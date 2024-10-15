GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Boilers shut out Kays for trip to sectional championship

RICHTON PARK — The Bradley-Bourbonnais girls flag football team is a game away from the inaugural IHSA State Finals this weekend, earning a spot in the Sweet 16 with a 20-0 win over All-City rival Kankakee in Tuesday’s IHSA Rich Township Sectional semifinal that has the Boilermakers in what feels like the literal Sweet 16.

“Like a toothache, it’s that sweet,” sophomore running back Nevaeh Brown said. “It’s so amazing to finally get to where we are. I knew it from the beginning, nothing was a mistake.

“Everything was going to go our way, because everything is divine.”

The Boilers (15-2) are one of 16 teams to make the sectional championship round, handing Kankakee (10-2) its only two losses of its season that ended Tuesday.

After the Boiler defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, freshman quarterback Elise Munsterman was able to toss a pair of first-half touchdown passes, an 18-yarder to Bristol Schriefer on their first drive of the game with 11 minutes left in the first half, and after another Kays three-and-out, a five-yard strike to Suttyn Hop with 5:30 on the first-half clock.

With a spread out passing attack between Schriefer (three catches, 35 yards), Hop (two catches, 25 yards) and an eye-popping game from Amber Melchor (four catches, 108 yards), Hop said opposing pass defenses can’t just key in on any specific player, making them all more dangerous.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind that every single person on the field can score,” Hop said. “Everybody’s athletic enough, everybody’s just that good, in my opinion.”

Boilers head coach Tremaine Turner joined Hop in spreading the praise, crediting assistant coach Mark Kohl for getting the best out of the offense, primarily from how well they’ve worked out their timing.

“He’s just been able to progress it, change up some of the lingo, and the girls just follow up with it,” Turner said. “We’re able to reverse plays, pinpoint where receivers like the ball and have better communication on the timing.

“Timing is everything, so Elise getting the timing with Amber, Suttyn and Bristol and where they like the ball, it’s just been getting better game after game.”

The Boilers went to the ground in the second half, where Brown tallied three carries for 37 yards, including a 10-yard rushing touchdown just less than six minutes into the half, followed by Melchor catching the 2-point conversion for a 20-0 lead that stood.

That lead was able to stand thanks to a defense that earned its fourth shutout the season Tuesday, and after allowing just a touchdown apiece in each of last week’s two regional games, has allowed just 12 points in three postseason contests.

Turner said film work has allowed the defense to study between games and perform during them, with Kohl again earning praise for using his offensive knowledge to help the defense understand what they’re preparing for.

“Kudos to Mark Kohl, he was really great at looking at their offense, telling us what they like to do and the intangibles we have,” Turner said. “With him and I tag-teaming, putting them in the best positions to benefit themselves, that was great.”

As the two local rivals engaged for their second meeting of the season, the Boilers knew the Kays would be out for revenge after scoring a 22-6 win against them last month. But as the Kays developed during the season, including positional changes such as London Stroud replacing Taleah Turner at quarterback as Turner became a standout receiver, Turner and the Boilers knew they were seeing a much improved Kays team that won nine straight games ahead of Tuesday’s tilt.

“’They’re gonna want their [revenge]. … Don’t let them score and don’t take anything personal, leave it on the field and show good sportsmanship,’” Turner said the pregame message was. “I’m so proud of those girls. Good sportsmanship, they played as a team and I’m just happy we got that win.”

Although Tuesday’s result wasn’t what they’d hoped for, the Kays and head coach Marques Lowe couldn’t be too upset with the success they saw in their maiden voyage in a sport making its first appearance in the IHSA this fall, as they now prepare to turn their attention to the winter sports calendar.

“I’m super proud of the girls for two things; we fought all the way to the end of the game and we played one hell of a season,” Lowe said. “ ... I told the girls don’t hang their heads too low, we’ve girls starting basketball, wrestling, [indoor] track practice, powerlifting. The Kays are gonna be ok.”

With Kankakee boasting the only grade school youth recreational girls flag football team, the Eastside Bulldogs, paired with a year of experience for a roster that only had three seniors, the future is bright for the Kays.

“I’m super excited about the future, especially the tradition with all the girls coming up from the junior high,” Lowe said. “The season was great in so many ways, it just didn’t end the way we’d like.”

While the Kays turn their eyes towards the future, the Boilers must stay in the present, looking for a win Wednesday that would send them to Friday’s state quarterfinals at Willowbrook High School.

However Wednesday — and the rest of the weekend — shakes out, Hop, one of nine Bradley-Bourbonnais seniors, knows she and her teammates are on a ride to remember.

“It’s so sweet, so sweet. It’s amazing,” Hop said. “I’m excited and I’m happy we’ve gone this far in my one and only year doing it.

“I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”