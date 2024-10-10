CROSS COUNTRY: Herscher sweeps team titles at All-Area; Manteno's Goranson, Bradley's Westover win solo

KANKAKEE — Over 150 athletes from high schools throughout the region ran along the banks of the Kankakee River for the All-Area cross country meet on Wednesday afternoon. Held at Kankakee Community College, the meet featured competitors from the boys and girls cross country teams from 14 local high schools, although only eight full boys teams and five full girls teams were present.

Herscher claimed the team titles in both the girls and boys races, with both beating out Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Herscher girls put up 37 points to Bradley’s 58 while the boys scored 34 to Bradley’s 41.

Individually, Manteno freshman Klarke Goranson placed first in the girls race with a time of 18:06.00, giving her a sizable margin of 1:07.00 over the closest finisher to continue a phenomenal freshman season.

For the boys Bradley-Bourbonnais’ sophomore Sully Westover also won comfortably, although not quite as comfortably, with a time of 16 minutes flat, 14 seconds ahead of the second-place runner.

<strong>Herscher teams sweep All-Area</strong>

Thanks to strong pack running from both the boys and girls teams, Herscher was able to pick up the sweep at All-Area. On the girls side, the Tigers’ top seven runners all finished in the top 27 and their five fastest runners all finished in the top 13.

Kelly O’Connor finished third overall with a time of 19:52.00 and Sophie Venckauskas placed seventh. Laylah Kent, Brandi Palmateer and Lily Tucek came in at 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.

For the boys, the top seven runners all placed in the top 21 individually, with five of them finishing in the top 15. Brayden Shepard placed second with a time of 16:14.00 as the Tigers’ top finisher. Jackson Kruse placed fourth, Matthew Benoit placed ninth, Jeremy Szepelak placed 12th and Owen Damptz placed 15th.

Herscher head coach Rob Grosso said he felt both teams came out with a positive mindset on Wednesday, looking to have career days individually while also helping push the team a bit with the postseason looming.

“I saw a lot of heart,” he said. “They really came out with the mentality of trying to get out here and [personal record].

“Being down a couple, everyone is trying to run up a spot on the team and really establish their places come postseason, because it’s just around the corner.”

The Tigers still have the Prairie Central Invite ahead on the schedule on Saturday, but after that is the Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet in Streator on Oct. 19.

Grosso said he believes both teams’ ability to run as a pack near the front of the field, as was displayed on Wednesday, can be very beneficial come postseason.

“It’s really just how close we can pack it in,” he said. “I think both squads have really shown their ability to close up that pack. I think that at the end of the day can take us where we want to go.”

<strong>Underclassmen claim individual titles</strong>

With 57 finishers in the girls race and 99 for the boys, it was underclassmen that ended up ruling the day in both races. Manteno freshman Goranson blew away the girls field by over a full minute with a time of 18:06.00, helping lead the team to a third-place finish. In the boys race, Westover won with a time of 16 minutes flat.

Goranson said that the conditions were not really optimal for her to put up her best time, considering she ran well ahead for the whole race and warm weather was still lingering by at race time, but she felt good with her performance.

“I was pretty proud of my time today,” she said. “It was a little bit hot and I didn’t have tons of competition, but it felt pretty good.”

With her first season of high school cross country now nearing an end, Goranson said she had been enjoying the experience and is looking forward to the postseason, where the level of competition will be ratcheted up a bit.

“It’s been a really good experience and I’m excited for the postseason,” she said. “There will be tough competition in regionals and sectionals going into state, so that’s good.”

Westover also said he was pleased with his time, although the warm weather did make things a bit tougher. With the SouthWest Suburban Conference meet up next for him and the Boilermakers team, he said he thinks they are poised to perform well as a group. Like Goranson, he is also looking forward to the level of competition starting to rise in the postseason.

“I think at conference we’ll do pretty good,” he said. “Our team, we’ve been working really good at practice.

“Our coaches have been giving us good workouts and I think I’ll do pretty good,” he added. “There’ll be a lot of competition there, so that will help me push and hopefully get a [personal record].”

Westover and Bradley-Bourbonnais will be competing in the SWSC Conference Meet in Lockport on Oct. 19. Goranson and Manteno will be running at Rich Township on Saturday before heading to the Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet in Streator on Oct. 19.

Girls Team Results

Herscher- 37 points

Bradley-Bourbonnais- 58 points

Manteno- 59 points

Beecher- 77 points

Bishop McNamara- 129 points

Kankakee- 161 points

Boys Team Results:

Herscher- 34 points

Bradley-Bourbonnais- 41 points

Tri-Point- 58 points

Kankakee- 136 points

Peotone- 159 points

Beecher- 162 points

Bishop McNamara- 167 points

Central- 201 points

Girls Top 10

1- Klarke Goranson, Manteno (18:06.00)

2- Brooklyn Flores, Wilmington (19:13.00)

3- Kelly O’Connor, Hershcer (19:52.00)

4- Celeste Richards, Peotone (20:00.00)

5- Brooklynn Burdick, Beecher (20:09.00)

6- Lyla Nevel, Manteno (20:37.00)

7- Sophie Venckauskas, Hershcer (20:49.00)

8- Allison Sadus, Beecher (20:59.00)

9- Grace Johnson, Bradley-Bourbonnais (21:17.00)

10- Morgan Reddy, Bradley-Bourbonnais (21:19.00)

Boys Top 10:

1- Sully Westover, Bradley-Bourbonnais (16:00.00)

2- Brayden Shepard, Hershcer (16:14.00)

3- Andrew McTaggart, Watseka (16:17.00)

4- Jackson Kruse, Hershcer (16:29.00)

5- Joe Faris, Dwight (16:34.00)

6- Miguel Amador, Tri-Point (16:40.00)

7- Kyler Savini, Bradley-Bourbonnais (16:42.00)

8- Spencer Moreno, Tri-Point (16:48.00)

9- Matthew Benoit, Hershcer (16:51.00)

10- Caden Weimer, Bradley-Bourbonnais (16:56.00)