ROUNDUP: McTaggart wins VVC cross title; Four volleyball teams earn sweeps

CROSS COUNTRY

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet

Watseka senior Andrew McTaggart was crowned VVC boys champion with a time of 16:06.5 and junior teammate Hayden Sullivan placed ninth to give the Warriors a pair of all-conference runners. Iroquois West also had a pair of all-conference runners, seventh-place Owen Borders and eighth-place Tyler Schmidt. The Raiders’ Alia DeVous finished 27th to lead the local girls.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Peotone 2, Reed-Custer 0

Peotone won the first set 26-24 and the second set 25-18 over Reed-Custer to pick up the home Illinois Central Eight Conference win. Peotone improved to 14-8 overall and 6-6 in conference play with the win. Reed-Custer fell to 3-26-1 overall and 0-11 in conference. Allie Werner led Peotone with 14 assists and Mia Connolley had seven kills.

Coal City 2, Herscher 0

The Coalers won set by scores of 25-13 and 25-17, improving to 18-14 overall and 9-3 in ICE play. The road loss for the Tigers dropped them to 7-20 overall and 2-9 in conference. Coal City was led by Sydney Larson with 11 assists and five digs, Emma Rodriguez with seven kills and Addison Hodgen with five kills.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Cissna Park 2, Schlarman 0

The Timberwolves improved to 22-2 overall and 10-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play with the win, taking the first set 25-7 and second 25-12. The win was their ninth in a row, setting a new season high. Addison Lucht led the team with seven kills. Sophie Duis had five kills and five aces while Ella Schluter had 13 assists.

Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0

The Warriors improved to 23-6 overall and 8-1 in the VVC with the road win over Salt Fork, winning both sets by scores of 25-13. Noelle Schroeder had 21 assists and Haven Storm added 11. Lauren Tegtmeyer had eight kills and Christa Holohan had 15 assists.

Streator 2, Manteno 0

The Panthers were dealt a 24-26, 22-25 loss in ICE play to fall to 12-10, 6-6. Maddie Gesky had eight kills, four aces, four digs and two blocks. Brynn Nikonchuk had four kills and digs apiece and one block and ace apiece. Makenna Laskowski also had four kills and a block. Ava Peterson racked up 10 digs and Danika Fletcher added eight assists, three digs and a pair of kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 4, Universal 2

The Coalers wrapped up the regular season with a comeback, erasing a 2-1 halftime deficit with three unanswered goals in the second half. They end the regular season with a 16-6-1 overall record and 4-2 conference record. Carter Hollis had two goals while Adrian Dames and Dane Noffsinger each scored one. Creed Macaluso had two assists and Carter Nicholson had five saves.