GAME OF THE WEEK: Coal City (5-1) at Wilmington (6-0)

<strong>Coal City (5-1) at Wilmington (6-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Coalers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB/LB Landin Benson, QB/DB Zander Meents

<strong>Coalers on offense: </strong>As has been the case for three years, Benson, who became the school's career rushing leader earlier this season, is the workhorse of all workhorses for the Coalers. The Wildcats were able to hold Benson in check with just 23 yards last fall, and the 28-0 Wilmington final on the scoreboard reflected that. Meents suffered a Week 1 injury against Morris, but made his first start since last week and threw a touchdown. Sophomore Connor Henline had the passing game moving while Meents was out, and a skilled group of pass-catchers that includes three players with three or more touchdown catches (Gabe McHugh and Logan Natyshok with three each, Gavin Berger with four) look to keep it rolling with their senior signal-caller back.

<strong>Coalers on defense: </strong>There's no secret that any defense taking on Wilmington has to be smart and strong up front, and that's exactly what this Coalers defense is. Half a dozen players have at least three tackles for loss this season, with Mason Garner's seven stops in the backfield leading the team. Keeping the Wildcats in long to-go situations in second and third down is the best way to defeat them, especially in Wilmington, but tell that to the 33 teams that have visited Jeff Reents Stadium, as they've all left winless. If Garner and his fellow linebackers — and even a ball-hawking secondary with plenty of sure tacklers — will be free to make those plays, that will mean Cade Poyner, Alec Waliczek and company have done their job of demanding multiple blockers up front.

<strong>Wildcats</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB/DB Kyle Farrell, OL/LB Zach Ohlund

<strong>Wildcats on offense: </strong>None of their individual stats have been otherworldly, thanks to commanding first-half leads that allow several players to get snaps, but the Wildcats have been nothing short of the dominant offense they've often shown they can be out of the double wing. Farrell has had multiple weeks of two-touchdown first quarters before calling it an early night with a big lead, but he knows as well as anyone he'll be likely in for a full workload against the rival Coalers. The senior has seen fellow wingback Ryan Kettman continue his own breakout season as a junior, scoring both as a runner and pass-catcher in the first quarter against Herscher last week. Per usual, it's precise blocking, deceptive schemes and hard-nosed running that makes the Wildcats seemingly unstoppable. Ohlund and his fellow linemates will look to continue that Friday.

<strong>Wildcats on defense: </strong>Despite most starters having their night done by halftime more often than not this year, the Wildcats have still held all six of their opponents to two touchdowns or less this fall, and against a Coal City offense that's scored 50-plus points four times in the last five games, something will give Friday. Ohlund moved a layer back from the line to the middle linebacker spot in the heart and soul of the unit, a group where he, Declan Moran and Ryan Nelson all have at least 20 tackles. The Wildcats will also have to be stellar in the secondary, where Farrell and Kettman hold it down at corner as well as anyone. Up front, look for Logan Van Duyne, the team's leading tackler to keep Benson contained.

<strong>Pick: </strong>There's little doubt both teams are facing their strongest opponent of the season thus far. This senior class of Wildcats hasn't lost at home, and with just two regular season home games left, don't plan on it. <strong>Wilmington 28, Coal City 21</strong>

For previews on the rest of this weekend's local football schedule, see page C4.