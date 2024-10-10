ROUNDUP: Cissna Park volleyball takes rivalry win over Milford; Watseka volleyball, soccer both win

(Thursday) GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Milford 0

Cissna Park improved to 21-2 on the season and 9-0 in conference play with a 2-0 win over Milford. The Bearcats fell to 6-16 overall and 2-5 in conference.

Cissna Park won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-11. They were led by Josie Neukomm with nine kills and five digs. Ella Schluter had 15 assists and three aces. For Milford, Stephanie Sterrenberg had five kills and Cabery Brown had eight kills and an ace.

Watseka 2, Armstrong 0

The Warriors won sets 25-7 and 25-15 to improve to 21-6 overall and 7-1 in conference play. They were led by Ella Smith with nine kills and Lauren Tegtmeyer with right. Tegtmeyer also had eight digs and three aces. Christa Holohan had 22 assists.

Peotone 2, Streator 1

The Blue Devils won a thriller in which the total margin of the three sets combined was seven points. They won the first set 25-22, lost the second 28-26 and won the decisive third set 29-27. Mia Connolley had 20 kills, Allie Werner had 24 assists and Ella Stupegia had 12 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Watseka-Milford 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3

After the score was tied 3-3 at halftime, the Warriors got a goal from David Bell on a penalty kick in the second half to pick up a big conference win. Watseka improved 16-4 overall and 10-2 in conference play. Owen Avelar had two goals while Narciso Solorzano had one goal and one assist. Jason Moore recorded six saves.

(Wednesday) BOYS GOLF

Iroquois County Tournament

Iroquois West shot a 193 to win the county tournament, besting Watseka (200), Donovan (206), Cissna Park (208) and Christ Lutheran (288). The Raiders were led by medalist Brody Mueller, who shot a 42. They got a a 49 from Bryce Rodgers, a 50 from Austin Ehman and a 52 from Bruno Haase.

Mason Galyen’s 45 was second overall and led the Warriors, who got a 51 from Andrew Yates and 52s from David Parmenter and Andrew Snowden. Preston Harrington-Dewitt shot a 46 to lead Donovan and finish third, followed by Carter Ponton (48), Collin Carlson (53) and Seth Boyajean (59).

Cissna Park was led by a blue heart sticker placed on the stat sheet in honor of senior Colson Carley, a senior leader of the Timberwolves golf team who passed away in a motorcycle accident last month. Austin Kaeb shot a 47, followed by 52s from Daltin McWethy and J.J. Martinez and a 57 from Kipton Steiner.

Milford did not field a full team for a final score, but were represented by Hixon Lafond (56) and Isaac Schaumburg (61).

GIRLS GOLF

Iroquois County Tournament

Watseka (207) claimed the girls county title by a dozen shots over Iroquois West, powered by a 44 from medalist Rennah Barrett. Kyah Westerfield shot a 50, followed by Ainsley Urban (55) and Maya Machev (58).

Kaia Kimmel’s 49 led the Raiders, who also got scores from Jovie Herscher (56), Paige Miller (56) and Aubrey Chandler (58).

Competing as individuals, Donovan saw Laylah Lou Walters shoot a 57 and Haley Cavanaugh shoot a 70. Milford was represented by Sophie Newman (59) and Hallie Scott (84). Cissna Park’s Tara Krumweide shot a 67.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 5, Grant Park 1

The Bobcats (20-3) finished the River Valley Conference season a perfect 10-0 behind an eight-save effort from Jimmy Kypuros. Logan Wilkins and Wences Baumgartner had a goal and assist apiece. Sebastian Juarez, Gavin Graham and Tyler Kramer each scored.

Aiden Overbeek scored for the Dragons on a Brayden Heldt assist. Cameron Becker had seven saves.

Coal City 9, Sandwich 0

The Coalers scored by the bunches to improve to 15-6-1 Wednesday. Luke Munsterman and Kaleb Reinert scored two goals apiece. Dylan Fatlan, Dane Noffsinger, Julian Micetich, Sam Sterba and Aidan Kenney each scored goals. Evan Greggain had three assists while Fatlan (two) Micetich, Noffsinger and Adrian Dames also had helpers.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Grant Park 0

No individual stats were available for the Kays, who swept their way back to .500 at 11-11 with a 25-18, 25-23 win.

Taylor Panozzo had four kills for the Dragons. Natalie Smiley had two kills and added four blocks. Abby Garcia had a pair of aces and Ava Desiderio had seven digs.

Donovan 2, St. Anne 0

The Wildcats earned a 25-21, 25-23 sweep over their River Valley Conference rivals to improve to 6-15, 2-7.

Layne Heffelfinger had eight kills, six digs, two aces and a block. Laylah Lou Walters added four kills and five digs. Lily Anderson had 14 assists to go along with a kill and ace apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals (2-19, 0-9).

Dwight 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

The Panthers (13-10) were on the wrong side of a nail-biting 25-21, 24-26, 21-25 nonconference loss. Maddie Simms had seven kills, 17 digs, eight assists, two blocks and an ace. Madion Wright tallied five blocks, four kills, an assist and a dig. Nina Siano had five kills, 13 digs and an ace. Liv Siano went for four kills, 11 digs and 10 assists. Kayla Scheuber had 27 digs, two kills and an ace.

GIRLS TENNIS

Pontiac 8, Watseka 1

Onyx Greene earned the lone win for Watseka in No. 4 singles, 6-2, 6-3.