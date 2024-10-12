FOOTBALL: Wilmington stays perfect with 21-14 win over rival Coal City

WILMINGTON — There were some big-time Illinois Central Eight Conference implications — and crosstown rivalry bragging rights — in the football game between Wilmington and Coal City on Friday night. Both teams entered the night with 4-0 records in Illinois Central Eight Conference games, putting them at the top of the ICE standings with an unbeaten Manteno team.

But for the fifth straight year, it was Wilmington that came out on top, this time by a score of 21-14. The Wildcats, the No. 2 team in the IHSA Class 3A AP Poll, improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play with the win, while the Coalers (seventh in Class 4A) dropped to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in conference.

It was a close first half, with Coal City taking an early 7-0 lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Zander Meents to Gabe McHugh with 4:58 to go in the first quarter. Wilmington knotted things 7-7 with 4:35 to go in the second quarter on a four-yard touchdown run from Ryan Kettman to send the game to halftime at a deadlock.

But in the second half, the Wildcats ate up 19 of the 24 minutes on the clock in signature Wilmington fashion. They had three possessions in the half, punctuating the first two with Kettman touchdowns and draining the final minutes in the third. Coal City scored on the second of its two possessions, a four-yard touchdown run from Landin Benson, but would not get the ball back.

Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents said he felt the team was able to settle in as the game went on and respond to a physical and hotly contested first half.

“I think we just slowed it down and started playing our football,” he said. “We came out against a very good Coal City defense, and offense, and I thought we took it a little bit in the first half.

“That’s part of the rivalry that goes into this game, and it was a physical ICE Conference game, going back and forth.”

It was the opening drive of the third quarter where Wilmington really seized control, driving 80 yards in just over eight minutes to take a 14-7 lead. After running for 42 yards on 10 first-half carries, Kettman carried the ball seven times for 52 yards on the drive alone, including a 15-yard touchdown.

But maybe the key play of the drive was a 20-yard gain on a screen pass from Lucas Rink to Hunter Osipavicius to convert a 2nd-and-15 after a false start threatened to slow the drive’s progress around midfield. It was the only pass play of the game for Wilmington.

Coal City head coach Francis Loughran said the screen helped Wilmington reclaim control once the Coalers felt they were poised to make a stand, and contributed to the defense getting a bit worn down.

“We were doing some good things defensively, but you see what happens with a few mistakes here and there is that a good team like Wilmington is going to exploit that,” he said. “They set up the screen game on us when we felt like we had some momentum and kept the drive going, and we were on the field for quite a while. They wore us down there.”

Coal City went three-and-out in the ensuing possession, taking just 1:26 off the clock. Wilmington then took up the remaining 2:23 of the third quarter and first 2:26 of the fourth, taking a 21-7 lead on Kettman’s third touchdown of the day, a 20-yard burst.

The Coalers responded with an efficient touchdown drive, capped off by that four-yard touchdown run from Benson, but Wilmington ran out the final six minutes of the game after that.

For the Coalers, Meents was 5-of-9 passing for 80 yards. He connected with McHugh on three of those five completions for 66 yards and a touchdown. Benson led the team with 17 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Wilmington got the running game going in the second half. Both Kettman and Kyle Farrell carried the ball 10 times in the first half, with Farrell adding 38 yards to Kettman’s 42. In the second half, Farrell had 16 carries for 75 yards and Kettman had 12 for 97.

Reents said he felt the success on the ground in the second half can be attributed to the team executing blocks more frequently and grinding out those long drives.

“I just thought we made the blocks better in the second half,” he said. “We stuck in our blocks a little bit more, obviously Kettman and Kyle got a feel for it a little bit more in the second half.

“But our guys up front, my guess is that probably wore [Coal City] down a little bit, especially in the third quarter.”

Coal City will now look to bounce back from the loss in a home game against Herscher. The Tigers, fresh off a win against Lisle, are 4-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Loughran said that he believes his team possesses the maturity needed to absorb this loss and come back strong.

“We can’t sit around and dwell on this loss,” he said. “I think our guys are a good group in that this will be extra motivation this week, even starting tomorrow morning with film and lifting.

“I think we’ll bounce back and we’re just looking to keep improving each week.”

Wilmington will now prepare for its biggest game of the season for a second straight week, a road matchup with an undefeated Manteno team that will have a big impact on the ICE standings. Something will have to give when these two 7-0 teams meet, and Reents said the Wildcats will be healthy and ready to go for their second challenging game in a row.

“We knew when we were done with last week’s game, we’ve got a rival and undefeated conference team in Coal City, and now we’ve got to turn around and play a Manteno team that’s undefeated,” he said. “For two weeks here, it’s tough. I’m hoping injury wise we’re okay. I think we are, but two huge weeks for us.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Wilmington’s Kettman led the way with 139 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Farrell had 26 carries for 113 yards. Rink was 1-for-1 passing for 20 yards, finding Osipavicius on the only pass in the game. Defensively, Logan Van Duyne was credited with three sacks and was assisted by Declan Moran on two of them.

For Coal City, Meents was 5-of-9 passing for 80 yards and a touchdown. McHugh had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown while Benson had 17 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. John Keigher led the defense with nine total tackles.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Coal City will be back at home to host a 4-3 Herscher team while Wilmington visits fellow 7-0 Manteno, both at 7 p.m. Friday.