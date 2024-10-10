IESA: Manteno Middle School softball teams claims second state title

For the second time in school history, the Manteno Middle School softball team are state champions. The Panthers beat Chatham Glenwood 6-4 in the IESA Class 3A championship game on Sept. 28, wrapping up a 23-1 season and winning state for the first time since 2009.

The 2024 season also saw Manteno win its sixth straight regional championship. The appearance at state was the ninth in program history. In recent years, the Panthers placed third in 2021 and second in 2019.

Head coach Josh Carlile said his team showed a willingness to improve and compete every day, in practice and in games, and that desire to get better helped them win it all.

“We started the season using the Navy Seal motto ‘full benefit,’” he said. “This is a mindset that regardless of the situation, good or bad, we should look for the benefit of the situation.

“The team showed up to practice each day looking to grow. They asked for the most difficult drills.”

The team outscored opponents by a total of 269-51 throughout the season, scoring an average of 11.2 runs per game and allowing 2.1 runs per game. This margin gave the Panthers plenty of comfortable wins on the year, but things were not as comfortable in the final two games of the season. They won both the state semifinal game and championship game by scores of 6-4.

Carlile said that the team was able to perform in these more pressure-filled games thanks to the depth and balance up and down the team.

“The girls thrived in pressure situations because they knew how balanced we were,” he said. “Each day someone else stepped up, and because of this, no one felt like they had to carry the team.

This balanced approach was evident in the state title game. A different player scored each of the team’s six runs, and the six RBI came from five different players.

Kam Sadowski was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Ella Nelson was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Hannah Stritar was 3-for-4 with a run. Olivia McElroy was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI, Finley Toepper was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Sloane Cann was 1-for-3 with a run and Emma Derrico was 0-for-3 with an RBI. Starting pitcher Mady Dye struck out eight batters over seven innings to pick up the win.

There was also some state representation among IESA baseball teams from the area. In Class 1A, St. Anne lost a close 10-9 game in the quarterfinals. Beecher placed fourth in Class 2A and Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center lost in the Class 3A quarterfinals.