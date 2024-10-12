FOOTBALL: Momence falls to Bismarck-Henning in battle of unbeaten state-ranked teams

MOMENCE – If Class 2A AP Football Poll No. 4 Momence wanted to make a statement in the Vermillion Valley Conference, Friday night’s game against Class 2A No. 6 Bismarck-Henning was the time to do it.

With the winner of the game getting a significant one-game lead down the stretch in conference play, the Blue Devils ran away with it, scoring 35 unanswered points after Momence scored the first touchdown to take the state-ranked matchup 42-14.

“[The Blue Devils] just got five or six big plays, and those five or six big plays ended up being scores for them,” Momence head coach Wayne Walker said. “There were times on defense that we were playing really well and we struggled on offense tonight.”

The beginning of the game went in Momence’s favor. After a bevy of defensive stops from both teams, Momence found itself with the ball on their 25-yard line midway in the first. Junior quarterback Erick Castillo unleashed a strike to Brogan Halpin on the first play of the possession for a 75-yard touchdown to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.

“When we load up the box everyone is gonna think we’re gonna run,” Castillo said. “We are a good running team, so just fake the run and throw it deep and [Halpin] will run under it.”

On the following series, the Blue Devils marched down the field and scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass from senior Anderson Thomas to senior Caden Keleminic, knotting the game at seven towards the end of the first quarter. The Blue Devils got the ball back before the end of the frame and punched it in again, as senior Evan Parish’s 58-yard touchdown run ended the first quarter at 14-7.

Momence’s offense continued to stall throughout the second quarter. Castillo had a hard time completing passes against a stingy Blue Devils defense and even got intercepted by Parish in the quarter. The Blue Devils capitalized on the Momence offensive mistakes and scored 21 unanswered points to bring a 35-7 lead into halftime.

“We didn’t play to what our potential is. We came out thinking stuff was sweet,” Castillo said. “We had a few big plays coming off early and that gave us the momentum.

“[The Blue Devils] kept fighting, and you can’t teach heart, so I give them props.”

The second half showed a better overall Momence team. In the third quarter alone, the defense did not allow any points from the visiting offense. But with Momence’s offense still in a struggle to find a groove, and the unit was held scoreless as well, so the third quarter ended with the same 35-7 score.

Momence’s offense caught fire in the fourth, but by then the outcome was fairly well secured. They drove down the field and ended it with a Castillo one-yard sneak touchdown to make it 35-14 with 7:26 remaining in the game. The Blue Devils put the final nail in the coffin from a Parish 14-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive.

“It’s frustrating, and we just got to keep looking forward and take this as a learning lesson,” Castillo said. “This is playoff football man, this is what it’s gonna be in the playoffs and if we want to make a deep run then we’re gonna handle adversity, get through it, and make a name for ourselves.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Castillo threw for 257 yards on a 17-for-39 clip with one interception and a touchdown. Halpin had eight receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Dau had 29 yards on a reception. Marchello Draine had nine yards rushing on three carries along with 54 yards on four receptions. Dakota Lewke had 26 yards on five carries and Castillo had 15 carries for 66 yards.

Nick Charbonneau, Brendan Willard, and Brogan Halpin all led Momence with three tackles. Dakota Lewke chipped in two tackles and so did Caden Wiechec and Austin Lynch. Lynch also had four tackles for loss, which led the team.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Momence will look to rebound as they host Watseka (3-4) next Friday with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

“Watseka right now is not a bad team, they have improved,” Walker said. “We are going to have a good week of practice going into that [matchup].”