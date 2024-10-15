GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Kays, Boilers win regionals; Set to meet in sectional semis

As the IHSA continues to celebrate its inaugural season of girls flag football into the postseason, both Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee brought their party hats along with them.

Both teams won their respective IHSA Regional championship games Saturday morning. The Boilermakers claimed the Danville Regional title with a dominant 38-6 win over host Danville. The Kays, a regional host themselves, won the Kankakee Regional with a 16-6 win over Peoria Manual.

No individual stats were available for either team.

The two teams will now meet in Richton Park Tuesday in the IHSA Rich Township Sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to Wednesday’s Sectional championship game. The sectional winner will qualify for the IHSA State Finals at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, which begins with the quarterfinal round Friday.

The two All-City foes met on Sept. 18 at Bradley-Bourbonnais, where the Boilers won 26-6. It’s the only loss of the season for Kankakee, who is 10-1 on the season. The Boilers are 14-2.