Hop for an 11-yard touchdown that quickly tied things at 14 with a minute left in the half.

“In my head, I was like ‘oh, shoot.’ Then we got [Brown’s] touchdown, and it was ‘anything is possible,’” Hop said. “Then we had a pick, and right after that I knew we were gonna get right back up there.”

The Boilers weren’t yet done with their late-half onslaught, as senior Cortlynn Ninis intercepted the fourth play of the next Hillcrest drive to give the Boilers 28 seconds to go 42 yards.

Ninis, who didn’t know how to throw a football, let alone play it, when she first went to the school’s camp over the summer, credited her coaching staff for preparing her to make big plays like the one she made Wednesday.

“My coaches are wonderful. They always have good advice,” Ninis said. “If I do something wrong, they correct me but then tell me something positive so I don’t get down on myself.

“I have good coaches that keep me positive and up the whole game.”

The Boilers had one timeout left but didn’t need it, as Hop caught a 25-yard pass, and after the offense quickly scrambled to get back on the ball, Munsterman found Melchor for a 17-yard touchdown that gave the Boilers a 20-14 halftime lead.

Munsterman admitted that her inner-confidence was wavering a bit early, something she couldn’t outwardly show as a quarterback and leader of the offense. But once they took the lead, Munsterman hit the half with her confidence meter on full.

“It was a little bit lower, but you just have to keep the energy up — fake it ‘til you make it,” Munsterman said. “I wasn’t really the most confident, but I was still cheering, and the second we went up score-wise, we definitely had more confidence.”

The Boiler surge continued in the second half. Brown erupted for a 40-yard run to put the team at the Hawks’ 40-yard line, but the option pitch she received from Munsterman was deemed forward, moving them back to their own 15-yard line.

But that was no problem for the Boilers, who drove back down the field in just six plays, culminating in a perfectly-executed hook-and-ladder that resulted with Brown scampering 36 yards to put the Boilers ahead 26-14 five minutes into the half.

The Hawks turned it over on downs next, giving the Boilers the ball back at the Hillcrest 44-yard line, and after an illegal run brought them back to the 50, Munsterman threw a dart despite pressure in her face, finding Kylie Stanek for a 50-yard touchdown that was accompanied by a Melchor conversion for a 34-14 led with 8:40 remaining.

“I saw the blitz coming and I had to just throw it early,” Munsterman said. “It ended up being a good pass, and I think once we got that touchdown we were a little more comfortable with ourselves.”

After the Hawks responded with Davia Cobb’s 22-yard touchdown catch with five minutes left, the Boilers were once again able to respond and put the cherry on top with a Bristol Schriefer 17-yard rushing touchdown and ensuing Munsterman conversion at the one-minute warning, followed by a Hawks turnover on downs as time expired.

Hop, one of four Boiler captains, said that even had the comeback not been completed, all would have been well, but actually doing the job feels better than she could have ever imagined.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so much better when it’s actually happening,” Hop said. “Even if we did lose, I would have said we still took the win, regardless of the outcome.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Munsterman was 12-for-15 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns, and added 36 rushing yards on five attempts. Brown ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on six carries and had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Schriefer had two carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. Melchor caught a 17-yard touchdown and Stanek had a 50-yard touchdown.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers take on Perspectives (21-0) at 5:45 p.m. in the state quarterfinals at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park. A win there would advance them to Saturday’s state semifinals at 11 a.m. and then either a 2 p.m. third-place game or 4 p.m. championship game, also at Willowbrook.

Saturday’s games will be available to watch on WCIU, the U, available on channel 26.1, XFINITY 183/1026, Astound TV 6, Dish 26, Direct TV 26, Spectrum Charter 22/616, U-Verse 10/1010 and You Tube TV.