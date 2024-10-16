BOYS SOCCER: Kankakee surges in second half to pick up senior night win

KANKAKEE — A second-half surge propelled the Kankakee boys soccer team to a home Southland Athletic Conference win over Thornton on Wednesday night. The score was tied 2-2 at halftime but the Kays outshot the Wildcats 16-2 in the second half, converting four of them into goals to get a 6-3 win.

Kankakee is now 9-8 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. The win was the fifth in six games for the Kays. They outscored their opponents 35-4 in those five wins and the only loss was 2-1 against a conference-leading Bloom team.

Assistant coach Hugo Hernandez said that Wednesday’s win was a result of the team executing at a high level and finding success in areas that have been a focus all season.

“They boys are buying into what we’ve been harping on all season,” he said. “I think we’re peaking at the right time heading into the postseason and today the boys displayed that.”

Thornton got the scoring started in the evenly-matched first half with 23:05 to go before the break. But just 11 seconds later, Kankakee’s Alexis Cruz found the back of the net to tie things up. The Wildcats reclaimed the lead with just over 20 minutes left in the half, but Kankakee answered around six minutes later on a goal from Jason Lopez.

Once the second half began, the Kays seemed to gain control decisively.

They had nearly twice as many shots in the second half as they did in the first. The first goal in the half came from Angel Cruz with 31:44 to go in the game. The teams went scoreless for a while before Dylan Tapia put the Kays up 4-2 with 17:07 left.

Thornton did manage to cut the deficit back to one with a goal five minutes later. But Alexis Cruz scored for the second time in the game, this time with just under nine minutes remaining, to all but seal the win. Angel Cruz added another one for additional insurance with 3:42 to go.

Wednesday’s game was the penultimate date on the schedule this regular season for Kankakee, with the season finale coming Thursday against Crete-Monee, but served as senior night for the Kays. Six varsity and six jJV players were honored before the game as their time with the program nears its end.

Hernandez said that the group has set a great example throughout the season and have grown as players and leaders over the last four years.

“They just don’t give up,” he said. “There’s different kinds of leaders and they’re the ones that go out and show it on the field. They might not be the most vocal, but on the field they’re coachable, they’re doing to X’s and O’s, and you can’t ask for anything better.”

When it comes to this senior class, head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi gave credit to Hernandez and the healthy structure of the program, which helps create continuity from the JV to varsity level.

“Compliments to coach Hugo as well, who has prepped them,” Mkhwanazi said. “It makes it a lot more easy process and system wise when the boys have heard the same message, not only at the JV level but to varsity … we have that strong foundation”

The Kays now have postseason play in their sights. Hernandez said the team is entering these final weeks with hopes of making a playoff push and perhaps finding some redemption against familiar foes.

“The boys have got unfinished business,” he said. “We’ve looked at who we’re playing and it’s familiar faces. Oak Park, we beat them for a regional final before.

“If the stars align, we’ll see them,” he added. “Then after that is the team that sent us home last year, Brother Rice. We have unfinished business. These boys want it, we want it. We want to keep chasing more.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Angel Cruz and Alexis Cruz each had two goals and an assist in the Kays’ win on Wednesday. Dylan Tapia and Jason Lopez each scored one goal with Tapia adding an assist. Johan Garzon had an assist and Angel Sanchez had two.